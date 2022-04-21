Weekly News Quiz: April 22, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
About 30,000 runners participated in which popular marathon this week?
The Boston Marathon took place on Monday for the first time since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kenyans dominated both the men’s and women’s races, winning five of the possible six podium spots.
The Biden administration hosted a huge party at the White House on Monday to celebrate what?
Thousands of people poured onto the White House lawn for the 142nd White House Easter Egg Roll following a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic. More than 50,000 hard-boiled eggs were used for an epic Easter egg hunt and other activities.
A federal judge this week struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate that applied to which of the following?
Masks are no longer required on airplanes and other public transport methods following the judge’s ruling on Monday. The Department of Justice, however, appealed the ruling a few days later — meaning that the Biden administration will now head to a higher court to try to reinstate the mandate.
Some employees who work for one of the world’s biggest companies recently announced their intention to unionize. Which company do they work for?
Apple store employees in New York City and Atlanta announced they are trying to form a union. Workers say a union is needed because wages have not kept pace with the cost of living. They also want better job protections.
Oscar-nominated actor Johnny Depp took the stand this week in a highly publicized defamation case against which actress?
Johnny Depp gave detailed and shocking testimony this week in a Fairfax, Virginia court in his defamation case against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.
Which automaker said it plans to phase out all gasoline-powered vehicles from its US lineup within the next 10 years?
Volkswagen said it’s saying goodbye to internal combustion engines and will only sell electric cars in the US within the next decade.
Which US state has the highest number of polluted cities?
A new US air quality report found the cities that were most polluted by year-round particle pollution were all in California, with Bakersfield topping the list, followed by the Fresno-Madera-Hanford area, Visalia, the San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland area and Los Angeles. About 20.3 million people live in these areas.
Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to compete in what major sporting event this year?
Wimbledon organizers announced Russian and Belarusian players will not be allowed to compete at this year’s grand slam following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
How much money has the US committed to Ukraine in assistance since Russia’s invasion began on February 24?
The US has committed approximately $3.4 billion dollars in assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began on February 24.
Which streaming platform had a disastrous week after posting its first subscriber loss in more than a decade?
Netflix’s stock plummeted 35% on Wednesday, wiping more than $50 billion off the value of the company. Netflix said after the close of trading on Tuesday that it shed 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of the year when it had been expecting to add 2.5 million.