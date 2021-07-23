“The Mary Tyler Moore Show” “That Girl” “The Facts of Life” “I Love Lucy”

That’s actor Jon Cryer singing “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” theme song, which was written by Sonny Curtis. Called “Love Is All Around,” Curtis penned the track to reflect the story of a single woman starting over on her own in a big city – and he actually wrote two versions. In the first season, the song is uncertain on whether Moore’s character would succeed. By season two, the song becomes more confident. “On the first season it ends, ‘You might just make it after all,’” Curtis told the Los Angeles Times in 2017, following Moore’s death at age 80. “And for the second season we changed that to, ‘You’re gonna make it after all.’”