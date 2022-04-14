Weekly News Quiz: April 15, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
The Biden administration is bracing for a massive surge of migrants at the US-Mexico border. When is the surge expected to occur?
On May 23, the Biden administration is set to lift a Trump-era border policy known as Title 42 that cited pandemic concerns to justify denying people entry to the US. President Joe Biden and the CDC have determined the restriction is no longer necessary, but once it is lifted, up to 60,000 people could seek entry within hours.
Who will French President Emmanuel Macron face in a presidential election runoff?
Emmanuel Macron will face Marine Le Pen in the second round of the country’s presidential election, setting up a rematch of their runoff contest in 2017. Twelve candidates ran for the top job. Since none of them received more than 50% of the ballots in the first round, the top two candidates will face each other in a runoff on April 24.
Who won the 2022 Masters golf tournament?
Scottie Scheffler won the Masters on Sunday following a dominant performance to claim his first major title. Tiger Woods notably made a remarkable comeback at the tournament but finished far down the leaderboard after his injuries and lack of match fitness seemed to catch up with him.
Jennifer Lopez rekindled an old flame and got engaged this week! Who asked J.Lo to marry him for the second time?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now engaged for a second time after calling off their prior pledge in 2004.
Which US city is home to the world’s busiest airport?
Georgia’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has reclaimed the top spot as the world’s busiest airport, according to the 2021 rankings released this week by trade association Airports Council International. It was knocked off its No. 1 perch in 2020 by Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in China.
President Biden announced a significant new regulation on Monday. What is the measure meant to contain?
Biden announced a new firearm regulation meant to contain the use of so-called “ghost guns” – which are unregulated, untraceable weapons made from kits. Up until now, anyone – no matter their age or criminal record – could buy the kits and assemble a weapon.
Which major airline slashed its flight schedule this week due to a shortage of pilots and crew?
JetBlue said it is canceling 8% to 10% of flights starting in May through the summer following a weekend of widespread cancellations it blamed on severe weather and an “already challenging staffing situation.”
What popular ice cream company is undergoing a dramatic makeover?
Baskin-Robbins announced it is undergoing a brand update and will soon get a revamped logo, new packaging, updated employee uniforms, and new flavors.
At least 23 people were hurt Tuesday after tornadoes ripped through which state?
About two dozen people were hurt after tornadoes touched down in Bell County, Texas. Twelve of those injured were hospitalized after a severe storm system downed power lines and flattened buildings.
What TV show earned a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes this week?
Earning a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, “Abbott Elementary” has officially become one of the highest-rated television shows on the site.