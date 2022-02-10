Weekly News Quiz: February 11, 2022
By Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
The mayor of Ottawa declared a state of emergency due to disruptive protests that have shuttered businesses and blocked roads. What are thousands of truckers protesting?
Demonstrations across Canada began on January 29 as an objection to a vaccine mandate requiring truckers entering Canada to either be fully vaccinated or face testing and quarantine requirements. Other protesters then joined to rail against lockdowns and restrictions on gatherings.
Queen Elizabeth II recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking how many years on the British throne?
This year marks the Queen’s 70th year on the British throne. The Queen used this historic milestone to redefine the future of the monarchy, calling for the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Camilla when Charles becomes King.
Which teen skiing sensation – known as the “snow princess” in China – won the Olympic gold medal in the women’s big air competition?
Chinese freestyle skier Eileen Gu won gold in the women’s big air freeski event. American-born Gu, whose mother is from China, decided to compete for Team China at the Games instead of the United States.
Which two airlines announced plans to merge this week?
Spirit and Frontier Airlines on Monday announced a $6.6 billion merger, a combination of low-fare carriers that would create America’s fifth-largest airline.
The House of Representatives passed a short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown next month. What would happen if a shutdown were to occur?
During a government shutdown, all of the above occur. Now that the House has passed the stopgap funding bill, the Senate next needs to approve it before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
Schools across the US are becoming more supportive of lifting mask mandates, but the CDC warns it’s still too early to do so. Why is the CDC hesitant to loosen restrictions?
The head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is standing by the agency’s mask guidelines, emphasizing that now is not the time to change the recommendations. There are about 290,000 new Covid-19 cases every single day, deaths are high, and hospitalization rates are now higher than they were at the peak of the Delta surge, according to the CDC.
The Postal Service Reform Act is heading to the US Senate for approval. What is one of the goals of the legislation?
The sweeping bipartisan bill, if passed by the Senate, contains measures that would help save the USPS nearly $50 billion over the next decade, according to the House Oversight Committee.
Which popular social media platform announced a new campaign to regulate dangerous content, including harmful hoaxes and videos that promote eating disorders and hateful ideologies?
TikTok said it will strengthen efforts to regulate dangerous content with a new campaign that will ask creators to make videos that will warn viewers about dangerous acts and challenges.
Which movie director set a new record at the Oscars nominations ceremony this week for most films nominated for best picture?
Steven Spielberg, director of “West Side Story,” has produced a total of 11 films that have been nominated for best picture, a new record for the Oscars. The Academy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, March 27.
The White House approved a plan for US troops to help Americans evacuate which country due to rising tensions in the region?
The White House approved a plan presented by the Pentagon for US troops to help Americans who may try to evacuate Ukraine if Russia invades.