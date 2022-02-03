Novac Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Rafael Nadal Stefanos Tsitsipas

Rafael Nadal clinched a record-breaking 21st grand slam title after beating Medvedev in an Australian Open final for the ages. Nadal has now surpassed Djokovic, who has 20 Grand Slam titles and would have been a heavy favorite for a 21st. However, he withdrew from the tournament after a protracted vaccination controversy.