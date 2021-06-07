But looking back, he noticed an unmistakable pang. “There’s definitely some form of emptiness that was felt when that was said,” he told CNN Business.

“Being in retail, part of the job is being trained to think on your feet and to be able to hold yourself together, maintain composure,” he said.

Wong stepped away and had the customer reassigned to another makeup artist.

The customer was so blasé, it was almost as if he was “oblivious” to how it came across, said Wong, who is Chinese and from Hong Kong.

“And so we asked why, and they said, ‘Oh. It's just because you're kind of Chinese, and coronavirus is from China, so, you know, it's a bit dangerous.’”

“They just said, ‘Oh, the pandemic just started and I'm not quite comfortable with you doing my makeup,’” he recalled.

But when he arrived for a booking at a London cosmetics store one day, a customer told him he didn’t want him for the job.

Ian Wong used to work as a part-time makeup artist to help support his student lifestyle in university.

“I was itching to say something,” she said. “But bear in mind, there were hundreds of students in the hall. I did not want to make a scene.”

Several students turned to look at Monica, though she stayed silent.

“And then she said: ‘Coronavirus — the Chinese people have it.’”

“The doctor was talking about what it is — coronavirus, the reason why it's called corona,” she recalled.

Last year, for instance, a physician came in to speak with students.

And since the Covid-19 outbreak, Monica has noticed more prejudice against Chinese people.

She said he mocked her with a racist gesture, pulling his eyes outward to imitate an Asian stereotype.

Before the pandemic, another teacher ridiculed Monica on a school trip.

“I have had parents of students ask for their kids to be moved because they wanted a native English speaker. I am a native English speaker,” said Monica, who grew up in Wales.

Monica, who is of Chinese descent, teaches at an international school in Kuwait. She asked to be identified only by her first name — and to not publicly identify her employer — for fear of repercussions.

“It can happen anywhere: work, the supermarket, the shopping mall, the gym, in a lift.”

Since then, she has experienced “racist microaggressions almost on a daily basis,” she said.

And then she said: ‘Coronavirus — the Chinese people have it.’

“And the home that I love just felt so contaminated.”

“I felt like I was inviting racism into my own home, in my living room,” he said.

Grisé said that customers continued to make insensitive remarks, leading him to eventually quit his job.

The final straw came a few months later, when most people were working from home.

They said, ‘Well, you acknowledge it and you just move on. And this is your job and you're being paid to do it.’

Later, he raised the issue to supervisors. He declined to publicly identify his former employer.

Grisé, who was born to Korean parents and adopted to an American family in Kentucky, said the calls were extremely uncomfortable, but he did his best to stay professional.

“I had several women rant to me about Asian people being ‘shady,’ going as far as to mimic fake Asian accents.”

“Customers on a daily basis would call in complaining that they no longer wanted their items, knowing that they were coming from Asia. They used excuses that Asians are responsible for the pandemic, as well as producing counterfeit goods,” he said, adding that buyers could see where their goods were coming from once they were shipped.

Joshua Grisé was working as a customer service representative at a fashion startup in Los Angeles last spring when the calls began flooding in, “asking us to cancel people's orders,” he said.

Your browser does not support the audio element

It was very interesting, but also very upsetting for me to be dealing with this, because little did the callers know that I'm actually a person of Asian descent.

“Asian people in Brazil … We pretend we don’t care, but it hurts deep inside.”

But the incident made her realize that “we need to talk more about this,” she told CNN Business.

Feeling tears start welling, she left the room to calm down.

Asian people in Brazil … We pretend we don’t care, but it hurts deep inside.

De Lima started shaking. “[He] looked at me like I was the virus,” she said. “[Like I was] disgusting.”

“Oh, the virus,” she said the man responded. “You know how it is.”

De Lima stared back blankly. “[I thought,] ‘Why are you asking this?’” she recalled.

He then looked her up and down, and asked her if she was Chinese.

According to de Lima, who is half-Japanese, the man immediately took a step back as she approached.

As a fitness instructor, she walked over and asked if she could help. But the reaction she got completely took her aback.

Sissy Oishi de Lima was working at a gym in São Paulo last spring when she saw someone who appeared to be having difficulty with his equipment.

“It seems we're the only business that keeps getting harassed and attacked in this [neighborhood],” Zhang wrote on Twitter. “We cannot stay in business if this happens on a weekly [or] monthly basis.”

After the attack, Zhang started thinking about mapping out potential escape routes at his store. He and his wife needed to plan, “Okay, if something like this happens again, where do we run? Which door to lock?” he said.

Looking back, Zhang said, “I realized … I was lucky. It was only pepper spray. It wasn’t a gun.”

“There were a lot more things [where] we did not post the videos.”

“We posted this one because we actually have video footage,” he added.

