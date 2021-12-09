Weekly News Quiz: December 10, 2021
By Joe Bagliere and Ivory Sherman
The Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics. In what city are the Games set to take place?
Though US athletes will still compete, the Biden administration is joining other select countries in not sending an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in protest of human rights violations in the country’s Xinjiang province.
This social media company recently rolled out a “Take a Break” tool, which deters people from spending endless hours scrolling on the platform.
The Instagram feature launched the same week that the company’s head, Adam Mosseri, testified at a Senate hearing over the app’s effects on mental health.
Which major US city announced that all private sector employers there will be required to implement a Covid-19 vaccine mandate? This new directive means all employees working in the city must be vaccinated, and it’s the first major city-wide mandate of its kind.
New York City’s mayor Bill de Blasio announced the mandate, and companies are required to implement the new policy by December 27.
The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill authorizing $770 billion in funding for what critical priority?
The bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act, is part of annual legislation that sets the policy agenda and provides funding for the Department of Defense.
Which country just appointed a new leader, marking a major changing of the guard for one of the world’s largest economies?
Germany voted in Olaf Scholz as its new chancellor, replacing Angela Merkel, who held the position for 16 years.
Dictionary.com has announced its Word of the Year that they say encompasses the defining events of 2021. What is it?
Dictionary.com’s word of the year is allyship, a word that the company says “acts as a powerful prism through which to view the defining events and experiences of 2021” – from the social justice causes to those serving the front lines of the pandemic.
Which recent New York City event may provide an early look into the transmissibility of the Omicron coronavirus variant, according to CDC experts?
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that Anime NYC, a November convention with an estimated attendance of 53,000, could be pivotal in understanding the variant’s earliest spread in the US.
Which international leader is embroiled in controversy following allegations that two social events were held in one of the country’s main government buildings in the days leading up to Christmas last year?
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his team have received strong condemnation after information and videos emerged seeming to reference Christmas parties that took place at 10 Downing Street when the country was under strict coronavirus restrictions.
Tokyo’s Metropolitan government will begin a system that effectively allows same-sex marriage starting next year. What is the only country in Asia where same-sex marriage is currently legal?
Japan’s capital city would join Taiwan, the only other place in Asia that has fully legalized same-sex marriage.
Marc Short, a member of the former Trump administration, is cooperating with the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. The committee hopes to use Short to gain insight into the actions of which major Trump White House figure, whom Short served under?
Short was the chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence.