Weekly News Quiz: February 4, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
Which streaming service is under pressure after several artists threatened to pull their work from the platform, stating it hasn’t done enough to prevent the spread of Covid-19 misinformation?
Spotify received a wave of criticism from a number of prominent artists who said they will leave the platform if it continues to host comedian Joe Rogan, whose podcast has spread misleading and inaccurate claims about vaccines and the pandemic.
NFL legend Tom Brady announced he will retire at the age of 44. How many Super Bowls did he win during his 22-year career?
Brady won seven Super Bowls — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Which country recently fired off its most powerful ballistic missile in years, signaling a possible escalation in their weapons program?
North Korea fired its most powerful ballistic missile in years this week, a sign its weapons program is escalating and larger tests may possibly come.
Which tennis star won a historic Australian Open title after an epic men’s final?
Rafael Nadal clinched a record-breaking 21st grand slam title after beating Medvedev in an Australian Open final for the ages. Nadal has now surpassed Djokovic, who has 20 Grand Slam titles and would have been a heavy favorite for a 21st. However, he withdrew from the tournament after a protracted vaccination controversy.
Lunar New Year, known as Spring Festival in China, was celebrated this week. What year have we entered, according to the Chinese zodiac?
China welcomed the Year of the Tiger with a light show illuminating the skylines of four cities: Beijing, Wuhan, Chongqing and Qingdao. Check it out here!
Which US group could soon be eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccinations?
Children younger than 5 in the US could soon begin receiving Covid-19 vaccinations. Pfizer and BioNTech are seeking emergency use authorization from the FDA for their two-dose vaccine for children as young as 6 months.
Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Groundhog Day! According to tradition, what does this mean?
If Phil’s prediction is correct, this means there will be six more weeks of winter.
Which company is marketing next-day job offers as an answer to the current labor shortage?
Home Depot announced an “accelerated” hiring process, which includes speedy job offers within one day of applying.
President Joe Biden announced he is sending thousands of US troops to support NATO countries as Russian troops continue amass along Ukraine’s border. Where exactly are the troops headed?
The US is sending a total of 3,000 US troops to Poland, Germany and Romania. The deployments are a show of support to NATO allies feeling threatened by Russia’s steady military buildup near the Ukrainian border.
A total of 73 Confederate monuments were removed or renamed in 2021. How many monuments remain standing in the US and its territories?
About 700 Confederate monuments are still standing in the US and its territories. Though these statues allegedly commemorate the Civil War era, a majority of such monuments were erected after 1900 — 35 years or more after the Civil War ended.