Weekly News Quiz: November 12, 2021
By Joe Bagliere and Ivory Sherman
Investigations continue into the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston. Which musical artist organized the festival and was performing at the time of the tragedy?
The Astroworld Festival featured rapper Travis Scott – also the festival’s organizer – who, along with other entities, now faces dozens of lawsuits over the incident that involved 50,000 fans and led to 8 deaths.
The world has seen 250 million reported Covid-19 infections. Together, the US, India and which other country have made up 40% of global cases?
The US, India and Brazil account for 40% of the global Covid-19 cases. The US is at the top with nearly 46.5 million cases reported.
What unusual event recently caused a New Zealand cricket match to be suspended?
A cricket match between Canterbury and Wellington, New Zealand was suspended due to a swarm of bees taking over the pitch, with play ultimately continuing the following day.
Speaking at the COP26 summit, which notable figure admonished former President Donald Trump for “four years of active hostility towards climate science?”
Former US President Barack Obama spoke against his successor and other persons in power, including taking direct aim at Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for skipping the COP26 entirely.
In a deal brokered by the Biden administration, which vaccine will be distributed via COVAX, a global Covid-19 vaccine distribution program, to people in conflict zones and other hard-to-reach areas in need?
COVAX will partner with Johnson & Johnson to issue its easily distributed, single-dose vaccine to conflict zones and humanitarian situations around the world.
Tensions between these two Eastern European countries are at risk of boiling over due to disputes over the movement of displaced migrants.
Fueled by misinformation and the machinations of various state actors, tensions are on the rise as thousands of migrants – facing brutally harsh winter conditions and terrain – are attempting to cross the border from Belarus into Poland.
FW de Klerk died this week at the age of 85. He was a former leader and Nobel Laureate from which country?
De Klerk, the last leader of apartheid South Africa, freed his eventual successor Nelson Mandela from prison. The two men shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993.
A giant working joystick recently nabbed a Guinness World Record for being the largest of its kind. How big is it?
The 9-foot-tall video game joystick – 14 times the size of a classic Atari CX40 controller – has to be taken apart by two cranes.
Who is People Magazine’s deemed the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ for 2021?
Revealed in a comedy sketch on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Paul Rudd has received the honor of this year’s Sexiest Man Alive from People Magazine.
What is Mariah Carey giving away for free this holiday season, all inspired by some of her “favorite memories” with her kids?
Mariah Carey, in partnership with McDonald’s, will be giving away free fast-food items throughout the holidays, asall part of her “Mariah Menu” set to debut next month.