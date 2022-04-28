Charles Schwab Fidelity Investments T. Rowe Price Principal Financial Group

Fidelity Investments – the largest 401(k) plan provider in the US with more than 20 million participants – will become the first major 401(k) provider to offer cryptocurrency as a retirement investment option. But if you’re interested, you’ll have to check with your employer first, because the bitcoin option will only be offered to participants whose employers have elected to include it in their plans.