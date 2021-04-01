One fifth of the world’s more than 7,000 languages will be dormant or dead by the end of the century, scientists warn. More than 40% of them are already endangered.

And while it may seem misguided to focus on language loss while the planet is suffering during a pandemic, language is more central to our survival as humans than we might think.

Within languages lie entire worldviews. And the worldviews that are most in danger of extinction could help show the way out of the biggest crises of our time.

Data sourced from SIL International.