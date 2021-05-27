Why Washington gets so little done

Invoking cloture takes time. Lots of time. Even when cloture is invoked to end a filibuster, the time needed for the cloture process to play out can take time away on the calendar from other legislative business. Even after cloture is invoked, passing a bill can still take two weeks if the minority party insists on dragging things out. Let’s take a look at the cloture process for a typical bill. (And, remember, senators are often not in session on Mondays and Fridays, so this calendar is very much an idealized sample schedule.)

Step 1: Say Democrats have a draft bill ready for a vote on the Senate floor, but they expect some level of opposition. Because voting on a bill requires the approval of all 100 senators (“unanimous consent”), on Monday, a senator instead takes the extra step of moving to take up the bill for consideration. That’s a motion to proceed, the act of bringing the bill to the floor when unanimous consent can’t be reached. Step 2: A motion to proceed requires a vote and can be filibustered. If a filibuster has already begun or is expected, the senators in favor of the bill can present a cloture motion that same day.

Step 3: Cloture would end debate, stopping the filibuster, but it also requires a vote. Under the cloture rule, however, that vote can’t happen until two days later, on Wednesday, the second day of session after the motion is made. On Wednesday, the Senate votes to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed. Assuming the bill’s supporters succeed in securing 60 votes, the filibuster is shut down. If the cloture vote is a success, a 30-hour period of consideration begins before senators can first vote on the motion to proceed. This includes time used for debate, roll call votes, quorum calls and other such actions.

But that’s 30 session hours, not 30 chronological hours. Assuming the Senate keeps to eight hours in session per day, Monday through Friday, that period lasts nearly four workdays. By the time they vote on the motion to proceed (step 4), it’s now mid-afternoon on the following Monday. If that vote to proceed succeeds, the bill can head to the floor for consideration. Senators who oppose the bill might not be done yet. Now they have a second opportunity to initiate another filibuster, this time on the bill itself. Stopping this requires those in favor of the bill to file another cloture motion (step 5).

Step 6: Like with cloture on the motion to proceed, the vote to invoke cloture on the bill itself takes place two days after the motion is filed, on Wednesday. If the bill’s defenders garner enough votes for cloture, then this begins another 30-hour period of consideration before the final vote can take place.