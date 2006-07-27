America has a long history of resisting multiracial democracy

A timeline of new and old efforts to limit the electoral power of voters of color

“Bloody Sunday dramatized to people of goodwill all over the world what the opposition to democracy was in Alabama.”

That’s the civil rights leader Andrew Young in the new CNN Original Series “LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy,” describing the voting rights march in Selma, Alabama, on March 7, 1965, that became a watershed moment in Black Americans’ long struggle for equality — a struggle that continues today as state lawmakers around the country chip away at broad access to the ballot box.

On that day in 1965, White state troopers attacked some 600 protesters — led by John Lewis and Hosea Williams, among others — as they crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The violence against the demonstrators jolted the country. Eight days later, then-President Lyndon B. Johnson addressed a televised joint session of Congress and beseeched lawmakers to pass expansive legislation to prohibit racial discrimination in voting.

“What happened in Selma is part of a far larger movement which reaches into every section and state of America. It is the effort of American Negroes to accrue for themselves the full blessings of American life,” Johnson said.

He went on, echoing a key refrain of the Black freedom struggle: “Their cause must be our cause, too. Because it’s not just Negroes, but really, it’s all of us who must overcome the crippling legacy of bigotry and injustice. And we shall overcome.”

Within just a few months, Congress passed the Voting Rights Act, and on August 6, 1965, Johnson signed it into law.

The current assault on multiracial democracy is consistent with a long US history of political machinations intended to ensure power for White men and keep it at a distance for everyone else.

What follows is a timeline that lays out crucial dates in this history as well as significant advancements in voting rights for Black Americans and other marginalized groups.

Reconstruction era

The years between 1863 and 1877 saw tremendous gains for Black Americans, specifically in the form of the ratification of the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments. But the period was also turbulent, shaped by political violence aimed at reestablishing White authority.

December 1863 Reconstruction begins According to Columbia University history professor Eric Foner, the Reconstruction era began more than a year before the end of the Civil War, when Abraham Lincoln, the country’s first Republican president, “announced a plan to establish governments in the South loyal to the Union.” These governments backed legislation guaranteeing Black Americans’ rights and were vehemently opposed by the counter-revolutionary “Redemption” movement that swept the South. April 9, 1865 Civil War effectively ends At the Battle of Appomattox Court House in Virginia, Confederate Army general Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Army general Ulysses S. Grant, for all practical purposes ending four years of war. Your browser does not support the video tag. December 6, 1865 13th Amendment ratified The first of the three Reconstruction amendments, the 13th Amendment ended slavery “within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.” December 3, 1867 Democratic President Andrew Johnson gives his annual message to Congress In his message, Johnson said, “Negroes have shown less capacity for government than any other race of people. No independent government of any form has ever been successful in their hands. On the contrary, wherever they have been left to their own devices, they have shown a constant tendency to relapse into barbarism.” Johnson’s racist remarks illuminated the controversy that still raged over Black Americans’ hard-fought rights during the tumultuous period following the Civil War. Your browser does not support the video tag. July 9, 1868 14th Amendment ratified The second of the three Reconstruction amendments, the 14th Amendment extended citizenship to all persons “born or naturalized in the United States” and also secured all citizens “equal protection under the laws.” September 28, 1868 Opelousas Massacre begins Over the course of about two weeks, White men in Opelousas, a city in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana, killed around 250 people, mostly Black Americans. The goal was to suppress turnout among Black voters (and anyone who supported Reconstruction efforts). Earlier that year, Louisiana voters had ratified a new state constitution that gave Black men the right to vote. February 3, 1870 15th Amendment ratified The final of the three Reconstruction amendments, the 15th Amendment prohibited states from taking away the right to vote “on account of race, color or previous condition of servitude.” But states could still impose voter qualifications. And in time, many former Confederate states did exactly that. Further, despite the 15th Amendment’s guarantees, Native Americans wouldn’t fully enjoy the rights granted by the amendment for another half a century. April 13, 1873 Colfax Massacre A mob of about 150 armed White men in Colfax, the seat of Grant Parish, Louisiana, killed between 60 and 150 Black Americans who had taken over the local courthouse and been defending it from possible Democratic seizure following the state’s fiercely contested 1872 gubernatorial election. The massacre showed “the lengths to which some opponents of Reconstruction would go to regain their accustomed authority,” Foner documents in his 1988 book, “Reconstruction: America’s Unfinished Revolution, 1863-1877.” January 29, 1877 Republican President Ulysses S. Grant signs the Electoral Commission Act Shortly before Grant left office, an electoral commission was created to settle the disputed 1876 presidential election between Republican Rutherford B. Hayes and Democrat Samuel J. Tilden. Democrats agreed to give Hayes the presidency on the understanding that the federal government would remove its troops from the former Confederate states. This compromise — or as some historians see it, betrayal — marked the end of Reconstruction. “The phase that began in 1877 was inaugurated by … the abandonment of the Negro as a ward of the nation,” historian C. Vann Woodward writes in his 1955 book, “The Strange Career of Jim Crow.”



The reign of Jim Crow

Around the turn of the 20th century, Southern lawmakers, aware of that they couldn’t explicitly disenfranchise Black voters, began to impose an elaborate mix of, among other things, registration requirements, poll taxes, literacy tests and understanding clauses designed to underpin a new racial regime.

While many such laws and mechanisms were aimed specifically at keeping Black voters away from the polls, they also disproportionately disadvantaged other people of color, especially Native Americans, who suffered from “Indian-style” Jim Crow.

Post-Shelby County