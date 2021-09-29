A million dollar retirement

It has been more than 15 years since the woman in the burgundy van worked up the courage to report Wagner’s sexual assault, but the experience still haunts her daily life — influencing everything from the clothes she wears to the streets she drives on.

A visit to a random gas station can trigger a debilitating panic attack; she once fled one without even filling up her tank as soon as she spotted a sheriff’s car pull in near her. She avoids short skirts or dresses and usually wraps a sweatshirt around her waist as a protection of sorts.

Memories of that day still visibly affect her. She wiped tears from behind her large sunglasses as she recently recounted the ordeal to reporters.

Though a detective helped her get legal residency in the country, she feels Wagner ruined her life. “Everything changed after that,” she said in Spanish from her porch, where faded pillows proclaiming “family” and “love” sat on a small outdoor loveseat.

To her frustration, the criminal case dragged on for years, as the court granted continuances and Wagner suffered serious injuries after hitting a horse on his motorcycle — taking painkillers that he said made him incapacitated.

Wagner spent years denying the allegations from the three immigrant women. Ultimately, he pleaded guilty to charges of sexual battery, forceful oral copulation, false imprisonment and detaining a person against their will related to Jane Doe and the two other victims in exchange for a four-year prison sentence. He was placed on the state’s sex offender registry and ordered to pay around $1,000 in restitution.

Before accepting the plea deal, he had tried to convince one of his attorneys that there was a simple explanation as to why his story to detectives kept changing: “I was trying to save my retirement benefits,” the attorney recalled him saying.

At Wagner’s sentencing in 2010, Jane Doe told the judge that the former cop deserved to be put behind bars for the rest of his life. “I want to know that there’s justice,” she said. “Not only for me, but the other ones who he has hurt as well.” At the time, she said no amount of therapy would erase what he had done; she now says she had to stop therapy years ago when she couldn’t afford the high cost.

Even when she sued the city of Anaheim and Wagner, her attacker paid nothing. Anaheim, which did not admit any liability, settled the suit in 2011 for $500,000, a significant portion of which went to Jane Doe’s attorneys. “While a disgrace to our city, we are proud of how Anaheim Police led Wagner’s investigation and arrest, played a key role in his conviction and worked to restore public trust,” the city told CNN in a statement.

Prosecutors never charged Wagner related to his cousin’s decades-old accusations, though they told a judge the allegation was relevant to his legal case since it fit the same pattern — with Wagner acting in a position of trust and exerting power over “women much younger than him by isolating them and manipulating them with fear.”

When it came to his pension, it turned out that no matter what had happened, or what crime he had committed, Wagner had little to worry about. When he retired, California didn’t have any forfeiture law on the books. Even the one lawmakers passed years later could only slightly diminish his benefits since the law strips only benefits accrued after a crime has occurred and he committed the crimes at the very end of his career.

For a number of years, Wagner hadn’t even been required to contribute any part of his own salary toward his pension, since the department’s contract with the police union called for the city to not only pay its required contribution to the state pension fund, but the officer’s required contribution as well.

Wagner received his first retirement check just months after the sexual assault, and he collected monthly benefits throughout his stint in state prison. Thanks to an annual cost of living increase, his annual benefits have grown from around $55,000 in 2006 to around $75,000 this year. After inquiries from CNN, public data shows that the state pension fund initiated a modest forfeiture of around $2,100 a year starting in August and continuing for Wagner’s remaining retirement years, but fund officials would not comment on why this only just occurred. In its statement to CNN, the city of Anaheim condemned “the abuse of power and preying on the vulnerable seen in the Wagner case,” adding that “it brings no satisfaction that Wagner continues to draw a public pension after his conviction.”

Jane Doe was stunned to learn from reporters that Wagner was receiving a pension, saying that based on what detectives had told her she had envisioned him living out his final years penniless and homeless due to his status as a registered sex offender.

“I live my life in fear, but what about him? I have to go out to work and he’s getting money at his liking. It’s not fair,” she said in Spanish. “It’s not fair that he’s getting paid when the people he hurt are still suffering,”

In 2019, Wagner and his wife purchased a $650,000 house in San Juan Capistrano, a 15 minute drive from the beach, an address absent from his profile in the state sex offender registry. He refused to discuss his case or pension when visited at the house by CNN reporters, and public records show that the next day he transferred sole ownership of the house to his wife. Wagner did tell CNN he had plans to again challenge his 2010 conviction in court, saying he had been under the influence of pain medication when he accepted the plea deal — the same argument an appeals court found to be without merit in a 2012 ruling.

Wagner is now 73 years old.