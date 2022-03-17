City officials said at least 17 people were injured in the attack, including children, women and doctors. At least five people have died since the attack. Unmute Mute

“We were lying in wards when glass, frames, windows and walls flew apart. We don’t know how it happened. We were in our wards and some had time to cover themselves. Some didn’t.” These were the words of Mariana Vishegirskaya, a survivor of the attack, to the Associated Press (AP).

Vishegirskaya, pregnant and face bloodied, is photographed here walking down the stairs of the damaged building.

She gave birth the next day to a baby girl.

Among the injured was a pregnant woman who was photographed being carried out on a stretcher. Neither she nor her baby could be saved, a surgeon who treated her later confirmed. The photo caused shockwaves around the world.

As these stories of suffering emerged, Russian officials threw doubt on their validity in news programs and online.

Despite Vishegirskaya speaking publicly about her experience to AP, Russia accused her and others of being actors and not real victims. This is the claim that the Russian ambassador to the Netherlands makes on a Dutch news program.

AP later said its reporters on the scene saw no sign the hospital was being used as anything other than a hospital, nor anything to suggest Vishegirskaya was not a genuine patient.

Twitter says it has removed a number of tweets from the Russian Embassy in the UK for breaking its rules, “specifically our Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behavior policies related to the denial of violent events.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov returned to the original line – that this attack was justified – at the UN Security Council the day after the attack. He alleged that the hospital was a base for the Azov battalion, which is integrated into the Ukrainian armed forces but was formerly an independent ultra-nationalist militia.

World leaders have condemned the attack on Mariupol Hospital No. 3, among them the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

As well as the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres.

US Vice President Kamala Harris described the attack as "unprovoked" and "unjustified."