This wasn’t the first hateful incident Zhang and his wife had encountered at their store, he told CNN Business.

“Hey, you go away, motherf***er,” the attacker replied. Then he pepper-sprayed Zhang.

Surveillance video posted on Twitter by Zhang in November shows him sliding up his mask and taking a step back.

Last November, a man charged into his café, Valley Brook Tea, yelling “Chinese” and “Covid-19.”

Yunhan Zhang was working behind the till when the attack happened.

Your browser does not support the audio element

When I look back at that video, I actually realize how lucky I was that it was only a pepper spray ... It could have been a gun.

“I have seen this as a marketing tactic rather than a … loss of my identity,” he said.

Asked whether he was concerned about the idea of white-washing, Peng demurred.

“I have really felt this thing of constantly being compared to a ‘Chinese shop,’ and it was something that I really couldn’t deal with anymore.”

“I tried to make my shop as Western-looking as possible,” said Peng, adding that he was renovating it to more closely resemble popular local franchises.

Things got so unpleasant that Peng took drastic action. For several months, he decided to stop going into his own store, and he later even transferred the business to his Caucasian Italian wife’s name.

Or they “just wouldn’t come in at all,” Peng said in Italian, his first language.

Last year, he said that sometimes people would see him inside his store — bustling between the aisles or working behind the till — and abruptly leave.

“I’ve been subject to it since I was a child,” he said, recalling being slapped, spat on and insulted over the color of his skin as a young boy.

The entrepreneur, who is originally from China and grew up in Europe, considers himself “a veteran of Italian racism.”

“All of a sudden, people started talking badly about China. It went from: ‘you brought the virus’ [to] ‘I will not spend money at Chinese shops as their products come from China, so the virus could be on the product itself,’” according to Peng.

As the Covid-19 crisis worsened last February, “Asian hate began spreading” in his hometown of Salerno, Italy, he said.

Zejian Peng remembers the day he no longer felt comfortable in his own store.

The exclusion has left her feeling increasingly troubled, and she has repeatedly expressed fears of speaking up publicly and potentially losing her job.

“She will go to the other manager on night shift, so she doesn’t have any reason to talk to us,” said Jane.

Sumy added that whenever she and her Asian colleague approach the manager, they are blatantly ignored or dismissed.

“The [store] I work at has a new manager and she refuses to speak to me,” Sumy told CNN Business. “She won't even say hello to me or to the other Vietnamese woman who works with me.”

She asked to be identified only by her nickname, for fear of reprisals.

It doesn’t end there. Even behind the scenes, Sumy said she frequently experiences hurtful run-ins at work.

“I refuse to work during the day because customers who ask me for help are very rude to me due to my accent,” said Sumy, a Vietnamese American immigrant who has lived in the United States for nearly a decade.

Sumy works nights as a store clerk for a retailer in the United States.

She will go to the other manager on night shift, so she doesn’t have any reason to talk to us.

“I accept that there'll be disagreements,” he added. “But I think that the singling out of individuals of Chinese heritage put for a loyalty test is racist.”

However, Chiu said the exchange was unlike anything else he’d ever experienced.

“It is regrettable that someone who presented as a China expert at a Senate inquiry seeks to grossly misrepresent what I said,” he said in a statement to CNN Business. “Mr. Chiu conveniently always omits that he was asked if he would ‘unequivocally condemn the Chinese Communist Party dictatorship.’ Freedom-loving countries and individuals should condemn this barbaric dictatorship.”

Abetz said during the hearing that “this is not a condemnation of the Chinese people,” adding later that “standing firm against ugly dictatorships is everyone’s duty.”

The academic now says the exchange was “extremely disappointing,” regardless of political differences. (Chiu is a member of Australia’s left-leaning Labor Party, while Abetz is from the conservative Liberal Party.)

Chiu responded: “I don't support the Communist Party, but I don't believe that it's helpful to get into a political game of denouncements.”

“My submission wasn't about China and the inquiry was not about the Chinese Communist Party,” he told CNN Business. “It had no direct relevance.”

He had appeared that day to discuss his research commissioned by another organization, which examined the lack of diversity in Australian politics.

While the exchange took place outside his official workplace, Chiu said it still happened in a work setting.

One of them was Osmond Chiu, a research fellow at Per Capita, a progressive think tank.

That was the bombshell question Australian Senator Eric Abetz lobbed at three Chinese Australians during a parliamentary hearing last October.

“Can I ask each of the three witnesses to very briefly tell me whether they are willing to unconditionally condemn the Chinese Communist Party dictatorship?”

“And I think that's where we have to go back and think like, what does that really mean?”

Mia said she has usually tried to speak out against the comments, but “then oftentimes I will hear the statement: ‘but I'm not racist.’”

“It has nothing to do with my ability as a speech pathologist. It's all because of the way I look, or my name.”

