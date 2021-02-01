Every Black History Month, we tend to celebrate the same cast of historic figures. They are the civil rights leaders and abolitionists whose faces we see plastered on calendars and postage stamps. They resurface each February when the nation commemorates African Americans who have transformed America.
They deserve all their accolades. But this month we are focusing instead on 28 seminal Black figures – one for each day of February – who don’t often make the history books.
Each transformed America in a profound way. Many don’t fit the conventional definition of a hero. Some were foul-tempered, weighed down by personal demons, and misunderstood by their contemporaries.
One was a mystic, another was a spy who posed as a slave, and another was a brilliant but troubled poet dubbed the “Godfather of Rap.” Few were household names. All of them were pioneers.
It’s time for these American heroes to get their due.
1912-1987
February 25
1898-1989
February 24
1899-1981
February 23
1934-1992
February 22
1903-1986
February 21
1912-2006
February 20
1914-1999
February 19
1894-1986
February 18
1949-2011
February 17
1945-1992
February 16
1908-2007
February 15
1893-1961
February 14
1939-1988
February 13
1892-1926
February 12
1917-1977
February 11
1898-1976
February 10
1921-2005
February 9
1904-1950
February 8
1899-1970
February 7
1911-1947
February 6
1918-2014
February 5
1911-2015
February 4
1748-1830*
February 3
1878-1932
February 2
1912-2010
February 1
1877-1963
Feb. 27
Feb. 28
Editor: Brandon Griggs
Editorial oversight: Saeed Ahmed and John Blake
Contributors: Simret Aklilu, Leah Asmelash, John Blake, Nicole Chavez, Alaa Elassar, Faith Karimi, Harmeet Kaur, Amir Vera and Sydney Walton
Photo editor: Clint Alwahab
Design and development: Priya Krishnakumar, Alberto Mier and Ivory Sherman