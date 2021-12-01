What’s in store for 2022

Which political party will emerge victorious in the 2022 midterm elections? Which films, albums and television shows will be deemed award-worthy? Who’s going to win the year’s big sporting events at home and abroad? Each December, we ask a group of CNN contributors to predict the outcome of some of the biggest events of the year ahead. Some picks are expected, some surprising, and sometimes even our intrepid prognosticators admit they haven’t a clue what to choose. To find out whose predictions were right for 2021, read here.

Which television show will win the Emmy for best drama? Best comedy?

Paul Callan
Paul Callan CNN legal analyst
Best drama goes to “Squid Game.” Best comedy goes to “The Great,” for Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult’s fantastic performances.
Laura Coates
Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst
Best drama goes to “Squid Game.” Why did I watch it twice? Best comedy goes to “Ted Lasso.” And, yes, I did make Lasso’s biscuits.
SE Cupp
SE Cupp CNN political commentator
Best drama is “Succession.” Best comedy is “Ted Lasso.”
Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor
Best drama has to be “Succession.” Best comedy is “Ted Lasso.”
Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor
“Succession” will win best drama, after offering the entertaining psyches of damaged souls, along with the palliative claim that the uber-rich and powerful are not really happy. “Hacks” will win best comedy (even though it has a good dose of sorrow and drama, too).
Nicole Hemmer
Nicole Hemmer CNN opinion contributor
“The Crown” didn't have a new season this year, so best drama will likely go to the other show about a corrosive institution full of unlikeable people and unqualified heirs: “Succession.” For best comedy, I predict “Ted Lasso.”
Elie Honig
Elie Honig CNN senior legal analyst
“Succession” wins for best drama, though “The Morning Show” is a formidable challenger. “Ted Lasso” wins for best comedy.
Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst
Best drama goes to “Succession” for its intensity and realness. Best comedy goes to “Ted Lasso.”
Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings CNN political commentator
Best drama is “Succession.” Best comedy is “Hacks.”
Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor
With “The Crown” finally out of the way, I’d love to see “Succession” win the Emmy for best drama. Best comedy goes to “Ted Lasso.”
Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor
Best drama is “Succession.” Best comedy is “Ted Lasso.”
Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor
Best drama is “Succession.” Best comedy is “Ted Lasso.”
Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor
Best drama will be "Succession," and best comedy will be “Ted Lasso.”
Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart CNN political commentator
Best drama goes to “The Morning Show” – you have got to love Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon. As for best comedy, without a doubt it will be "Ted Lasso.”
Sara Stewart
Sara Stewart film critic
“Succession” will likely be the best drama. “Reservation Dogs” will hopefully be the best comedy, but I'd be happy with "Hacks” or "Ted Lasso.”
Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas culture critic
Everyone’s going to say “Succession” for best drama, aren’t they? I think “White Lotus” could be a more interesting pick, but it will suffer the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” problem of straddling both drama and comedy. Comedy-wise, I'd love to see “Only Murders in the Building” edge out “Ted Lasso.” It’s a pretty glorious revival for Steve Martin and Martin Short, and throwing Selena Gomez into the mix was a stroke of genius.
Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst
For best drama, I’d say “Squid Game.” For best comedy, I’ll go with “Ted Lasso.”
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor
“Succession” has never been better and should win best drama. “What We Do in the Shadows” should win for best comedy, but it’ll be “Ted Lasso.”

What will be the Grammy’s album of the year?

