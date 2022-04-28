Weekly News Quiz: April 28, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
Which high-level US official traveled to Ukraine this week?
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, making them the highest-level US officials to have traveled to the country since the Russian invasion began in late February. While there, Blinken announced that US diplomats will return to Ukraine.
Twitter agreed to be bought by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk this week. How much is the deal worth?
Twitter announced it will sell itself to Musk in a roughly $44 billion deal – putting the world’s richest man in charge of one of the world’s most influential social networks.
Who won France’s presidential election in a runoff this week?
Emmanuel Macron won France’s presidential election, fending off a historic challenge from far-right candidate Marine Le Pen during a runoff vote on Sunday. This makes President Macron the first French leader to be reelected in 20 years.
A federal judge temporarily blocked the Biden administration from lifting a Trump-era pandemic restriction on the US-Mexico border this week. Which state does the judge represent?
Judge Robert Summerhays of Louisiana temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending Title 42, a border policy that allows authorities to turn migrants back to Mexico or their home countries citing pandemic concerns.
China is battling its biggest Covid-19 wave yet. Which large city there implemented mass coronavirus testing this week?
Beijing has rolled out mass Covid-19 testing for nearly 20 million residents in most of the city as authorities race to contain a fresh Omicron outbreak that has sparked panic buying amid fears of a Shanghai-style lockdown.
Kane Tanaka, the world’s oldest person, passed away this week. How old was she?
Kane Tanaka died in Japan at age 119. Born in 1903, Tanaka married a rice shop owner at the age of 19 and worked in the family store until she was 103. She twice survived cancer and lived through a multitude of historical events, surviving two world wars and the 1918 Spanish flu – as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.
Why did Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria this week?
Russia halted gas supplies in Poland and Bulgaria after they refused to meet a demand by Moscow to pay in rubles, rather than euros or dollars.
Bitcoin may be a new investment option in your 401(k) plan this year. Which company will become the first major 401(k) provider to offer cryptocurrency as an investment for retirement savers?
Fidelity Investments – the largest 401(k) plan provider in the US with more than 20 million participants – will become the first major 401(k) provider to offer cryptocurrency as a retirement investment option. But if you’re interested, you’ll have to check with your employer first, because the bitcoin option will only be offered to participants whose employers have elected to include it in their plans.
Which state’s governor passed legislation this week that bans nonbinary gender markers on birth certificates?
Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a law Tuesday that states the biological sex designation on birth certificate must be either male or female and shall not be nonbinary or any symbol representing a nonbinary designation.
Which rare item sold at an auction for $57.5 million this week?
The world’s largest blue diamond ever to come to auction has sold for $57.5 million. The winning bid, which surpassed its high estimate of $48 million, came from an anonymous buyer by telephone.