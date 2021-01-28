Here are the executive actions Biden has signed so far

By Kate Sullivan, Christopher Hickey, Curt Merrill, Janie Boschma and Sean O’Key, CNN
Updated January 28, 2021

President Joe Biden has signed a flurry of executive orders, actions and memorandums aimed at rapidly addressing the coronavirus pandemic and dismantling many of former President Donald Trump’s policies.

The executive actions Biden has taken in the first days of his administration include halting funding for the construction of Trump’s border wall, reversing Trump’s travel ban targeting largely Muslim countries, imposing a mask mandate on federal property, ramping up vaccination supplies and requiring international travelers to provide proof of negative Covid-19 tests prior to traveling to the US.

See them all here.

Date Topic Type Reversal Summary
January 28 health care Executive Order no

Reopens enrollment on HealthCare.gov from Feb. 15 through May 15, and directs federal agencies to reexamine policies that may reduce or undermine access to the Affordable Care Act
January 28 health care Memo yes

Rescinds the “Mexico City Policy,” a ban on US government funding for foreign nonprofits that perform or promote abortions
January 27 environment Executive Order no

Elevates climate change as an essential element of US foreign policy and national security and kicks off development of a new emissions reduction target, which will be announced by April 22
January 27 environment Executive Order no

Reestablishes the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology
January 27 environment Memo no

Charges the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy with responsibility for ensuring scientific integrity across federal agencies
January 26 equity Memo no

Directs the Department of Housing and Urban Development to review the Trump administration’s regulatory actions for their effects on fair housing and to then “take steps necessary” to comply with the Fair Housing Act
January 26 equity Executive Order no

Directs the attorney general not to renew federal contracts with private prisons
January 26 equity Memo no

Recommits federal agencies to “engage in regular, robust and meaningful consultation with Tribal governments”
January 26 equity Memo no

Acknowledges the rise in discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the past year, directing the Department of Health and Human Services to consider issuing guidance on best practices to improve “cultural competency, language access and sensitivity toward AAPIs” in the federal government’s Covid-19 response, and directs the Department of Justice to partner with AAPI communities to prevent hate crimes and harassment
January 25 economy Executive Order no

Strengthens Buy American rules by closing loopholes and reducing waivers granted on federal purchases of domestic goods
January 25 coronavirus Proclamation yes

Reinstates Covid-19 travel restrictions for individuals traveling to the United States from the Schengen Area, the United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa
January 25 equity Executive Order yes

Reverses the Trump administration’s ban on transgender Americans joining the military
January 22 economy Executive Order yes

Restores collective bargaining power and worker protections for federal workers, and lays the foundation for $15 minimum wage
January 22 economy Executive Order no

Calls for assistance to those who are struggling to buy food, missed out on stimulus checks or are unemployed
January 21 coronavirus Executive Order no

Accelerates manufacturing and delivery of supplies for vaccination, testing and Personal Protective Equipment
January 21 coronavirus Memo no

Directs FEMA to expand reimbursement to states to fully cover the cost for National Guard personnel and emergency supplies
January 21 coronavirus Executive Order no

Establishes the Pandemic Testing Board to expand US coronavirus testing capacity
January 21 coronavirus Executive Order no

Establishes a preclinical program to boost development of therapeutics in response to pandemic threats
January 21 coronavirus Executive Order no

Enhances the nation’s collection, production, sharing and analysis of coronavirus data
January 21 coronavirus no

Directs FEMA to create federally-supported community vaccination centers
January 21 coronavirus Executive Order no

Directs the Department of Education and HHS to provide guidance for safely reopening and operating schools, childcare providers and institutions of higher education
January 21 coronavirus Executive Order no

Calls on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to release clear guidance on Covid-19, decide whether to establish emergency temporary standards, and directs OSHA to enforce worker health and safety requirements
January 21 coronavirus Executive Order no

Requires mask wearing in airports and on certain modes of transportation, including many trains, airplanes, maritime vessels and intercity buses. International travelers must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test prior to coming to the US
January 21 coronavirus Executive Order no

Creates the Covid-19 Health Equity Task Force to help ensure an equitable pandemic response and recovery
January 21 coronavirus Executive Order no

A presidential directive to restore America’s leadership, support the international pandemic response effort, promote resilience for future threats and advance global health security and the Global Health Security Agenda
January 20 coronavirus Executive Order no

Launches a “100 Days Masking Challenge” asking Americans to wear masks for 100 days. Requires masks and physical distancing in federal buildings, on federal lands and by government contractors, and urges states and local governments to do the same.
January 20 coronavirus Directive yes

Stops the United States’ withdrawal from the World Health Organization, with Dr. Anthony Fauci becoming the head of the delegation to the WHO
January 20 coronavirus Executive Order no

Creates the position of Covid-19 Response Coordinator, reporting directly to Biden and managing efforts to produce and distribute vaccines and medical equipment
January 20 economy Directive no

Extends the existing nationwide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until at least March 31
January 20 economy Directive no

Extends the existing pause on student loan payments and interest for Americans with federal student loans until at least September 30
January 20 environment Other yes

Rejoins the Paris climate accord, a process that will take 30 days
January 20 environment Executive Order yes

Cancels the Keystone XL pipeline and directs agencies to review and reverse more than 100 Trump actions on the environment
January 20 equity Executive Order yes

Rescinds the Trump administration’s 1776 Commission, directs agencies to review their actions to ensure racial equity
January 20 equity Executive Order no

Prevents workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity
January 20 census Executive Order yes

Requires non-citizens to be included in the Census and apportionment of congressional representatives
January 20 immigration Memo no

Fortifies DACA after Trump’s efforts to undo protections for undocumented people brought into the country as children
January 20 immigration Proclamation yes

Reverses the Trump administration’s restrictions on US entry for passport holders from seven Muslim-majority countries
January 20 immigration Executive Order yes

Undoes Trump’s expansion of immigration enforcement within the United States
January 20 immigration Proclamation yes

Halts construction of the border wall by terminating the national emergency declaration used to fund it
January 20 immigration Memo no

Extends deferrals of deportation and work authorizations for Liberians with a safe haven in the United States until June 30, 2022
January 20 ethics Executive Order no

Requires executive branch appointees to sign an ethics pledge barring them from acting in personal interest and requiring them to uphold the independence of the Department of Justice
January 20 regulation Memo, Executive Order yes

Directs OMB director to develop recommendations to modernize regulatory review and undoes Trump’s regulatory approval process