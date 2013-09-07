Tokyo 2020 is truly shaping up to be an Olympics like we've never seen before, notably the spectator ban which the International Olympic Committee says is the first time ever that a host city will not actually have spectators watching the event. Nearly eight out of 10 (78%) people in Japan also say the Olympics should not go ahead as scheduled, according to a recent Ipsos Mori survey. Despite the Games being delayed and that degree of public opposition, here's a timeline of how Tokyo 2020 finally came to be staged.