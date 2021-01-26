Here are the executive actions Biden has signed so far

President Joe Biden has signed a flurry of executive orders, actions and memorandums aimed at rapidly addressing the coronavirus pandemic and dismantling many of former President Donald Trump’s policies.
The executive actions Biden has taken in the first days of his administration include halting funding for the construction of Trump’s border wall, reversing Trump’s travel ban targeting largely Muslim countries, imposing a mask mandate on federal property, ramping up vaccination supplies and requiring international travelers to provide proof of negative Covid-19 tests prior to traveling to the US.
|Date
|Topic
|Type
|Reversal
|Summary
|January 26
|equity
|Memo
|no
|
Directs the Department of Housing and Urban Development to review the Trump administration’s regulatory actions for their effects on fair housing and to then “take steps necessary” to comply with the Fair Housing Act
|January 26
|equity
|Executive Order
|no
|
Directs the attorney general not to renew federal contracts with private prisons
|January 26
|equity
|Memo
|no
|
Recommits federal agencies to “engage in regular, robust and meaningful consultation with Tribal governments”
|January 26
|equity
|Memo
|no
|
Acknowledges the rise in discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the past year, directing the Department of Health and Human Services to consider issuing guidance on best practices to improve “cultural competency, language access and sensitivity toward AAPIs” in the federal government’s Covid-19 response, and directs the Department of Justice to partner with AAPI communities to prevent hate crimes and harassment
|January 25
|economy
|Executive Order
|no
|
Strengthens Buy American rules by closing loopholes and reducing waivers granted on federal purchases of domestic goods
|January 25
|coronavirus
|Proclamation
|yes
|
Reinstates Covid-19 travel restrictions for individuals traveling to the United States from the Schengen Area, the United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa
|January 25
|equity
|Executive Order
|yes
|
Reverses the Trump administration’s ban on transgender Americans joining the military
|January 22
|economy
|Executive Order
|yes
|
Restores collective bargaining power and worker protections for federal workers, and lays the foundation for $15 minimum wage
|January 22
|economy
|Executive Order
|no
|
Calls for assistance to those who are struggling to buy food, missed out on stimulus checks or are unemployed
|January 21
|coronavirus
|Executive Order
|no
|
Accelerates manufacturing and delivery of supplies for vaccination, testing and Personal Protective Equipment
|January 21
|coronavirus
|Memo
|no
|
Directs FEMA to expand reimbursement to states to fully cover the cost for National Guard personnel and emergency supplies
|January 21
|coronavirus
|Executive Order
|no
|
Establishes the Pandemic Testing Board to expand US coronavirus testing capacity
|January 21
|coronavirus
|Executive Order
|no
|
Establishes a preclinical program to boost development of therapeutics in response to pandemic threats
|January 21
|coronavirus
|Executive Order
|no
|
Enhances the nation’s collection, production, sharing and analysis of coronavirus data
|January 21
|coronavirus
|no
|
Directs FEMA to create federally-supported community vaccination centers
|January 21
|coronavirus
|Executive Order
|no
|
Directs the Department of Education and HHS to provide guidance for safely reopening and operating schools, childcare providers and institutions of higher education
|January 21
|coronavirus
|Executive Order
|no
|
Calls on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to release clear guidance on Covid-19, decide whether to establish emergency temporary standards, and directs OSHA to enforce worker health and safety requirements
|January 21
|coronavirus
|Executive Order
|no
|
Requires mask wearing in airports and on certain modes of transportation, including many trains, airplanes, maritime vessels and intercity buses. International travelers must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test prior to coming to the US
|January 21
|coronavirus
|Executive Order
|no
|
Creates the Covid-19 Health Equity Task Force to help ensure an equitable pandemic response and recovery
|January 21
|coronavirus
|Executive Order
|no
|
A presidential directive to restore America’s leadership, support the international pandemic response effort, promote resilience for future threats and advance global health security and the Global Health Security Agenda
|January 20
|coronavirus
|Executive Order
|no
|
Launches a “100 Days Masking Challenge” asking Americans to wear masks for 100 days. Requires masks and physical distancing in federal buildings, on federal lands and by government contractors, and urges states and local governments to do the same.
|January 20
|coronavirus
|Directive
|yes
|
Stops the United States’ withdrawal from the World Health Organization, with Dr. Anthony Fauci becoming the head of the delegation to the WHO
|January 20
|coronavirus
|Executive Order
|no
|
Creates the position of Covid-19 Response Coordinator, reporting directly to Biden and managing efforts to produce and distribute vaccines and medical equipment
|January 20
|economy
|Directive
|no
|
Extends the existing nationwide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until at least March 31
|January 20
|economy
|Directive
|no
|
Extends the existing pause on student loan payments and interest for Americans with federal student loans until at least September 30
|January 20
|environment
|Other
|yes
|
Rejoins the Paris climate accord, a process that will take 30 days
|January 20
|environment
|Executive Order
|yes
|
Cancels the Keystone XL pipeline and directs agencies to review and reverse more than 100 Trump actions on the environment
|January 20
|equity
|Executive Order
|yes
|
Rescinds the Trump administration’s 1776 Commission, directs agencies to review their actions to ensure racial equity
|January 20
|equity
|Executive Order
|no
|
Prevents workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity
|January 20
|census
|Executive Order
|yes
|
Requires non-citizens to be included in the Census and apportionment of congressional representatives
|January 20
|immigration
|Memo
|no
|
Fortifies DACA after Trump’s efforts to undo protections for undocumented people brought into the country as children
|January 20
|immigration
|Proclamation
|yes
|
Reverses the Trump administration’s restrictions on US entry for passport holders from seven Muslim-majority countries
|January 20
|immigration
|Executive Order
|yes
|
Undoes Trump’s expansion of immigration enforcement within the United States
|January 20
|immigration
|Proclamation
|yes
|
Halts construction of the border wall by terminating the national emergency declaration used to fund it
|January 20
|immigration
|Memo
|no
|
Extends deferrals of deportation and work authorizations for Liberians with a safe haven in the United States until June 30, 2022
|January 20
|ethics
|Executive Order
|no
|
Requires executive branch appointees to sign an ethics pledge barring them from acting in personal interest and requiring them to uphold the independence of the Department of Justice
|January 20
|regulation
|Memo, Executive Order
|yes
|
Directs OMB director to develop recommendations to modernize regulatory review and undoes Trump’s regulatory approval process