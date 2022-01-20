Weekly News Quiz: January 21, 2022
By Joe Bagliere, Alexandra Meeks and Ivory Sherman
Aid groups are still assessing the devastation of a massive volcanic eruption and tsunami that left a plume of ash blanketing which group of islands?
The islands of Tonga, home to about 100,000 people, were covered in volcanic ash after the eruption of an underwater volcano, leaving much of the region’s drinking water contaminated and many homes completely destroyed.
Which country has announced plans to change the name of its capital and move its location?
Indonesia approved plans to move its capital from Jakarta to Kalimantan, changing the capital’s name to Nusantara – which means “archipelago.”
After a nearly decade-long mission, NASA’s Curiosity rover made an exciting discovery that points to the possible existence of ancient life. What did the rover find on Mars?
A new analysis of samples collected by the rover revealed the presence of carbon – and the possible existence of ancient life on the red planet is just one potential reason why it may be there.
In response to a surge in Covid-19 cases, which Olympic city announced that tickets for the upcoming winter Olympic Games will not be sold to the general public?
Tickets for the upcoming Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing will not be sold to the general public, but will instead be distributed by authorities to help control the spread of the virus.
The US government recently launched a website where Americans can request free at-home delivery of which item?
The Biden administration launched its website to sign up for free Covid-19 tests. COVIDtests.gov allows people to order a maximum of four tests that will be shipped directly to their households within 7 to 12 days.
Which celebrity, a Bronx native, pledged to pay the funeral costs for the 17 victims who died in a Bronx apartment fire earlier this month?
Rapper Cardi B plans to pay the funeral costs for those who lost their lives in the deadly fire, adding she’s “extremely proud to be from the Bronx” and “knew she needed to do something to help.”
The rollout of 5G technology near some airports in the US is stirring concern across the aviation industry. What are airline companies worried about?
Executives from the nation’s largest airlines say they are concerned 5G technology near major airports will interfere with aviation technology, including radar altimeters on planes.
A popular fast-food chain known for “fine dining” offerings on Valentine’s Day announced they will postpone this year’s festivities due to Covid-19. Instead, they are offering socially distanced celebrations. What chain is it?
White Castle, the fast food chain known for their $1 burgers, is canceling their traditional ‘”fine dining” Valentine’s events and opting for socially distanced festivities instead.
What type of produce is yielding its smallest crop in the US since World War II?
Orange farmers are seeing their smallest crop in decades – a plight caused by citrus disease and bad weather, ultimately causing orange juice prices to skyrocket.
Which company announced plans to acquire the video game giant Activision Blizzard in a $68.7 billion deal?
Microsoft announced the purchase of the video game giant, a move that many view as a critical step in positioning Microsoft’s stake in the development of the theoretical metaverse.