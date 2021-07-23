Thompson is also chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, and worked with the panel’s top Republican, Rep. John Katko of New York, to reach a compromise behind the legislation that would have created an independent commission to investigate the January 6 riot. That legislation passed the House but was killed in the Senate. Thompson has built much of his congressional career on the Homeland Security panel, defined by the fallout from devastating events like Hurricane Katrina and the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.