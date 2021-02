How each senator voted in Trump’s second impeachment trial

Seven Republicans crossed party lines to find former President Donald Trump guilty of inciting the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, though the Senate did not have enough votes to convict him. Those seven Republicans are: Sens. Richard Burr (North Carolina), Bill Cassidy (Louisiana), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Ben Sasse (Nebraska) and Pat Toomey (Pennsylvania).

It’s a contrast with the vote after the first impeachment trial, when Romney was the only Republican to find Trump guilty of abuse of power. Romney was the first senator in US history to vote to remove from office a president from the same party.

Although the Senate did not convict him, Trump is the first-ever president in history to be impeached twice and the first to face an impeachment trial as a former president.