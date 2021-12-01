Which political party will emerge victorious in the 2022 midterm elections? Which films, albums and television shows will be deemed award-worthy? Who’s going to win the year’s big sporting events at home and abroad? Each December, we ask a group of CNN contributors to predict the outcome of some of the biggest events of the year ahead. Some picks are expected, some surprising, and sometimes even our intrepid prognosticators admit they haven’t a clue what to choose. To find out whose predictions were right for 2021, read here.

2022 Which television show will win the Emmy for best drama? Best comedy? Paul Callan CNN legal analyst Best drama goes to “Squid Game.” Best comedy goes to “The Great,” for Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult’s fantastic performances. Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst Best drama goes to “Squid Game.” Why did I watch it twice? Best comedy goes to “Ted Lasso.” And, yes, I did make Lasso’s biscuits. SE Cupp CNN political commentator Best drama is “Succession.” Best comedy is “Ted Lasso.” Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor Best drama has to be “Succession.” Best comedy is “Ted Lasso.” Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor “Succession” will win best drama, after offering the entertaining psyches of damaged souls, along with the palliative claim that the uber-rich and powerful are not really happy. “Hacks” will win best comedy (even though it has a good dose of sorrow and drama, too). Nicole Hemmer CNN opinion contributor “The Crown” didn't have a new season this year, so best drama will likely go to the other show about a corrosive institution full of unlikeable people and unqualified heirs: “Succession.” For best comedy, I predict “Ted Lasso.” Elie Honig CNN senior legal analyst “Succession” wins for best drama, though “The Morning Show” is a formidable challenger. “Ted Lasso” wins for best comedy. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst Best drama goes to “Succession” for its intensity and realness. Best comedy goes to “Ted Lasso.” Scott Jennings CNN political commentator Best drama is “Succession.” Best comedy is “Hacks.” Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor With “The Crown” finally out of the way, I’d love to see “Succession” win the Emmy for best drama. Best comedy goes to “Ted Lasso.” Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor Best drama is “Succession.” Best comedy is “Ted Lasso.” Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor Best drama is “Succession.” Best comedy is “Ted Lasso.” Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor Best drama will be "Succession," and best comedy will be “Ted Lasso.” Alice Stewart CNN political commentator Best drama goes to “The Morning Show” – you have got to love Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon. As for best comedy, without a doubt it will be "Ted Lasso.” Sara Stewart film critic “Succession” will likely be the best drama. “Reservation Dogs” will hopefully be the best comedy, but I'd be happy with "Hacks” or "Ted Lasso.” Holly Thomas culture critic Everyone’s going to say “Succession” for best drama, aren’t they? I think “White Lotus” could be a more interesting pick, but it will suffer the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” problem of straddling both drama and comedy. Comedy-wise, I'd love to see “Only Murders in the Building” edge out “Ted Lasso.” It’s a pretty glorious revival for Steve Martin and Martin Short, and throwing Selena Gomez into the mix was a stroke of genius. Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst For best drama, I’d say “Squid Game.” For best comedy, I’ll go with “Ted Lasso.” Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor “Succession” has never been better and should win best drama. “What We Do in the Shadows” should win for best comedy, but it’ll be “Ted Lasso.”

2022 What will be the Grammy’s album of the year? Paul Callan CNN legal analyst Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour.” Sorry, Taylor Swift. Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour.” My kids played it nonstop! SE Cupp CNN political commentator Doja Cat’s “Planet Her.” Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor Lil Nas X’s “Montero.” Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor Jon Batiste’s “We Are.” Nicole Hemmer CNN opinion contributor If Adele's new album had dropped just a few months earlier, this would be easier. But since it's not eligible, I think Billie Eilish's “Happier Than Ever” will win. Elie Honig CNN senior legal analyst Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour.” Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst Justin Bieber’s “Justice.” Musically speaking, he has come a long way. Scott Jennings CNN political commentator Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “Love for Sale.” Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor “Montero” by Lil Nas X is fun music that's thought-provoking, bold and sexy. Lil Nas isn't just a champion for the LGBTQ+ community, he's a champion for the world I want to see. Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor Billie Eilish's “Happier Than Ever.” Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “Love for Sale.” Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor The Grammys will recognize the vocal chemistry of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga on "Love for Sale." It will be a sweet coda to Bennett's incredible career. Alice Stewart CNN political commentator As much as I love Jon Batiste and his song "I Need You,” Taylor Swift is unbeatable, and I expect "Evermore" to win Album of the Year. Sara Stewart film critic Even though Lil Nas X's music doesn't quite live up to his fabulous persona, I think "Montero" could still pull out the big win. Holly Thomas culture critic On the strength of “Drivers License” alone, I'd say Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” has the best chance. Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour.” Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor Lil Nas X's “Montero” deserves it, because no one has challenged the pop establishment more. Which means Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” will win (or, perhaps, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “Love for Sale” for sentimental reasons).

