The emojis of late-night:A puzzle challenge
May 27, 2021
By Breeanna Hare
When late-night TV as we know it began in the 1950s, there weren’t any rules. So the early icons of the genre, starting with the forever-imitated Steve Allen on the “Tonight” show, literally made it up as they went along: There were bit characters, pie-throwing demonstrations, guessing games and comically large vats of Jell-O. The result of this experimentation is what you see on television – as well as your social feeds – today: It’s not late-night if you aren’t having some fun.
Inspired by some of late-night’s famous sketches and comedy bits, we’ve come up with a game of our own. Let’s see how you fare with this puzzle challenge.
Each puzzle below represents either the name of a late-night host or one of their popular jokes. Solve the puzzle and then match your answer with the late-night show it represents. Good luck! If you don’t score as well as you hoped, learn more late-night history with CNN Original Series “The Story of Late Night,” Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT and on demand via CNNgo.
This skit is the equivalent of having nothing nice to say … and then saying it anyway.
The answer is “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets.” With this series, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” combined two of the Internet’s favorite things – celebrities, and snarky comments about celebrities – into one brilliantly hilarious segment. Kimmel has his wife, co-head writer Molly McNearney, to thank for the idea.
He may not have invented late-night but he definitely ruled it.
The answer is “Johnny Carson.” When the iconic TV personality took over as host of “The Tonight Show” in 1962, the genre was still in its infancy. But by the time he retired 30 years later, “The Tonight Show” was the gold standard and Carson had been crowned the “King of Late Night.”
The very first edition of this iconic joke was called “Things that almost rhyme with ‘peas.’”
The answer is “Top Ten List.” Not everyone agrees on how David Letterman’s famous bit came to be, but we can all agree it still holds up more than 30 years after its debut on “Late Night” in September 1985. Letterman brought the segment with him to “The Late Show,” where it continued until he retired in 2015.
With these cases, the clues aren’t hard to find.
The answer is “Trevor Noah: Racism Detective.” Noah kept many classic “Daily Show” traditions when he became the host in 2015, but he’s also introduced some clever, timely new jokes – like this bit calling out public figures for racist statements.
New Yorkers are the undisputed pros.
The answer is “JayWalking.” Jay Leno wasn’t the first to pull humor from the “man on the street” in late-night – credit for that goes to original “Tonight” show host Steve Allen – but he did take the concept and make it a mainstay.
This late-night host’s entrance was always part audience participation, part arm workout, and fully classic.
The answer is the famous “Woof!” you’d hear from “The Arsenio Hall Show” audience. Hall’s intro is one of the most memorable in late-night history, and its origin story is personal: He’s from Cleveland, where fans of the Cleveland Browns football team cheer from “The Dawg Pound.” When Hall landed his own syndicated late-night show in 1989, he brought his hometown bark with him.
What you (should) send after a gift.
The answer is “Thank You Notes.” Jimmy Fallon’s signature bit has remained so popular he brought it with him when he transitioned from hosting “Late Night” to leading “The Tonight Show” in 2014.
This late-night talk show host didn’t air on one of the big four networks and was still a cultural force.
The answer is “Chelsea Handler,” who reigned as E!’s fearlessly acerbic queen of late-night talk with her show “Chelsea Lately.” In the words of Kathy Griffin, “few women in comedy have gotten the attention and respect of the Establishment” as Handler did, and all “while being raw, hilarious and unafraid to cross the line.”
This late-night host is known for having legions of YouTube fans long before debuting a talk show.
The answer is “Lilly Singh,” who set a new milestone when her show debuted in NBC’s 1:30 a.m. timeslot in 2019. At the time, the Canadian comedian and YouTube star was the only woman hosting a late-night talk show on a major broadcast network. But Singh is now ready to move on to other creative ventures (and maybe an earlier bedtime): “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” comes to a close with the end of its second season this summer.
This late-night segment is so popular Adele, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars have all done it.
The answer is “Carpool Karaoke.” You may not know James Corden’s backstory (British actor and performer) or regularly watch his CBS program (“The Late Late Show”), but chances are you’ve seen at least one of these viral clips. Corden’s segments, with artists like Adele, Mariah Carey and Justin Bieber, have become internet sensations; we’re talking hundreds of millions of views.