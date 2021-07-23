The US House of Representatives voted last month to create a new select committee to investigate the deadly Capitol Hill insurrection on January 6.

The creation of a new committee in the House followed failed efforts to pass legislation to create an independent 9/11-style commission to investigate the riot. In the months since the storming of the Capitol, supporters of former President Donald Trump have sought to downplay and whitewash the events of January 6, which left several dead, dozens of officers wounded and halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Earlier this month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed eight members — seven Democrats and one Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming — to serve on the panel.

As part of the legislation creating the committee, Republicans were supposed to get five slots on the committee, though Pelosi had the ability to reject the GOP choices. That’s exactly what she did when on July 21 she announced she would veto two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s choices. Following Pelosi’s announcement, McCarthy withdrew all five of his selections, meaning Cheney is on track to be the sole GOP lawmaker on the panel — though Pelosi said on July 22 that she was considering also including GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

The committee’s first hearing is scheduled for July 27 and will feature testimony of law enforcement officers who responded to the insurrection.