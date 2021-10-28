Halloween quiz: How well do you know these famous spooky characters?
By AJ Willingham and Ivory Sherman
What real-life figure is thought to have inspired the creation of Bram Stoker’s iconic “Dracula?”
Though some scholars disagree, the similarities between Dracula and Vlad the Impaler are pretty compelling. The bloodthirsty Transylvanian ruler even went by Dracula, a family name.
What creepy item does Pennywise the clown famously carry in the Stephen King novel “It,” and in its various film adaptations?
Balloons — sometimes a bunch, sometimes a single red one — are a telltale sign that Pennywise is near.
El Chupacabra is a feral, bloodsucking creature from Latin American folklore. According to legend, what animal is its favorite snack?
Chupacabra literally means “goat sucker” in Spanish, and it is thought to feast on all kinds of livestock — with a preference for goats, of course.
“If I cannot inspire love, I will cause fear.” What creepy character said these words?
In Mary Shelly’s novel, Frankenstein’s monster is articulate and well-read. He’s also sensitive, and hates that people fear and shun him.
Michael Myers’ mask from “Halloween” is one of the most iconic symbols of horror film villainy. It’s not a random costume prop, though: The rubber mask is actually a likeness of this famous figure.
The spray-painted rubber mask used in the first two “Halloween” movies is a likeness of Star Trek’s Captain Kirk — or, more specifically, actor William Shatner.
“Lycanthrope” is another word for what familiar fantasy figure?
Lycanthrope, descended from the Greek words for “wolf” and “human,” is a fancy word for werewolf.
In Latin American folklore, the Weeping Woman, or La Llorona, is the specter of a mother grieving the children she killed with her own hands. In what areas does she tend to appear, where she is sometimes said to lead children to their deaths?
La Llorona is said to have drowned her children in a river, and her spirit appears near bodies of water; wailing and warning children away.
Which of the following did NOT serve as inspiration for Freddy Krueger’s bladed gloves in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” films?
Director Wes Craven said he was inspired in part by cat claws, and looked to the character of Count Orlock in the 1922 film “Nosferatu” for Krueger’s ominous appearance. A version of the glove in a later film was made to resemble gardening tools.
There are many theories as to why fictional witches are often portrayed with a pointy black hat. Which of these is a popular explanation?
Some experts point to a trend of conical hats among British nobility in the 15th century. What was fashionable for the rich became fashionable for the poor, and somehow it made it into folk iconography. Or at least, that’s one explanation.
Ghostface, the iconic villain of the “Scream” franchise, has had many identities. How many killers have worn the ghostly mask across the four current “Scream” films?
Seven characters have acted out their murderous intentions from behind the mask. There were two killers in the original “Scream” movie and its sequel, and two in the fourth installment. The third movie only had one.