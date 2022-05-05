Weekly News Quiz: May 5, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Sean O’Key
Which historic Supreme Court decision may be overturned later this year?
In a stunning breach of Supreme Court confidentiality and secrecy, Politico obtained what it calls a draft of a majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would strike down Roe v. Wade – the law that affirms a woman’s right to have an abortion.
Which major automaker announced a massive recall of SUVs this week?
Up to a quarter million Ford Explorers are being recalled due to a mechanical problem that can cause the SUV to roll away while it’s parked.
Widely known as “fashion’s biggest night,” what exclusive party took place in New York City on Monday?
Celebrities wore their most striking outfits on the red carpet at the Met Gala. Check out some of the best moments and best looks here!
US and Western officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin could formally declare war on Ukraine soon. On what day do they expect this to occur?
Officials believe Putin could formally declare war on Ukraine as soon as May 9 because it would coincide with “Victory Day” inside Russia, which commemorates the country’s defeat of the Nazis in 1945.
What percent of the US population has received a Covid-19 booster shot?
Only about 30% of the total US population has received a Covid-19 booster shot, according to the CDC’s latest data. However, 77.7% of Americans – or nearly 258 million people – have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Which country endured an extreme heatwave this week that “tested the limits of human survivability,” according to a climate expert?
Temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in India continue to damage crops and put pressure on energy supplies in the region. In response, officials are urging residents to remain indoors and keep hydrated.
What piece of sports memorabilia recently fetched seven figures at an auction?
A bat used by baseball hero Jackie Robinson in the 1949 All-Star Game sold at auction for $1.08 million.
The Biden administration announced a $3 billion investment this week to ramp up production of what critical items?
The Biden administration announced a bipartisan infrastructure package that will direct $3 billion toward the production of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles to make the US more energy independent.
What state may issue unprecedented water restrictions unless residents and businesses cut back their usage?
Southern Californians are being asked to cut their water usage by 35% to avoid a full ban on watering later in the summer.
A unique hotel is scheduled to open in 2025. Where will it be located?
A space hotel with a view of the solar system could be the future of travel!