Paul Callan
Paul Callan CNN legal analyst
Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour.” Sorry, Taylor Swift.
Laura Coates
Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst
Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour.” My kids played it nonstop!
SE Cupp
SE Cupp CNN political commentator
Doja Cat’s “Planet Her.”
Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor
Lil Nas X’s “Montero.”
Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor
Jon Batiste’s “We Are.”
Nicole Hemmer
Nicole Hemmer CNN opinion contributor
If Adele's new album had dropped just a few months earlier, this would be easier. But since it's not eligible, I think Billie Eilish's “Happier Than Ever” will win.
Elie Honig
Elie Honig CNN senior legal analyst
Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour.”
Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst
Justin Bieber’s “Justice.” Musically speaking, he has come a long way.
Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings CNN political commentator
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “Love for Sale.”
Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor
“Montero” by Lil Nas X is fun music that's thought-provoking, bold and sexy. Lil Nas isn't just a champion for the LGBTQ+ community, he's a champion for the world I want to see.
Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor
Billie Eilish's “Happier Than Ever.”
Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “Love for Sale.”
Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor
The Grammys will recognize the vocal chemistry of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga on "Love for Sale." It will be a sweet coda to Bennett's incredible career.
Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart CNN political commentator
As much as I love Jon Batiste and his song "I Need You,” Taylor Swift is unbeatable, and I expect "Evermore" to win Album of the Year.
Sara Stewart
Sara Stewart film critic
Even though Lil Nas X's music doesn't quite live up to his fabulous persona, I think "Montero" could still pull out the big win.
Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas culture critic
On the strength of “Drivers License” alone, I'd say Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” has the best chance.
Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst
Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour.”
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor
Lil Nas X's “Montero” deserves it, because no one has challenged the pop establishment more. Which means Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” will win (or, perhaps, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “Love for Sale” for sentimental reasons).

What film will win the Oscar for best picture?

Paul Callan
Paul Callan CNN legal analyst
“Belfast.”
Laura Coates
Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst
“Belfast,” but best actor will go to Will Smith for his performance in “King Richard.”
SE Cupp
SE Cupp CNN political commentator
“Belfast.”
Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor
“Belfast,” though I may not be the best judge, since I haven’t seen a single new film this year.
Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor
“The Power of the Dog,” which is another masterpiece written and directed by the extraordinary Jane Campion.
Elie Honig
Elie Honig CNN senior legal analyst
“Belfast.”
Nicole Hemmer
Nicole Hemmer CNN opinion contributor
With theaters closed for much of the past two years, this is another weird year for awards. I'll go with the star-packed "The Power of the Dog."
Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst
“King Richard.”
Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings CNN political commentator
“King Richard.”
Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor
My bet is all in for "The Harder They Fall.” I loved everything about this beautifully done film.
Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor
“Belfast.”
Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor
“Dune.”
Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor
Something's coming, something good! Best picture will be Steven Spielberg's reimagining of "West Side Story."
Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart CNN political commentator
Steven Spielberg is a legend, and I love that he has decided to direct his first musical. My money is on his remake of "West Side Story" to win.
Sara Stewart
Sara Stewart film critic
Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story” will win, because I think we're in the mood for a big nostalgic musical. If there was any justice, though, it'd be "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar," a win for female screenwriting and a very silly comedy -- two things not traditionally super-important to Oscar voters.
Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas culture critic
“Don't Look Up” is getting so much buzz. Anyone who's anyone in Hollywood is in it (even Jennifer Lawrence is back) -- and it has the air of “Melancholia” meets “Birdman,” a very Oscar-friendly combination.
Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst
I watched a lot of superhero movies with my son this year, but apparently there isn’t a category for my best pictures, “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Endgame.” So, I’ll go with “Belfast.”
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor
I haven't even seen it, but I think Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” will win. The Academy has changed but not that much.

Which team will win the Super Bowl?

Paul Callan
Paul Callan CNN legal analyst
The Green Bay Packers. They have the best quarterback and are long overdue.
Laura Coates
Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (but Skol, Vikings)!
SE Cupp
SE Cupp CNN political commentator
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor
I don't watch sports, but I am originally from Seattle, and my dad probably cares about this, so let's go Seahawks!
Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor
The Green Bay Packers.
Nicole Hemmer
Nicole Hemmer CNN opinion contributor
The Green Bay Packers are having a great season, and my loyalties lie with the Midwest, so Packers it is!
Elie Honig
Elie Honig CNN senior legal analyst
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’ll be another repeat victory for Tom Brady.
Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst
The Green Bay Packers win, and Aaron Rodgers redeems himself from his Covid-19 fiasco.
Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings CNN political commentator
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady does it again!
Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor
I'm rooting for the Buffalo Bills to win.
Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor
Dallas Cowboys.
Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor
Green Bay Packers -- but as long as it’s not the Dallas Cowboys, I’m fine with whichever team wins.
Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor
Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a great position to repeat their Super Bowl LV victory.
Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart CNN political commentator
I am confident Tom Brady will add to his seven Super Bowl victories, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win it all.
Sara Stewart
Sara Stewart film critic
Like the lovely Brett Goldstein, I don't get football at all. But I hear the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a good bet, unless their team is still decimated by Covid-related suspensions.
Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas culture critic
I'd love to bypass this question entirely in light of the busy halftime show planned next year (for me, it's a tough call between Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige), but with the caveat that I am both British and supremely un-sporty, I’ll say the Green Bay Packers.
Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst
Honestly, Tom Brady makes all of us 40-somethings look bad and will keep winning Super Bowls until he’s 70. Tampa Bay Buccaneers win.
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor
More informed sports watchers tell me the answer is Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so I’ll stick with that since football is a dead zone for me.

