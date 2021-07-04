July 4th Quiz: How well do you know American symbols?
July 4, 2021
By AJ Willingham and Sean O’Key
The Statue of Liberty was gifted to the people of the United States in 1886 by what country?
The statue was designed by French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi and was presented as a gift from the people of France to the people of the United States.
What substance gives the Statue of Liberty its iconic green hue?
Lady Liberty’s verdigris comes from her 31 tons of copper plating.
We all know the bald eagle is the national bird of the United States. What other bird did Benjamin Franklin once jokingly say would be a more fitting national symbol?
Franklin once wrote, in a letter to his daughter, that the turkey is “a much more respectable Bird” than the bald eagle, and is, “though a little vain & silly, a Bird of Courage.”
What is the national mammal of the United States?
In 2016, the American bison was officially named the national mammal of the United States.
“The Star Spangled Banner” was written by Francis Scott Key during what major US war?
Key, a slaveowner, wrote the poem that would become our national anthem after witnessing the bombardment of Fort McHenry in 1814, during the War of 1812.
How tall is the Washington Monument in Washington, DC?
At 555 feet, the Washington Monument was the tallest structure in the world when it was completed in 1884. It it still the tallest building in Washington, DC, and the tallest obelisk in the world.
“E pluribus unum” is the motto that appears on the front of the Great Seal of The United States. What does it mean?
“E pluribus unum” means “Out of many, one,” and was considered the de facto motto of the United States until Congress passed an act in 1956 making “In God We Trust” the official motto.
In the early 1900s, several influential Americans planned a new memorial overlooking the New York Harbor, near the Statue of Liberty. It was never finished. What group was the monument supposed to commemorate?
The proposed National American Indian Memorial never got off the ground. It had healthy public support, but while some people thought it would be a tribute to Native Americans who had lost their lives, others saw it as a potential monument of “victory” over native tribes.
In the 1970s, Chevrolet ran an iconic ad campaign that summed up three of America’s favorite things. Complete the jingle: “I love baseball, hot dogs, __ and Chevrolet.”
All together now: “I love baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet!” (And thank our European forebears for bringing the concept of apple pie to our shores.)
The Liberty Bell stands near Independence Hall in Philadelphia. What famous saying is inscribed on its side?
The quote on the side of the Liberty Bell reads, “Proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof,” which is a verse from the Book of Leviticus. The bell was cast in 1752, but did not become a major national touchstone — and was not widely referred to as the “Liberty Bell” — until abolitionists adopted it as a symbol of freedom in the decades leading up the Civil War.