The pandemic changed the way we work. 15 CEOs weigh in on what’s next

What are the biggest changes you have made to your workplace policies since the pandemic?

If there is one silver lining, the pandemic has forced greater attention across the business world on the importance of employee well-being.

Because of the new challenges in balancing our family lives, we subsidized backup child care, offered nanny placement services and provided discounted tutoring and college prep. And to help colleagues cope with the strain of the crisis, we expanded health and wellness programs, offering additional access to telemedicine visits, mental health resources and medical prescription delivery at no charge.

Earlier this year, it became clear that the relentlessness of the pandemic workday was just not sustainable. The blurring of lines between home and work, the nonstop Zoom calls, the late-night emails — they were taking a toll on everyone. A colleague suggested to me that we designate Fridays as a day when we turn off our cameras on Zoom. I’ll admit, I originally was against the idea. But after talking to others, I realized it needed to happen. We’ve also tried to set some boundaries around scheduling calls outside of what had been traditional working hours pre-pandemic, and we gave everyone a mandatory day off in May to relax and recharge.

We’ve also introduced new programs for colleagues to spend time on their passions outside of work. We now offer a 12-week sabbatical program for employees to pursue personal interests, as well as a program that allows employees to spend two to four weeks working with a charitable institution. At the same time, we’ve thought about how to support our colleagues looking to create their family and enhanced our reimbursement of expenses related to adoption or surrogacy to $30,000.

What are some of the biggest hurdles you face as your employees either return to the office or embrace a new type of working model?

When Covid broke out last year, we dropped everything and moved quickly to make sure all our people were safe and set up to continue doing their jobs from home. The way back in is going to be more measured, more deliberate, and it’s not going to be the same for our various markets around the world.

Starting this month, we plan to have colleagues back at our NYC HQ and some other US offices for at least two days a week. We are requiring colleagues to be vaccinated and wear masks to help ensure a safe workplace. We continue to make these decisions based on data, not dates, and if the data changes, we absolutely will adjust our plans accordingly.

I know there’s going to be a lot of anxiety about returning. It will take some adjustment. Consider all the things we did without thinking twice that will now give us pause… Can we shake hands? Can we hug? Is it safe to meet in a conference room? Is it okay to keep my lunch in the office fridge? We each have our own risk tolerance – and it’s up to me and my team to make sure that our offices are not only welcoming but are also safe and provide a comfortable environment for everyone.

There are also new challenges in a hybrid working model that we are just beginning to confront. For instance, how do we make sure the right people are in the office at the same time so they can collaborate? How do we balance conversations in which some participants are in person and others are on Zoom? How do we integrate all of the people who have joined Citi during the pandemic and been working remotely almost exclusively? It’s essential they feel they belong to the team and to the firm and that we invest the time and provide the experiences for them to feel like true Citibankers.

What do you think the future of work will look like?

I was in London recently, where many of our traders are back in the office, and the joy I felt being around others after such a long time away struck me to the core. The banter, the debates, our warmth, even our endearing quirks — you just don’t experience them the same way over a Zoom screen. At the same time, banking is an apprenticeship business. The feedback from an impromptu conversation after a meeting or coaching from your manager walking by your desk after watching you in action — these moments are so important to everyone’s professional development.

So we are planning for the majority of our people to be back in the office when it’s safe, but they will have more flexibility. Most of us will be on a hybrid schedule that requires us to be in the office at least three days a week, which will be a time to foster collaboration, learning, mentoring and contributing to our culture. We believe this more flexible way of working is important to our colleagues and is not only compatible with running a successful and competitive bank but, in many ways, will provide a competitive advantage with talent. Hopefully, this flexibility can keep the doors open to people who have traditionally found it difficult to maintain a career in our industry.