Which team will win the World Series?

Paul Callan
Paul Callan CNN legal analyst
The Los Angeles Dodgers will win. They have a solid and balanced roster ready to roll when Major League Baseball owners end the lockout.
Laura Coates
Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst
The Los Angeles Dodgers, though I’m a Washington Nationals fan.
SE Cupp
SE Cupp CNN political commentator
The New York Mets.
Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor
My husband definitely cares about this question, so I’ll say the Boston Red Sox for him.
Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor
Can the Atlanta Braves do it again? Sadly, no. It's the Chicago White Sox this time.
Nicole Hemmer
Nicole Hemmer CNN opinion contributor
For family loyalty reasons, I’m going with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Elie Honig
Elie Honig CNN senior legal analyst
Philadelphia Phillies, guaranteed.
Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst
The New York Yankees win!
Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings CNN political commentator
I’m picking my beloved St. Louis Cardinals.
Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor
My New York Yankees will win. The Yanks are making strong offseason moves, so 2022 will be their year.
Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor
The New York Yankees.
Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor
The New York Mets.
Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor
Los Angeles Dodgers won in 2020, and they will do it again. Go Dodger Blue!
Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart CNN political commentator
I have to admit I'm still basking in the Atlanta Braves winning the World Series this year. That being said, the defending champs will have a tough time against Houston. My money is on the Astros winning the World Series next year.
Sara Stewart
Sara Stewart film critic
The New York Mets, because in pro-baseball, money often buys happiness, and they just threw a whole bunch of it at pitcher Max Scherzer.
Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas culture critic
This is such a tough one to call given the standoff between Major League Baseball bosses and the players' union. If all the doom-mongering proves empty and it goes ahead, I'll say the New York Mets. Then, at least, the $130 million they're planning to spend on Max Scherzer will be worth it!
Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst
New York Yankees, duh. Twenty-seven World Series titles isn’t enough, and we are long overdue.
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor
I'd normally pass on this one since Major League Baseball has locked out players, and I don't want to undercut a union. But, as a Yankees fan, I am rooting for them to win big.

Which nation will win the World Cup?

Paul Callan
Paul Callan CNN legal analyst
Brazil.
Laura Coates
Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst
It’s a close call between Brazil and France, but I’ll choose France.
SE Cupp
SE Cupp CNN political commentator
Brazil.
Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor
Germany.
Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor
Brazil, of course!
Nicole Hemmer
Nicole Hemmer CNN opinion contributor
Brazil.
Elie Honig
Elie Honig CNN senior legal analyst
England.
Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst
Brazil.
Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings CNN political commentator
Brazil.
Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor
My bet is on Brazil to keep the crown and win the 2022 World Cup. But I expect a golden boot from Ghana’s Kamaldeen Sulemana to knock out a few top-seed nations on the way to victory.
Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor
England.
Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor
Italy.
Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor
Brazil will win the 2022 World Cup, bringing their total World Cup victories to six.
Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart CNN political commentator
This is a toss-up between France and Brazil. Given the number of veterans from 2018, I'm going with France to win the World Cup.
Sara Stewart
Sara Stewart film critic
France.
Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas culture critic
England! Manager Gareth Southgate has put together a brilliant group of young players, who are as lovely as the fans make them out to be. Southgate took them from a World Cup semi-final to a Euro final. The natural next step is a World Cup win.
Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst
England.
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor
Brazil, though I'm more interested in 2023 and the women's World Cup.

Which country will take home the most medals at the Beijing winter Olympics?

