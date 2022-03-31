Weekly News Quiz: April 1, 2022
By AJ Willingham and Ivory Sherman
Delegates from Ukraine and Russia met for another round of peace talks in what major world city this week?
Peace talks in Istanbul produced some optimism for a resolution to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but continued aggression by Russian forces has all but dashed those hopes.
Will Smith and Chris Rock made headlines when Smith struck Rock during the Academy Awards ceremony Sunday. Smith later won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role. What movie did he star in to win the award?
Smith won an Oscar for his performance in “King Richard.” The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences now say they are reviewing his conduct at the ceremony.
This Central American country has declared a state of emergency because of a rising homicide rate fueled by gang violence.
El Salvador has declared a state of emergency to try to mitigate the violence. A staggering 62 homicides were reported in the country just last Saturday alone.
President Joe Biden unveiled his budget proposal for the fiscal year 2023. In order to fund new projects while cutting back the national debt, he proposed a new plan to enact more taxes on what specific thing or group?
Biden proposed a plan that would increase taxes for the country’s ultra-rich – those worth more than $100 million.
This state’s governor has signed into law a controversial anti-LGBTQ bill dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that bans certain instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom.
The House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot is seeking an interview with the wife of which Supreme Court Justice after text messages obtained by the committee showed she was communicating with a Trump White House official the day of the insurrection?
The committee reportedly has text messages showing conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was in communication with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and urged him to continue the fight to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
Late this week, Russian forces in Ukraine appeared to focus more specifically on the country’s Donbas region. What is the Donbas region?
The Donbas region is a politically murky area in eastern Ukraine that is controlled by Russian separatists.
The US Men’s National Team has qualified for the 2022 World Cup after a disappointing eight-year wait. Where is this year’s World Cup being held?
The 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar despite years of controversy, allegations of corruption and labor abuses, and the criminalization of homosexuality in the country.
A new show on Broadway will celebrate which worldwide music phenomenon?
The musical “KPOP” will celebrate the South Korean music wave that has swept the world over the last decade. It will debut later this year and features K-pop superstar Luna, a former member of the group f(x).
What is the name of the coronavirus variant that is now dominant in the US? Experts say the subvariant is more contagious than previous iterations of Covid-19.
BA.2, a subvariant of the Omicron virus strain, now accounts for more than half of Covid-19 cases in the US.