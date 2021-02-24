Here are the executive actions Biden has signed so far

President Joe Biden has signed a flurry of executive orders, actions and memorandums aimed at rapidly addressing the coronavirus pandemic and dismantling many of former President Donald Trump’s policies.
The executive actions Biden has taken in the first days of his administration include halting funding for the construction of Trump’s border wall, reversing Trump’s travel ban targeting largely Muslim countries, imposing a mask mandate on federal property, ramping up vaccination supplies and requiring international travelers to provide proof of negative Covid-19 tests prior to traveling to the United States.
So far, Biden has signed more than 50 executive actions, 20 of which are direct reversals of Trump’s policies. Most of these actions have addressed the novel coronavirus, immigration and equity.
Biden defends the number of executive actions he has issued as necessary to undo what he considers “bad policy” inherited from Trump, especially on immigration.
To date, eight of his 10 actions regarding immigration are reversals of Trump’s policies.
“And I want to make it clear — there’s a lot of talk, with good reason, about the number of executive orders that I have signed — I’m not making new law; I’m eliminating bad policy,” Biden said as he signed a series of actions on immigration from the Oval Office on February 2. “What I’m doing is taking on the issues that — 99% of them — that the president, the last president of the United States, issued executive orders I felt were very counterproductive to our security, counterproductive to who we are as a country, particularly in the area of immigration.”
See all of Biden’s executive actions below.
Source: The White House, Federal Register
|Date
|Topic
|Type
|Reversal
|Summary
|02/24/2021
|national security
|Executive Order
|no
|
Launches a 100-day review of US supply chains for pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, semiconductors and large-capacity batteries, directing agencies to identify opportunities to secure and invest in those supply chains. It also calls for a year-long review into six sectors: Defense, public health and biological preparedness, information and communications technology, energy, transportation, and agricultural commodities and food preparation
|02/17/2021
|labor
|Executive Order
|yes
|
Revokes a Trump administration order creating an industry-led apprenticeship program
|02/14/2021
|other
|Executive Order
|no
|
Establishes a White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships to coordinate providing community services in partnership with federal, state and local governments and with other private organizations
|02/11/2021
|national security
|Executive Order
|no
|
Sanctions Myanmar military leaders, blocking property ownership in the United States by any foreign person associated with those leaders, their business interests or those undermining democracy or human rights in Myanmar
|02/04/2021
|immigration
|Executive Order
|yes
|
Expands the United States Refugee Admissions Program and rescinds Trump policies that limited refugee admissions and required additional vetting
|02/04/2021
|immigration
|Memo
|yes
|
Directs relevant agencies to ensure LGBTQI+ refugees and asylum seekers have equal access to protections, requires the Department of State to lead a standing group to respond quickly to international LGBTQI+ human rights abuses and to report annually to Congress on global LGBTQI+ abuses, directs agencies to review Trump administration policies and rescind those that are inconsistent with this memo within 100 days
|02/04/2021
|national security
|Memo
|no
|
Establishes an interagency working group to propose improvements for recruiting, retaining and supporting national security professions
|02/04/2021
|national security
|Memo
|no
|
Outlines the structure of the National Security Council, incorporates more regular participation from Cabinet officials focused on domestic policy that influences national security
|02/02/2021
|immigration
|Executive Order
|yes
|
Revokes Trump’s order justifying separating families at the border and creates a task force that recommends steps to Biden to reunite separated families
|02/02/2021
|immigration
|Executive Order
|yes
|
Aims to address economic and political causes of migration, works with organizations to provide protection to asylum seekers and ensures Central American asylum seekers have legal access to the United States. Rescinds Trump administration policies and guidelines and also initiates a review of policies “that have effectively closed the U.S. border to asylum seekers”
|02/02/2021
|immigration
|Executive Order
|yes
|
Rescinds Trump’s memo requiring immigrants to repay the government if they receive public benefits. Elevates the role of the executive branch in promoting immigrant integration and inclusion, including reestablishing a Task Force on New Americans. Requires agencies to review immigration regulations and policies
|02/02/2021
|coronavirus
|Memo
|no
|
Extends the timeline from his Jan. 21 memo, which directed FEMA to reimburse states to fully cover the cost for National Guard personnel and emergency supplies. Now states will also be reimbursed for emergency purchases made since the beginning of the pandemic
|02/01/2021
|economy
|Proclamation
|yes
|
Reinstates tariffs applied under the Trump administration to aluminum imports from the United Arab Emirates, citing the need for domestic production of aluminum for national security and reviving industry
|01/28/2021
|health care
|Executive Order
|no
|
Reopens enrollment on HealthCare.gov from Feb. 15 through May 15, and directs federal agencies to reexamine policies that may reduce or undermine access to the Affordable Care Act
|01/28/2021
|health care
|Memo
|yes
|
Rescinds the “Mexico City Policy,” a ban on US government funding for foreign nonprofits that perform or promote abortions
|01/27/2021
|environment
|Executive Order
|no
|
Elevates climate change as an essential element of US foreign policy and national security and kicks off development of a new emissions reduction target, which will be announced by April 22
|01/27/2021
|environment
|Executive Order
|no
|
Reestablishes the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology
|01/27/2021
|environment
|Memo
|no
|
Charges the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy with responsibility for ensuring scientific integrity across federal agencies
|01/26/2021
|equity
|Memo
|no
|
