This is what America’s reopening looks like so far

People sit at a bar in Houston on May 4, after social-distancing guidelines were relaxed. (Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters)

As more and more Americans become fully vaccinated against Covid-19, life is starting to look something like it did before the pandemic.

Cities and states are relaxing their restrictions, allowing businesses to expand their capacity. People are returning to schools and their places of worship. Entertainment venues are reopening. Sports fans are starting to fill up stadiums again.

"If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy."

Walensky was announcing the CDC’s new guidance that people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing anymore. There are a few exceptions, and there’s still a long way to go to reach herd immunity, but it’s one of the clearest signs yet that things are improving in the country.

Bars and restaurants

The pandemic devastated the hospitality industry.

Restaurants and bars had to cut their capacity or close altogether, switching their focus to takeout food and even takeout alcohol. For many, that wouldn’t be enough to save their business.

But demand is picking up now, and dining rooms are starting to reopen and expand. People are mingling at bars again.

There are still many safety measures in place, such as plastic dividers. Waiters and bartenders often continue to wear masks.

Entertainment

For many of us during the pandemic, entertainment was whatever we could find in the safety of our homes. That was usually streaming TV and movies, which became a flood in 2020.

Crowded concert venues were replaced by live-streamed performances and drive-thru shows, where people would pull up in their cars to watch.

But with more people getting vaccinated, we’re starting to return to some of our favorite spots: movie theaters, theme parks, museums. And concert halls are starting to host performances again.

Sports and recreation

More than 50,000 people attended the Kentucky Derby, one of America’s most iconic sporting events, on May 1. It’s thought to be the most attended sporting event in the United States since the start of the pandemic.

A couple of weeks after the Derby, more than 40,000 fans attended an Atlanta United soccer game.

Athletes have been playing in front of mostly empty seats for much of the pandemic. But teams have been expanding their capacities in line with their state and local guidelines.

As many as 135,000 fans are expected to attend the Indianapolis 500 at the end of May.

Places of worship

During the pandemic, many religious services have been streamed online so that people can worship while still maintaining their distance from others.

Some services were moved outside. Some banned singing to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Others continued to hold indoor services, but with masks, social distancing and other precautions in place.

The CDC’s new guidance would allow more people to worship the way they did before the pandemic. It will vary by congregation, and some are moving more deliberately than others.

Schools

The coronavirus shut down schools across the country last year, forcing students to try to navigate distance learning and virtual classrooms. Some students missed major milestones such as prom and graduation, and they were unable to participate in extracurricular activities such as dance, music and sports.

But schools have been gradually reopening in recent months, depending on their local restrictions.