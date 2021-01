How each member of the House voted on Trump’s second impeachment

Ten Republicans joined Democrats in the historic vote — a contrast with the first impeachment vote, when every House Republican voted against both articles of impeachment. Four Republicans did not vote: Reps. Kay Granger (TX-12), Andy Harris (MD-1), Gregory Murphy (NC-3) and Daniel Webster (FL-11).

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming — the No. 3 House Republican — had announced the day before that she would vote to impeach, calling it a “vote of conscience” and placing the blame for the attack squarely on the President.

“None of this would have happened without the President,” Cheney wrote. “The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”