Justina Michaels — 16 years old, New York

The computer spoke. “Justina, what do you think?” I froze. Online school has been a test of my self-discipline. When one missing assignment turned into five, my will to do them vanished. It was hopeless. Without having to turn in assignments in person, the pressure to complete them disappeared and soon I had dug myself so deep into a hole of essays and worksheets that there was no hope of finding a way out. The classes that I used to look forward to with anticipation now felt like a chore. The rush I used to feel when writing about the effects of the Great Depression had disappeared, and the questions I used to shoot my hand up to answer were now met with silence. I turned to Youtube and Netflix to distract me from all the missing work, and the temptation to scroll mindlessly through my phone while my math teacher explained functions grew stronger every day. Never before had I felt so disappointed in myself, wasting the potential I knew I had.