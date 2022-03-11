Weekly News Quiz: March 11, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
American Express, Visa and Mastercard recently suspended their operations in which country?
American Express, Visa and Mastercard all announced they are ending their operations in Russia as its invasion of Ukraine escalates.
The National Weather Service recently declared a series of severe weather events in Iowa. What destroyed more than 50 homes and claimed seven lives?
A series of deadly tornadoes killed seven people, including two children, after they ripped through multiple counties near Des Moines, Iowa. The National Weather Service declared it a severe event, with wind speeds reaching at least 136 miles per hour.
“The Batman” had the best opening of 2022 so far. How much did the movie bring in at the North American box office during its premiere weekend?
“The Batman” brought in about $128 million, flying by industry expectations that had the movie making closer to $100 million.
The so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill was passed this week, banning teachers in what state from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms?
Lawmakers in Florida approved the controversial bill that bans certain instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. Conservatives have argued that the bill is needed in order to give parents greater oversight over what students learn and discuss at school, stressing that LGBTQ-related topics should be left for families to discuss at home. Opponents argue the measure would negatively impact an already marginalized community.
What global holiday was celebrated this week?
International Women’s Day was celebrated on March 8! To mark the holiday, we asked women around the world what lessons they’ve learned during the pandemic that could help other women in the year ahead. Here are their responses.
The governor of New Mexico announced a measure that allocates $75 million to support what initiative?
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill that will make state colleges tuition-free.
Which sports star is currently detained in Russia?
Basketball star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia on allegations of drug smuggling for trying to bring cannabis oil through a Russian airport. Family, friends and supporters of Griner remain in the dark about her well-being amid the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The House of Representatives passed a massive government funding bill this week that includes more than $13 billion in aid for what country?
The huge spending bill includes $13.6 billion in fresh aid to Ukraine as the country fights back against Russia’s invasion.
President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday calling on the US government to study the risks of what?
Joe Biden ordered a study of cryptocurrencies, and wants specifically to explore the possibility of a government-backed digital currency that would be operated by the US central bank.
What well-known company recently announced a 20-for-1 stock split?
Shares of Amazon are about to get much, much cheaper. If shareholders approve the move, the company’s 20-for-1 stock split in June will be its first since 1999.