Your big questions about race, answered

Ever since the recent Black Lives Matter protests, leaders have called for a national conversation on race.

So here’s a start.

Race is a thorny topic, and for people seeking to understand others’ racism – or their own – it can be difficult to know where to turn.

So please consider this a safe space where you can pose questions you may hesitate to ask elsewhere. To help answer them, we’ve reached out to scholars and other experts on race. Send us your questions — there’s a place to do that at the bottom of this page — and we’ll try to answer those, too.

Our purpose here is not to chide, preach or settle historical scores. We’re all in this together.