The pandemic changed the way we work. 15 CEOs weigh in on what’s next
The shutdowns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic forced Corporate America to embark upon a massive work-from-home experiment that presented many unknowns: How do we keep workers safe? Can we stay productive? What’s the best way to communicate and collaborate? How long will we be out of the office?
A year and a half later, corporate leaders have learned some valuable lessons. One big takeaway: flexibility. Expecting workers to commute to the office five days a week will largely be a thing of the past at many companies – at least for now. While some companies will embrace a fully remote model, others are opting for a hybrid work plan that gives employees more control over their schedules while still maintaining some in-person office time. And, of course, there are some companies that want everyone back in the office.
Still, it’s a work in progress. And company leaders will need to fine-tune their strategies as they take on new challenges, like employee burnout, a tightening labor market and the prospect of new Covid-19 variants.
CNN Business asked CEOs at more than a dozen major US companies to tell us about the lessons they’ve learned during the pandemic and what they think the future of work will look like. Here’s what they had to say:
(The following responses have been edited for clarity and length.)
Chobani
Hamdi Ulukaya
founder, chairman and CEO
The future of work must include fair and equitable compensation, part-time options...robust benefits packages, parental leave, extensive health and safety programs, and a positive and inclusive environment — these elements should no longer be revolutionary, but the norm”
Citi
Jane Fraser
CEO
Most of us will be on a hybrid schedule that requires us to be in the office at least three days a week... Hopefully, this flexibility can keep the doors open to people who have traditionally found it difficult to maintain a career in our industry.”
Dropbox
Drew Houston
co-founder and CEO
I see the 40-hour office workweek — an artifact of factory work — finally becoming a thing of the past. Employees will escape grueling commutes and gain more control over their day.”
Drunk Elephant
Tiffany Masterson
founder, president and chief creative officer
I think some people will want to come into the office while others will continue to stay home, and we will make it work. There’s no harder working employee than a happy employee and we want people to feel safe above all else.”
Edelman
Lisa Osborne Ross
US CEO
The post-pandemic future of work is one rooted in flexibility, transparency and accountability... This includes recognizing that our ongoing dialogue is a two-way conversation, not us communicating on high. I want to hear directly and regularly from my employees via town halls, surveys and one-on-one conversations.”
General Motors
Mary Barra
chair and CEO
Achieving our all-electric future requires attracting and retaining the best talent, and we are excited to focus our employee engagement and hiring on the work we do, not where we do it. We’re already adapting our recruitment efforts to include hiring positions that are designated specifically as remote.”
Ryan Roslansky
CEO
Over the next 18 months, you’re going to see a lot of uncertainty. A lot of confusion. It might even feel a bit messy, but I believe that over time you’ll start to see things start to settle. Companies and employees are going to come together where their values align.”
Mailchimp
Ben Chestnut
co-founder and CEO
To me, flexible work is the future. If there’s one silver lining of the pandemic, it’s that this time away from the office has allowed us all to reevaluate our priorities.”
Mastercard
Michael Miebach
CEO
For a long time, we may have taken for granted the ability to see our coworkers daily... As we think about the future, there is an opportunity to strengthen the relationships we form with colleagues and teams, no matter where you are.”
New Balance
Joe Preston
president and CEO
I don’t believe there is a one-size-fits-all approach to the future of work. You must create a model that supports your business goals and prioritizes culture, leadership and inclusion to help employees perform at their best.”
NRG Energy
Mauricio Gutierrez
president and CEO
There is no ‘one size fits all’ when it comes to optimal work hours and settings, so the important thing is for leaders to recognize this variation across their workforce and empower their teams to design a work experience that meets the needs of the business.”
Petco
Ron Coughlin
chairman and CEO
Hopefully, the future of work will be a lot more pet-friendly, with a lot more furry love in it! That will go a long way toward making work more fun, healthy and productive at the same time.”
Slack
Stewart Butterfield
co-founder and CEO
This is no time for retreat to the comfort of well-worn habits, or meager attempts to accommodate a restive workforce. This is a time for business leaders to build a better workplace and world.”
Stanley Black & Decker
Jim Loree
CEO
The future of work will look like a more caring and compassionate place where employee well-being is prioritized. We’ve been mindful of the pressure and challenges our people face, and we’re committed to a culture of respect, inclusion, engagement and well-being for all.”
Zillow
Rich Barton
co-founder and CEO
The future of the workforce is going to be more diverse... We see flexible work as a game changer that will help us attract and retain more diverse team members, from every corner of North America, who will bring new ideas and new energy to our company.”