Paul Callan
Paul Callan CNN legal analyst
Norway.
Laura Coates
Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst
Team USA, of course.
SE Cupp
SE Cupp CNN political commentator
The United States.
Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor
USA, baby.
Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor
The United States will edge out Norway.
Nicole Hemmer
Nicole Hemmer CNN opinion contributor
Norway tends to dominate the Winter Games. Barring any boycotts, they'll likely do it again in 2022.
Elie Honig
Elie Honig CNN senior legal analyst
China.
Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst
USA! USA! USA!
Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings CNN political commentator
USA! USA! USA!
Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor
When it comes to the Olympics, the United States will always come out on top.
Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor
United States.
Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor
United States.
Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor
In Beijing, winter sports powerhouse Norway will win the most medals. Russia will come in second, and the US will come in third.
Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart CNN political commentator
As much as I'd love to see the United States at the top, I have to go with Norway to win the most medals. I do have high hopes for Team USA to win gold in hockey.
Sara Stewart
Sara Stewart film critic
USA!
Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas culture critic
As always, I’m going to say America – there are just so many of you guys, and you dominated in 2021. That being said, watch your backs. China only got one less gold than America this year!
Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst
Norway.
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor
It's hard to imagine that it won't be the Chinese on their home turf.

How much will a gallon of gas in the Midwest cost by the end of 2022? How much will a gallon of milk cost in the United States by the end of 2022?

Paul Callan
Paul Callan CNN legal analyst
A gallon of gas will be $3.40, and a gallon of milk will be $4.10.
Laura Coates
Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst
A gallon of gas will be $3.25. A gallon of milk will be $3.50.
SE Cupp
SE Cupp CNN political commentator
A gallon of gas and a gallon of milk will each cost $3.15.
Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor
A gallon of gas and a gallon of milk will each cost $5.
Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor
A gallon of gas will be $2.59, and a gallon of milk will be $2.99.
Nicole Hemmer
Nicole Hemmer CNN opinion contributor
A gallon of gas will be around $2.50, while a gallon of milk will be around $3.50.
Elie Honig
Elie Honig CNN senior legal analyst
A gallon of gas will cost $3.80. A gallon of milk will cost $2.70. And not that you are asking, but a pack of Slim Jims will cost $1.99.
Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst
A gallon of gas will be $3.89. A gallon of milk will be $3.79.
Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings CNN political commentator
A gallon of gas will cost $3.55. A gallon of milk will cost $3.85.
Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor
The Midwest should expect gas to hover around $5 a gallon by end of 2022. Milk has become a pricey specialty item for those struggling to make ends meet. I see it topping $5.50 by the end of 2022.
Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor
A gallon of gas will cost $4.00. A gallon of milk will cost $4.50.
Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor
A gallon of gas will cost $3.50. A gallon of milk will cost $4.00.
Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor
A gallon of gas will be $3.50. A gallon of milk will be $3.75.
Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart CNN political commentator
A gallon of gas will remain around $3.79, and a gallon of milk will remain around $3.75.
Sara Stewart
Sara Stewart film critic
Gasoline will be $200 a gallon, and we'll be referring to it as “guzzoline,” Mad Max-style. Cows will be part of the ongoing mass extinction, so "milk" won't be a thing anymore. Or, somewhat less catastrophically, I'll say $5 for each.
Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas culture critic
I think gas could rise a little higher to about $3.50 a gallon. Lawmakers in some states may waive taxes to control the rise, but the cost of getting oil to the pumps will likely be impacted by the closure of so many refineries this year. Milk looks set to go down by a few cents to $3.60, thanks to lower production forecasts.
Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst
A gallon of gas will be $3.55. A gallon of milk will be $3.70.
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor
A gallon of gas will be $2.00. A gallon of milk will be $3.90.

What will be President Joe Biden’s approval rating by the end of 2022?

Paul Callan
Paul Callan CNN legal analyst
As he struggles with inflation, crime and a divided Democratic Party, Biden’s approval rating will hover at 45%.
Laura Coates
Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst
50%. I'm a glass half-full kind of person.
SE Cupp
SE Cupp CNN political commentator
40%.
Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor
42%.
Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor
47%.
Nicole Hemmer
Nicole Hemmer CNN opinion contributor
Obama's approval was at 48% at the end of 2010, even after the shellacking he took in the midterms. That seems to be about where Biden will land as well.
Elie Honig
Elie Honig CNN senior legal analyst
46%.
Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst
44%.
Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings CNN political commentator
40%.
Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor
53%.
Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor
44%.
Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor
49%.
Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor
Biden's approval rating is low now due to Covid-19, inflation and the rushed pullout of Afghanistan. If he can sell a new version of his Build Back Better program, he can get his approval rating up to 55% by the end of 2022.
Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart CNN political commentator
46%.
Sara Stewart
Sara Stewart film critic
At best, it will just crack 50%.
Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas culture critic
Given the likelihood of tough midterms, lasting difficulty connecting with the 47% of Americans who voted for Trump and the impact of new Covid-19 variants over the year, I’d be surprised if it topped 35%.
Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst
45%.
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor
35%.

