Weekly News Quiz: November 18, 2021
By Joe Bagliere and Ivory Sherman
The White House tapped Mitch Landrieu to lead the implementation of the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Where did Landrieu formerly serve as mayor?
Landrieu served as the mayor of New Orleans, Louisiana from 2010 to 2018 and was also Lieutenant Governor there during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Health and Human Services has announced the end of a policy that limited the FDA’s review of what specific product, even when said product was shown to be flawed?
The former policy specifically limited the review of laboratory-developed tests including ones for Covid-19. The withdrawal is intended to make sure “COVID-19 tests are accurate, reliable, and available,” according to an HHS statement.
Which world leader did US President Joe Biden meet with this week in a virtual summit?
President Biden held a high-stakes virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two talked about how to keep competition between their nations from turning into conflict, and Biden raised concerns about trade issues and human rights abuses in China.
Which African capital city was rocked by a series of coordinated suicide bombing attacks that were later claimed by the Islamic State?
The attacks – which ISIS has since claimed responsibility for – occurred in the capital city of Kampala, Uganda, injuring dozens and killing at least one police officer and two civilians.
According to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in what month is the US estimated to hit its debt limit?
Yellen estimates that the US could reach the debt limit on December 15 if the debt ceiling isn’t raised by that point, an essential action currently stymied by political divisions in Congress.
The cast of this beloved franchise is planning to reunite for a retrospective special in honor of a big anniversary.
The cast of the “Harry Potter”movies is coming together on January 1 for a special on HBO Max called “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.”
House Democrats and two Republicans voted for a resolution to censure one of its members for the first time since 2010. What’s at the heart of the controversy?
All Democratic members of Congress, joined by two Republicans, voted for a resolution that censured Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona after he posted a video of him as an anime character appearing to kill Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attack President Joe Biden.
Which industry has President Joe Biden asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate, citing “mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior,”?
With prices soaring at the pump, Biden asked the FTC to look into illegal activities in the oil and gas industry. Industry reps have called the possible investigation a “distraction.”
Applebee’s is bringing a new flavor of wings to its menu for a limited time. What dish is the inspiration for the culinary creation?
In an effort to draw in younger customers, Applebee’s will be temporarily offering the Cosmic Wings menu which features wings tossed in original or Flamin’ Hot Cheetos sauces and coated in Cheetos crumble.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said this cherished New York City tradition is back with “big, strong, full strength,” — and people can participate only as long as they are vaccinated against Covid-19.
In attempting to convey to the world that New York is “100% back,” de Blasio announced that in-person spectators can attend the Time’s Square New Year’s Eve ball drop celebration so long as they’re vaccinated.