2022 What film will win the Oscar for best picture? Paul Callan CNN legal analyst “Belfast.” Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst “Belfast,” but best actor will go to Will Smith for his performance in “King Richard.” SE Cupp CNN political commentator “Belfast.” Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor “Belfast,” though I may not be the best judge, since I haven’t seen a single new film this year. Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor “The Power of the Dog,” which is another masterpiece written and directed by the extraordinary Jane Campion. Elie Honig CNN senior legal analyst “Belfast.” Nicole Hemmer CNN opinion contributor With theaters closed for much of the past two years, this is another weird year for awards. I'll go with the star-packed "The Power of the Dog." Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst “King Richard.” Scott Jennings CNN political commentator “King Richard.” Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor My bet is all in for "The Harder They Fall.” I loved everything about this beautifully done film. Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor “Belfast.” Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor “Dune.” Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor Something's coming, something good! Best picture will be Steven Spielberg's reimagining of "West Side Story." Alice Stewart CNN political commentator Steven Spielberg is a legend, and I love that he has decided to direct his first musical. My money is on his remake of "West Side Story" to win. Sara Stewart film critic Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story” will win, because I think we're in the mood for a big nostalgic musical. If there was any justice, though, it'd be "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar," a win for female screenwriting and a very silly comedy -- two things not traditionally super-important to Oscar voters. Holly Thomas culture critic “Don't Look Up” is getting so much buzz. Anyone who's anyone in Hollywood is in it (even Jennifer Lawrence is back) -- and it has the air of “Melancholia” meets “Birdman,” a very Oscar-friendly combination. Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst I watched a lot of superhero movies with my son this year, but apparently there isn’t a category for my best pictures, “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Endgame.” So, I’ll go with “Belfast.” Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor I haven't even seen it, but I think Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” will win. The Academy has changed but not that much.

2022 Which team will win the Super Bowl? Paul Callan CNN legal analyst The Green Bay Packers. They have the best quarterback and are long overdue. Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (but Skol, Vikings)! SE Cupp CNN political commentator The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor I don't watch sports, but I am originally from Seattle, and my dad probably cares about this, so let's go Seahawks! Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor The Green Bay Packers. Nicole Hemmer CNN opinion contributor The Green Bay Packers are having a great season, and my loyalties lie with the Midwest, so Packers it is! Elie Honig CNN senior legal analyst The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’ll be another repeat victory for Tom Brady. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst The Green Bay Packers win, and Aaron Rodgers redeems himself from his Covid-19 fiasco. Scott Jennings CNN political commentator The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady does it again! Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor I'm rooting for the Buffalo Bills to win. Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor Dallas Cowboys. Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor Green Bay Packers -- but as long as it’s not the Dallas Cowboys, I’m fine with whichever team wins. Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a great position to repeat their Super Bowl LV victory. Alice Stewart CNN political commentator I am confident Tom Brady will add to his seven Super Bowl victories, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win it all. Sara Stewart film critic Like the lovely Brett Goldstein , I don't get football at all. But I hear the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a good bet, unless their team is still decimated by Covid-related suspensions Holly Thomas culture critic I'd love to bypass this question entirely in light of the busy halftime show planned next year (for me, it's a tough call between Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige), but with the caveat that I am both British and supremely un-sporty, I’ll say the Green Bay Packers. Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst Honestly, Tom Brady makes all of us 40-somethings look bad and will keep winning Super Bowls until he’s 70. Tampa Bay Buccaneers win. Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor More informed sports watchers tell me the answer is Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so I’ll stick with that since football is a dead zone for me.