Which party will win control of the US House of Representatives in the midterm election? Which party will win control of the US Senate?

Paul Callan
Paul Callan CNN legal analyst
Democrats will retain control of the House. Republicans will gain control of the Senate.
SE Cupp
SE Cupp CNN political commentator
Republicans will win control of both the House and the Senate.
Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor
It pains me to say this, but I think Republicans will win both houses.
Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor
The Republicans will capture both, but the margin will be minimal -- giving every member of Congress enormous power.
Nicole Hemmer
Nicole Hemmer CNN opinion contributor
Republicans will win control of the House. The Senate will be closer, but they'll almost certainly win control there, too.
Elie Honig
Elie Honig CNN senior legal analyst
The Republicans take control of the House. The Democrats hold onto the Senate.
Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst
Republicans win the House. Democrats will retain control of the Senate.
Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings CNN political commentator
Republicans sweep both, winning full control of Congress.
Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor
I'm going with the Democrats on both accounts. Democrats will keep control of the House of Representatives and eke out enough wins to maintain control of the Senate.
Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor
Republicans will win the US House of Representatives. Democrats will retain control of the US Senate.
Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor
Democrats maintain control of both chambers of Congress.
Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor
If Covid-19 subsides -- and the Democrats do better on messaging -- Democrats can hold onto both the House and the Senate.
Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart CNN political commentator
The party in power traditionally does not do well in midterm elections, and with the lingering woes of the Biden administration, I expect Republicans to take control of both the House and Senate.
Sara Stewart
Sara Stewart film critic
The Republicans win both, though I desperately hope to be wrong about this.
Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas culture critic
I think the Republicans will take the House. America looks more divided from the outside than the United Kingdom does at the moment, and the shifting congressional map plays to its advantage. The Senate is harder to call, but my money's on the Republicans there, too.
Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst
History is the guide here, and it’s hard to see how it’s not Republicans winning control of both houses.
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor
The terrifying reality is that Republicans are likely to take control of both.

Will US employment, measured in nonfarm jobs, return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022 – and if so, in which month?

Paul Callan
Paul Callan CNN legal analyst
Yes, in May, US employment will return to pre-pandemic levels.
Laura Coates
Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst
Yes, in August, US employment will return to pre-pandemic levels.
SE Cupp
SE Cupp CNN political commentator
Yes, in August, US employment will return to pre-pandemic levels.
Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor
I don't think it will return to pre-pandemic levels at any point in 2022.
Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor
When the flowers are in full bloom, jobs will continue sprouting. By May, unemployment will be back at pre-pandemic levels.
Nicole Hemmer
Nicole Hemmer CNN opinion contributor
Unemployment was very low right before the pandemic, but it will likely return to those levels in May 2022.
Elie Honig
Elie Honig CNN senior legal analyst
Yes, in June, US employment will return to pre-pandemic levels.
Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings CNN political commentator
No, US employment will not return to pre-pandemic levels.
Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor
No, the country is in a different place post-pandemic, and I don't see US unemployment levels recovering much in 2022. I expect the economy to take at least until February 2023 to return to anything like the 3.5% unemployment rate we saw before Covid changed the world.
Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor
Yes, in December, US employment will return to pre-pandemic levels.
Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor
Yes, in September, US employment will return to pre-pandemic levels.
Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor
US employment will return to pre-pandemic levels, but not until August 2022.
Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart CNN political commentator
Yes, in December, US employment will return to pre-pandemic levels.
Sara Stewart
Sara Stewart film critic
No, it won’t. Employment will stay down unless more corporations start treating workers like people.
Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas culture critic
Yes, I'd guess in July. But even when unemployment hits pre-pandemic levels, it will probably disguise a great deal of lasting damage -- more people in part-time work or low-paid work.
Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst
Yes, in July, US employment will return to pre-pandemic levels.
Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor
No, I don't think the US will reach a pre-pandemic unemployment low until 2023, at the earliest.