“It makes me just really, honestly, feel very sad,” she told CNN Business.

Some students even flat-out refused to work with her because they said they were afraid that she would give them the coronavirus. Other kids, meanwhile, expressed fear “that maybe the virus was in my office,” she said.

Months earlier, she had another student tell her that he didn’t feel comfortable in her office because he thought she might give him the “disease.”

Mia is a pseudonym CNN Business agreed to use to protect her identity.

The mother stated: “I can’t, because your people brought over this virus and my son can’t wear a mask.”

Mia, a Vietnamese American speech pathologist, was conducting a teletherapy session last fall when she asked a parent if she was planning to send her child back for in-person learning.

Your browser does not support the audio element

I had a parent ask me if I speak English as a first language, even though I’m speaking to them in English.

“They assume that because you are from Asia, and I look Chinese, then I have the coronavirus, that I’m spreading the coronavirus,” said the former nurse.

While the colleague did not comment on Weaver’s ethnicity — she is Filipina — she suspected being singled out.

“‘You don’t look right,’” Weaver recalled her saying. “So they sent me home.”

The coworker, who was acting as the team leader that day, insisted.

“And I said, ‘I haven't been diagnosed with Covid,’” Weaver recounted. “I [didn’t] have any symptoms.”

She said the colleague told her: “We don’t want to get that Covid, we don’t want to get ill … You should go home because we don't want … you [to infect] us with this Covid.’”

Then, on the seventh day, her colleague asked her to go home.

For almost a week last February, Marisa Weaver had been pulling long hours at a nursing home in Bristol, England. She was tired but felt capable of putting in more hours at work.

Your browser does not support the audio element

[It's] only lately that I've been very assertive, you know, if I know that I have my rights. It takes a long time. It takes a long time being a Filipina.

“For Asian Australians, we always feel like … there's a ceiling that we just can't crack.”

“Look, there is a history of racism in Australia, especially in the workplace,” he said.

But while Huang said he was “appalled and disgusted,” there was a part of him that wasn’t entirely surprised, either.

Huang, who serves as a city councilor for the area of Cumberland in Sydney, later discovered similar letters were sent to three other Chinese Australian city councilors. On the recommendation of police — who are investigating the letters — Huang said his local council has now increased security at its meetings.

“YOU ARE NOT AUSTRALIA,” the letter read. “THIS COUNTRY WAS BUILT BY WHITE AUSTRALIAN PEOPLE.”

The message also pointed to pent-up resentment that some suspect has existed in Australia for years, accusing Chinese people of buying out everything on “our shelves” and loading up on “Australian properties.”

“You brought the Chinese disease here,” it read. “ALL OF YOU CHINESE PEOPLE ARE WORTH KILLING ALL AT ONCE.”

The letter was laced with profanities and death threats. It spewed hate against the Chinese, calling them “yellow people” and claiming that “it is people like you who have wrecked this once beautiful country.”

Huang asked to see it even though the council assistant told him: “we strongly recommend you not to read it.”

Kun Huang is used to politicians getting nasty letters. But even he was surprised by the venomous piece of mail he received at his office in March.

Your browser does not support the audio element

We've always been talking about bamboo ceilings in Australia. For Asian Australians, we always feel like in Australia, there's a ceiling that you just can't crack.

SINOPHOBIA WITHIN ASIA

It’s not just in the West

Even within Asia, there is evidence of rising Sinophobia. In South Korea, a restaurant manager in the Chinatown district of Incheon, a city near Seoul, said that her business had been hit hard during the pandemic.

At the beginning of the crisis, “I heard a lot about people not wanting to go to places where many Chinese people go,” she said.

She requested anonymity, saying she didn’t want to affect the restaurant’s business.

“Our business gets affected when there is a political or health problem related to China. If the relationship with China worsens, there will be fewer customers in Chinatown.”

Some businesses have outright refused to serve people based on their ethnicity. Piao Lianji, who works at the Seoul Global Center, an organization focused on migrant rights, said that she saw signs at several restaurants in South Korea’s capital at the start of the pandemic, prohibiting Chinese people from entering.

My heart sank. It reminded me of signs at restaurants abroad saying that dogs are not allowed,” she said.

In India, which shares a northeastern border with China, there has also been more hostility against Northeast Indians, who are often mistaken to be Chinese, according to half a dozen people who spoke with CNN Business.

Alana Golmei, who runs the Northeast Support Centre & Helpline, said many people from the region have been increasingly targeted, including health care workers who have been singled out during the pandemic.

One doctor she spoke with, for example, recently said a patient called her “corona,” simply because “she looked Chinese," according to Golmei.

“It’s not about the virus alone — but the virus of racism,” she said. “You’re being looked at as if you’re carriers of the virus.”