2022 Which team will win the World Series? Paul Callan CNN legal analyst The Los Angeles Dodgers will win. They have a solid and balanced roster ready to roll when Major League Baseball owners end the lockout. Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst The Los Angeles Dodgers, though I’m a Washington Nationals fan. SE Cupp CNN political commentator The New York Mets. Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor My husband definitely cares about this question, so I’ll say the Boston Red Sox for him. Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor Can the Atlanta Braves do it again? Sadly, no. It's the Chicago White Sox this time. Nicole Hemmer CNN opinion contributor For family loyalty reasons, I’m going with the St. Louis Cardinals. Elie Honig CNN senior legal analyst Philadelphia Phillies, guaranteed. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst The New York Yankees win! Scott Jennings CNN political commentator I’m picking my beloved St. Louis Cardinals. Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor My New York Yankees will win. The Yanks are making strong offseason moves, so 2022 will be their year. Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor The New York Yankees. Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor The New York Mets. Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor Los Angeles Dodgers won in 2020, and they will do it again. Go Dodger Blue! Alice Stewart CNN political commentator I have to admit I'm still basking in the Atlanta Braves winning the World Series this year. That being said, the defending champs will have a tough time against Houston. My money is on the Astros winning the World Series next year. Sara Stewart film critic The New York Mets, because in pro-baseball, money often buys happiness, and they just threw a whole bunch of it at pitcher Max Scherzer. Holly Thomas culture critic This is such a tough one to call given the standoff between Major League Baseball bosses and the players' union. If all the doom-mongering proves empty and it goes ahead, I'll say the New York Mets. Then, at least, the $130 million they're planning to spend on Max Scherzer will be worth it! Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst New York Yankees, duh. Twenty-seven World Series titles isn’t enough, and we are long overdue. Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor I'd normally pass on this one since Major League Baseball has locked out players, and I don't want to undercut a union. But, as a Yankees fan, I am rooting for them to win big.

2022 Which nation will win the World Cup? Paul Callan CNN legal analyst Brazil. Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst It’s a close call between Brazil and France, but I’ll choose France. SE Cupp CNN political commentator Brazil. Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor Germany. Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor Brazil, of course! Nicole Hemmer CNN opinion contributor Brazil. Elie Honig CNN senior legal analyst England. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst Brazil. Scott Jennings CNN political commentator Brazil. Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor My bet is on Brazil to keep the crown and win the 2022 World Cup. But I expect a golden boot from Ghana’s Kamaldeen Sulemana to knock out a few top-seed nations on the way to victory. Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor England. Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor Italy. Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor Brazil will win the 2022 World Cup, bringing their total World Cup victories to six. Alice Stewart CNN political commentator This is a toss-up between France and Brazil. Given the number of veterans from 2018, I'm going with France to win the World Cup. Sara Stewart film critic France. Holly Thomas culture critic England! Manager Gareth Southgate has put together a brilliant group of young players, who are as lovely as the fans make them out to be. Southgate took them from a World Cup semi-final to a Euro final. The natural next step is a World Cup win. Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst England. Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor Brazil, though I'm more interested in 2023 and the women's World Cup.

2022 Which country will take home the most medals at the Beijing winter Olympics? Paul Callan CNN legal analyst Norway. Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst Team USA, of course. SE Cupp CNN political commentator The United States. Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor USA, baby. Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor The United States will edge out Norway. Nicole Hemmer CNN opinion contributor Norway tends to dominate the Winter Games. Barring any boycotts, they'll likely do it again in 2022. Elie Honig CNN senior legal analyst China. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst USA! USA! USA! Scott Jennings CNN political commentator USA! USA! USA! Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor When it comes to the Olympics, the United States will always come out on top. Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor United States. Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor United States. Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor In Beijing, winter sports powerhouse Norway will win the most medals. Russia will come in second, and the US will come in third. Alice Stewart CNN political commentator As much as I'd love to see the United States at the top, I have to go with Norway to win the most medals. I do have high hopes for Team USA to win gold in hockey. Sara Stewart film critic USA! Holly Thomas culture critic As always, I’m going to say America – there are just so many of you guys, and you dominated in 2021. That being said, watch your backs. China only got one less gold than America this year! Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst Norway. Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor It's hard to imagine that it won't be the Chinese on their home turf.

