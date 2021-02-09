Meet the House impeachment managers

Jamie Raskin, lead manager

Maryland’s 8th District

Serving in the House for a third term, since 2017

Committees: Oversight and Reform, Judiciary, Rules, House Administration, Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis

Pelosi chose Raskin to lead the nine impeachment managers. Raskin was a professor of constitutional law at American University for more than 25 years before taking office in the House in 2017. He also served as assistant attorney general of Massachusetts from 1987-89.

In the hours before the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Raskin received a standing ovation from colleagues as he thanked them for their kindnesses since the recent death of his son, Tommy. Raskin’s daughter and son-in-law were with him when rioters breached the Capitol.

“Well, every prosecutor in this case on my team — and I have got an extraordinary team of prosecutors — anyone who ends up defending the President, every senator who is a juror in this case is also a witness to these events,” Raskin told CNN in a January 17 interview on State of the Union with Jake Tapper. “We were all witnesses.”

“… We’re putting together a trial plan which is designed to get the truth of all of these events out. Now, obviously, we’re not going to be able to tell everyone’s story, but we’re going to be able to tell the story of this attack on America and all of the events that led up to it.”