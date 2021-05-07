“I think a lot of women are …

asking themselves the same

question: Is this job making

me happy? Especially with

so many women out of the

workforce now, because of

this pandemic. And after

losing childcare, for

whatever reason, you know

are they willing to put up

with a work environment

that doesn't value women?

Are they willing to put up

with a work environment

that, you know, faults you

for being a woman, like, get

paid less? You aren't up for

… as many promotions as

your male counterparts?

Like, that's all such bullsh*t.

And I can feel myself getting

tired of it, I can feel

other women getting tired of it.”