2022 How much will a gallon of gas in the Midwest cost by the end of 2022? How much will a gallon of milk cost in the United States by the end of 2022? Paul Callan CNN legal analyst A gallon of gas will be $3.40, and a gallon of milk will be $4.10. Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst A gallon of gas will be $3.25. A gallon of milk will be $3.50. SE Cupp CNN political commentator A gallon of gas and a gallon of milk will each cost $3.15. Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor A gallon of gas and a gallon of milk will each cost $5. Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor A gallon of gas will be $2.59, and a gallon of milk will be $2.99. Nicole Hemmer CNN opinion contributor A gallon of gas will be around $2.50, while a gallon of milk will be around $3.50. Elie Honig CNN senior legal analyst A gallon of gas will cost $3.80. A gallon of milk will cost $2.70. And not that you are asking, but a pack of Slim Jims will cost $1.99. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst A gallon of gas will be $3.89. A gallon of milk will be $3.79. Scott Jennings CNN political commentator A gallon of gas will cost $3.55. A gallon of milk will cost $3.85. Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor The Midwest should expect gas to hover around $5 a gallon by end of 2022. Milk has become a pricey specialty item for those struggling to make ends meet. I see it topping $5.50 by the end of 2022. Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor A gallon of gas will cost $4.00. A gallon of milk will cost $4.50. Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor A gallon of gas will cost $3.50. A gallon of milk will cost $4.00. Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor A gallon of gas will be $3.50. A gallon of milk will be $3.75. Alice Stewart CNN political commentator A gallon of gas will remain around $3.79, and a gallon of milk will remain around $3.75. Sara Stewart film critic Gasoline will be $200 a gallon, and we'll be referring to it as “guzzoline,” Mad Max-style. Cows will be part of the ongoing mass extinction, so "milk" won't be a thing anymore. Or, somewhat less catastrophically, I'll say $5 for each. Holly Thomas culture critic I think gas could rise a little higher to about $3.50 a gallon. Lawmakers in some states may waive taxes to control the rise, but the cost of getting oil to the pumps will likely be impacted by the closure of so many refineries this year. Milk looks set to go down by a few cents to $3.60, thanks to lower production forecasts. Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst A gallon of gas will be $3.55. A gallon of milk will be $3.70. Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor A gallon of gas will be $2.00. A gallon of milk will be $3.90.

2022 What will be President Joe Biden’s approval rating by the end of 2022? Paul Callan CNN legal analyst As he struggles with inflation, crime and a divided Democratic Party, Biden’s approval rating will hover at 45%. Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst 50%. I'm a glass half-full kind of person. SE Cupp CNN political commentator 40%. Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor 42%. Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor 47%. Nicole Hemmer CNN opinion contributor Obama's approval was at 48% at the end of 2010, even after the shellacking he took in the midterms. That seems to be about where Biden will land as well. Elie Honig CNN senior legal analyst 46%. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst 44%. Scott Jennings CNN political commentator 40%. Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor 53%. Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor 44%. Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor 49%. Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor Biden's approval rating is low now due to Covid-19, inflation and the rushed pullout of Afghanistan. If he can sell a new version of his Build Back Better program, he can get his approval rating up to 55% by the end of 2022. Alice Stewart CNN political commentator 46%. Sara Stewart film critic At best, it will just crack 50%. Holly Thomas culture critic Given the likelihood of tough midterms, lasting difficulty connecting with the 47% of Americans who voted for Trump and the impact of new Covid-19 variants over the year, I’d be surprised if it topped 35%. Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst 45%. Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor 35%.

2022 Which party will win control of the US House of Representatives in the midterm election? Which party will win control of the US Senate? Paul Callan CNN legal analyst Democrats will retain control of the House. Republicans will gain control of the Senate. SE Cupp CNN political commentator Republicans will win control of both the House and the Senate. Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor It pains me to say this, but I think Republicans will win both houses. Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor The Republicans will capture both, but the margin will be minimal -- giving every member of Congress enormous power. Nicole Hemmer CNN opinion contributor Republicans will win control of the House. The Senate will be closer, but they'll almost certainly win control there, too. Elie Honig CNN senior legal analyst The Republicans take control of the House. The Democrats hold onto the Senate. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst Republicans win the House. Democrats will retain control of the Senate. Scott Jennings CNN political commentator Republicans sweep both, winning full control of Congress. Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor I'm going with the Democrats on both accounts. Democrats will keep control of the House of Representatives and eke out enough wins to maintain control of the Senate. Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor Republicans will win the US House of Representatives. Democrats will retain control of the US Senate. Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor Democrats maintain control of both chambers of Congress. Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor If Covid-19 subsides -- and the Democrats do better on messaging -- Democrats can hold onto both the House and the Senate. Alice Stewart CNN political commentator The party in power traditionally does not do well in midterm elections, and with the lingering woes of the Biden administration, I expect Republicans to take control of both the House and Senate. Sara Stewart film critic The Republicans win both, though I desperately hope to be wrong about this. Holly Thomas culture critic I think the Republicans will take the House. America looks more divided from the outside than the United Kingdom does at the moment, and the shifting congressional map plays to its advantage. The Senate is harder to call, but my money's on the Republicans there, too. Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst History is the guide here, and it’s hard to see how it’s not Republicans winning control of both houses. Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor The terrifying reality is that Republicans are likely to take control of both.