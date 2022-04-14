Jean-Luc Melenchon Boris Johnson Marine Le Pen Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Emmanuel Macron will face Marine Le Pen in the second round of the country’s presidential election, setting up a rematch of their runoff contest in 2017. Twelve candidates ran for the top job. Since none of them received more than 50% of the ballots in the first round, the top two candidates will face each other in a runoff on April 24.