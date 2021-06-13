The Feds foil a Bitcoin ransom. Vaccine diplomacy ramps up. A royal baby is announced. What do you remember from the week that was?
June 13, 2021
By Joe Bagliere and Ivory Sherman
Jeff Bezos will be part of a crew traveling into space on a rocket built by his company Blue Origin. What’s the name of the rocket itself?
Scheduled for July 20th, the flight marks the first manned crew of the rocket New Shepard. The mission is also set to include Bezos’ younger brother, Mark Bezos.
In a win against cybercriminals, the Justice Department announced that it recovered nearly $2.3 million in Bitcoin paid out during a ransomware attack targeting which company?
The recovered Bitcoin was part of a ransom paid to hackers whose ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline led to the shutdown of the fuel pipeline, a critical energy artery servicing the Eastern United States.
In her first foreign trip in office, Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to which two countries as part of a diplomatic effort to stem the flow of migration at the southern border?
Vice President Harris, who has been tapped to lead the United States’ response to the migration crisis, traveled to Mexico and Guatemala, highlighting Central America’s critical role in the effort.
In a rare instance of bipartisanship, the US Senate passed legislation in a 68-32 vote. What’s the central purpose of the legislation?
The legislation, the US Innovation and Competition Act, invests hundreds of billions of dollars in American technology, science and research – all in an effort to counter China’s growing global influence.
In a landmark decision, the FDA approved the use of the experimental drug aducanumab to be used in the early stages of which disease?
Aducanumab has been approved for early phases of Alzheimer’s disease, the first time a novel therapy has been FDA-approved for Alzheimer’s disease since 2003.
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced in a statement the birth of their daughter and second child, named Lili – short for Lilibet. What’s Lili’s middle name?
Lili’s full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. According to the statement, she’s “named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother.”
President Biden announced the United States has purchased Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines with the sole purpose of donating them to underserved countries around the world. How many doses did the US buy?
The US purchased 500 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, all set to be distributed through COVAX, the international vaccine initiative. The move is a direct counter to Russia and China, both of which are using their respective vaccines as part of what is commonly referred to as “vaccine diplomacy.”
Following years of controversy, what has Canadian energy giant TC Energy, developer of the Keystone XL Pipeline, ultimately decided to do with the project?
With President Biden’s revocation of the Keystone XL Pipeline’s permit in January, TC Energy has ultimately decided to drop the project entirely, a move that puts an end to years of debate and is a win for environmentalists.
Which country is sending a second, much smaller version of the Statue of Liberty to the United States, just in time to be displayed for July 4th celebrations?
France is sending a second Statue of Liberty to the US. The “little sister” – just shy of 10 feet tall and weighing some 992 pounds – will be erected from July 1 to July 5 on Ellis Island. France also gave the US the original statue, which was dedicated in 1886.
What caused a “ring of fire” in the skies over parts of the Northern Hemisphere?
The “ring of fire” was caused by an annular solar eclipse, a phenomenon that occurs when the moon appears smaller than the sun, leaving room for bright light to glow around the moon’s edges as it crosses paths with the sun.