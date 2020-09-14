The wildfire season across the West Coast of the US has so far burned a record-breaking 3.7 million acres. With high heat and winds, low moisture, and months to go before any seasonal relief, this updating map will show the fires as they happen.
Wildfire smoke creates fine particulate matter that can linger in the atmosphere and spread from coast to coast. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in large quantities, this microscopic dust is linked to cardiovascular disease also associated with smoking cigarettes. The EPA measures regional air quality index (AQI) by how hazardous it is to the general public. Discover the AQI in your city by searching below.