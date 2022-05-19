Weekly News Quiz: May 19, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Sean O’Key
After more than 50 years, a House panel this week held a highly anticipated open congressional hearing about a topic often shrouded in secrecy. What was the hearing about?
Key lawmakers warned at a public House hearing on Tuesday that unidentified aerial phenomena – popularly known as UFOs – must be investigated and taken seriously as a potential threat to national security.
Which NBA star graduated from college this week?
Three-time NBA championship winner Steph Curry graduated from Davidson College this week with his bachelor’s degree. Curry, 34, only needed to finish one semester of coursework to complete his degree, the college said in a statement. He matriculated at the college in 2006 and opted out of his senior year when he was drafted by the Golden State Warriors.
One manufacturer is at the heart of a nationwide baby formula recall after bacteria was found in some of its formula batches in 2019 and 2020. In which state is the company’s plant located?
Baby formula manufacturer Abbott Nutrition reached an agreement with the FDA that may soon allow production to resume at its plant in Sturgis, Michigan, within two weeks. Production at the facility was halted in February after four infants who drank formula manufactured at the plant fell ill with rare and serious bacterial infections.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he would not continue to serve in his current role if former President Donald Trump was elected to a second term. What is Fauci’s role?
Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, was a leading member of Trump’s White House coronavirus task force when the virus took hold in the US in 2020 – but often disagreed with the administration over its handling of the pandemic.
The Biden administration this week announced policies to make it easier for families to visit relatives in which country?
President Biden has reversed some Trump-era policies related to Cuba. The new changes are aimed at supporting the Cuban people, including measures to bolster consular services and visa processing.
The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire became the largest fire in New Mexico’s history. Approximately how many acres has it burned?
The Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire has now burned more than 301,000 acres and prompted at least 26,000 thousand evacuations, officials said.
Maye Musk, the 74-year-old mother of billionaire of Elon Musk, made headlines this week when she did what?
Maye Musk became the oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. She is one of four SI Swimsuit 2022 cover models, along with reality star Kim Kardashian, singer Ciara and musician and fashion entrepreneur Yumi Nu.
What unusual global competition recently took place?
Individuals from around the world participated in the World Paper Airplane Championship. At the competition, one competitor threw a paper airplane 200.49 feet – almost the length of six school buses placed end-to-end!
In which country did the United States reopen its embassy this week?
In a show of support for the Ukrainian government, the US reopened its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, this week after it closed three months ago ahead of Russia’s invasion.
After a long fight, which US sport agreed to a landmark equal pay deal for women?
US Soccer has agreed to an equal pay deal for women. US Soccer, under the agreement, will become “the first Federation in the world to equalize FIFA World Cup prize money” awarded to the teams for participating in World Cups.