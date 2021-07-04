a quote from George Washington the opening of the Declaration of Independence a Bible verse a Latin motto

The quote on the side of the Liberty Bell reads, “Proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof,” which is a verse from the Book of Leviticus. The bell was cast in 1752, but did not become a major national touchstone — and was not widely referred to as the “Liberty Bell” — until abolitionists adopted it as a symbol of freedom in the decades leading up the Civil War.