Directs the Department of Housing and Urban Development to review the Trump administration’s regulatory actions for their effects on fair housing and to then “take steps necessary” to comply with the Fair Housing Act
|01/26/2021
|equity
|Executive Order
|no
|
Directs the attorney general not to renew federal contracts with private prisons
|01/26/2021
|equity
|Memo
|no
|
Recommits federal agencies to “engage in regular, robust and meaningful consultation with Tribal governments”
|01/26/2021
|equity
|Memo
|no
|
Acknowledges the rise in discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the past year, directing the Department of Health and Human Services to consider issuing guidance on best practices to improve “cultural competency, language access and sensitivity toward AAPIs” in the federal government’s Covid-19 response, and directs the Department of Justice to partner with AAPI communities to prevent hate crimes and harassment
|01/25/2021
|economy
|Executive Order
|no
|
Strengthens Buy American rules by closing loopholes and reducing waivers granted on federal purchases of domestic goods
|01/25/2021
|coronavirus
|Proclamation
|yes
|
Reinstates Covid-19 travel restrictions for individuals traveling to the United States from the Schengen Area, the United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa
|01/25/2021
|equity
|Executive Order
|yes
|
Reverses the Trump administration’s ban on transgender Americans joining the military
|01/22/2021
|economy
|Executive Order
|yes
|
Restores collective bargaining power and worker protections for federal workers, and lays the foundation for $15 minimum wage
|01/22/2021
|economy
|Executive Order
|no
|
Calls for assistance to those who are struggling to buy food, missed out on stimulus checks or are unemployed
|01/21/2021
|coronavirus
|Executive Order
|no
|
Accelerates manufacturing and delivery of supplies for vaccination, testing and Personal Protective Equipment
|01/21/2021
|coronavirus
|Memo
|no
|
Directs FEMA to expand reimbursement to states to fully cover the cost for National Guard personnel and emergency supplies
|01/21/2021
|coronavirus
|Executive Order
|no
|
Establishes the Pandemic Testing Board to expand US coronavirus testing capacity
|01/21/2021
|coronavirus
|Executive Order
|no
|
Establishes a preclinical program to boost development of therapeutics in response to pandemic threats
|01/21/2021
|coronavirus
|Executive Order
|no
|
Enhances the nation’s collection, production, sharing and analysis of coronavirus data
|01/21/2021
|coronavirus
|Executive Order
|no
|
Directs the Department of Education and HHS to provide guidance for safely reopening and operating schools, childcare providers and institutions of higher education
|01/21/2021
|coronavirus
|Executive Order
|no
|
Calls on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to release clear guidance on Covid-19, decide whether to establish emergency temporary standards, and directs OSHA to enforce worker health and safety requirements
|01/21/2021
|coronavirus
|Executive Order
|no
|
Requires mask wearing in airports and on certain modes of transportation, including many trains, airplanes, maritime vessels and intercity buses. International travelers must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test prior to coming to the US
|01/21/2021
|coronavirus
|Executive Order
|no
|
Creates the Covid-19 Health Equity Task Force to help ensure an equitable pandemic response and recovery
|01/21/2021
|coronavirus
|Memo
|no
|
Promotes restoring America’s leadership, supports the international pandemic response effort, promotes resilience for future threats and advance global health security and the Global Health Security Agenda
|01/20/2021
|coronavirus
|Executive Order
|no
|
Launches a “100 Days Masking Challenge” asking Americans to wear masks for 100 days. Requires masks and physical distancing in federal buildings, on federal lands and by government contractors, and urges states and local governments to do the same.
|01/20/2021
|coronavirus
|Other
|yes
|
Stops the United States’ withdrawal from the World Health Organization, with Dr. Anthony Fauci becoming the head of the delegation to the WHO
|01/20/2021
|coronavirus
|Executive Order
|no
|
Creates the position of Covid-19 Response Coordinator, reporting directly to Biden and managing efforts to produce and distribute vaccines and medical equipment
|01/20/2021
|economy
|Directive
|no
|
Extends the existing nationwide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until at least March 31
|01/20/2021
|economy
|Directive
|no
|
Extends the existing pause on student loan payments and interest for Americans with federal student loans until at least September 30
|01/20/2021
|environment
|Other
|yes
|
Rejoins the Paris climate accord, a process that will take 30 days
|01/20/2021
|environment
|Executive Order
|yes
|
Cancels the Keystone XL pipeline and directs agencies to review and reverse more than 100 Trump actions on the environment
|01/20/2021
|equity
|Executive Order
|yes
|
Rescinds the Trump administration’s 1776 Commission, directs agencies to review their actions to ensure racial equity
|01/20/2021
|equity
|Executive Order
|no
|
Prevents workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity
|01/20/2021
|census
|Executive Order
|yes
|
Requires non-citizens to be included in the Census and apportionment of congressional representatives
|01/20/2021
|immigration
|Memo
|no
|
Fortifies DACA after Trump’s efforts to undo protections for undocumented people brought into the country as children
|01/20/2021
|immigration
|Proclamation
|yes
|
Reverses the Trump administration’s restrictions on US entry for passport holders from seven Muslim-majority countries
|01/20/2021
|immigration
|Executive Order
|yes
|
Undoes Trump’s expansion of immigration enforcement within the United States
|01/20/2021
|immigration
|Proclamation
|yes
|
Halts construction of the border wall by terminating the national emergency declaration used to fund it
|01/20/2021
|immigration
|Memo
|no
|
Extends deferrals of deportation and work authorizations for Liberians with a safe haven in the United States until June 30, 2022
|01/20/2021
|ethics
|Executive Order
|no
|
Requires executive branch appointees to sign an ethics pledge barring them from acting in personal interest and requiring them to uphold the independence of the Department of Justice
|01/20/2021
|regulation
|Memo, Executive Order
|yes
|
Directs OMB director to develop recommendations to modernize regulatory review and undoes Trump’s regulatory approval process
This story is continually updated to include new executive actions. It has also been updated to remove one action that was not signed and is not formally an executive action.