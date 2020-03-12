You asked, we’re answering: Your top coronavirus questions

CNN readers ask sharp questions about coronavirus every day. Here are some of the most popular recent questions, answered.
The CDC says “older adults“ and people with serious chronic medical conditions “are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness.”
Anyone over 60 and those with underlying health problems should try to avoid places with large crowds – such as movie theaters, busy malls and even religious services, infectious disease experts say.
“This ought to be top of mind for people over 60, and those with underlying health problems,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University professor and longtime CDC adviser.
But why is age 60 often used as a threshold for those who need to be extra cautious?
“(The) average age of death for people from coronavirus is 80. Average age of people who need medical attention is age 60,” US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said.
“Younger people, thankfully, seem to be insulated to some extent to protect (them) from getting particularly sick from this,” said CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta. “We don’t know entirely why.”
But while children might have mild to no symptoms with coronavirus, they can still get others sick. “They can still carry the virus in their bodies,” Gupta said. “They could potentially still shed the virus and be a source of infection.”
Like everyone else, children should wash their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, stay at least 3 feet away from anyone coughing or sneezing, and stop touching their faces – which is a lot harder than it sounds.
It depends.
Adults 60 and older and people with severe chronic illnesses are more likely to get really sick if they’re infected with Covid-19, so the CDC recommends those people stay at home as much as possible if they live in communities where there are outbreaks.
Some communities, cities and even countries have issued wide quarantines to contain the virus, but if you don’t live in one of those areas, use caution when going in public. Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated buildings, and frequently wash your hands before, during and after your trip out.
If you suspect you’re sick, though, or have recently returned from an area where an outbreak has been reported, stay home.
If you rely on public transportation, use caution. If you’re sick or live in an area where an outbreak has been reported, avoid it.
Mass transit could increase your risk of exposure to coronavirus. Luckily, transit systems are upping their cleaning regimens — notably the New York subway system.
Dr. Robyn Gershon, a professor of epidemiology at New York University’s School of Public Health, has some tips: When you ride a bus or subway, sneeze or cough into your elbow. Use a tissue to hold onto a pole. Avoid touching your face while you’re riding, and use hand sanitizer if you have it while you’re commuting.
Again, wash your hands before, during and after your trip.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recommends letting crowded trains or buses pass and waiting for a less crowded one. It’s nearly impossible to maintain 6 feet of distance on a packed subway car.
If you have a chronic illness, find alternative means of transport — being in a crowded subway car or bus will significantly increase your risk of infection.
Maybe. Many Americans are still able to make this choice, but some communities have banned gatherings over a certain size.
Crowded venues are an opportunity for rapid spread. The CDC recommends avoiding them, especially for older adults and people with chronic illnesses, who are at a higher risk of infection. If you do go to community events, stay cautious and wash your hands frequently.
Prepare for mass gatherings to be postponed or canceled. We’ve seen it happen already: The NBA suspended the rest of the season. Major festivals like Coachella have been postponed. Some places of worship have canceled services indefinitely.
Many people are still able to attend local events, but prepare for this to change, too.
Both rideshare companies said they’re actively trying to protect customers and drivers from coronavirus.
Uber said it is trying to give drivers with disinfectants to help keep their cars clean, and the company “may temporarily suspend the accounts of riders or drivers confirmed to have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19.”
Uber said it’s working with public health organizations who might tell them to pause an account. If that happens, Uber would suspend that account and those of any connected riders.
Uber also said it will protect drivers financially if they are asked to isolate themselves.
Answer: States have received guidance from the CDC on how to keep voting locations clean. It’s up to you whether you feel comfortable going.
Many states that already held elections imposed measures to reduce contact between voters, increasing the distance between voting booths and rigorously disinfecting voting equipment. But if you go, remember – wash your hands before, during and afterward.
Per the CDC: If it’s still possible to vote early, consider it. The crowds are typically smaller than they are on Election Day.
If you’re able to mail in your ballot, do – just don’t lick the envelope.
If you think you have a fever or respiratory symptoms, the CDC advises that you stay home. It’s unfortunate to skip out on your civic duty, but sick people shouldn’t visit crowded locations.
If you can, you should stay home from work when you’re sick, whether or not you have coronavirus.
Many companies are increasingly flexible with work from home policies. If your company is allowing employees to work from home, consider it. Some companies have enforced working from home.
If you must go into work, maintain 6 feet of distance from your colleagues, wash your hands frequently and practice good respiratory etiquette by coughing or sneezing into your elbow.
Avoid handshakes, switch in-person meetings to teleconferences and disinfect your workspace with EPA-approved products at the start of your shift.
An employee can be fired if they don’t show up to work and they don’t have sick leave that would cover the absence, says Krista Slosburg, an employment attorney at Stokes Lawrence in Seattle.
But there are exceptions.
Employers that make workers with coronavirus come in may be violating Occupational Safety and Health Administration [OSHA] regulations, according to Donna Ballman, who heads an employee advocacy law firm in Florida.
If you work in a city or state that requires sick leave and you use it, you can‘t be terminated or disciplined.
But there is no federal mandate that requires companies to offer paid sick leave, and almost a quarter of all US workers don’t get it, according to 2019 government data. Some state and local governments have passed laws that require companies to offer paid sick leave.
The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) can sometimes protect a worker’s job in the event they get sick, but it won’t guarantee they get paid while they’re out.
Employee advocates urge businesses to consider the special circumstances of the coronavirus, and some already have. Uber and Olive Garden are two that recently updated their sick leave policies to adjust to the pandemic.
The Society for Human Resource Management recommends companies “actively encourage sick employees to stay home, send symptomatic employees home until they are able to return to work safely, and require employees returning from high-risk areas to telework during the incubation period [of 14 days].”
If a manager feels an employee’s illness poses a direct threat to colleagues’ safety, the manager may be able to insist the employee be evaluated by a doctor, said Alka Ramchandani-Raj, an attorney specializing in workplace safety at the law firm Littler Mendelson.
There can be many communal activities at work that involve food – a celebratory team lunch, snacks on the conference table or after-work drinks.
Those can still continue assuming you’re in a low-risk area and people are good about not coming in sick. But take certain common sense precautions:
No one knows for sure. President Donald Trump suggested this coronavirus could subside by the warmer summer months, but scientists say it’s too early to tell.
“The short answer is that while we may expect modest declines in the contagiousness of (novel coronavirus) in warmer, wetter weather and perhaps with the closing of schools … it is not reasonable to expect these declines alone to slow transmission enough to make a big dent,” wrote Dr. Marc Lipsitch, director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
It’s not the cabin air you need to worry about. It’s keeping your hands clean.
Always be mindful of where your hands have been, travel medicine specialist Dr. Richard Dawood said.
Airport handrails, door handles and airplane lavatory levers are notoriously dirty.
“It is OK to touch these things as long as you then wash or sanitize your hands before contaminating your face, touching or handling food,” Dawood said.
“Hand sanitizers are great. So are antiseptic hand wipes, which you can also use to wipe down armrests, remote controls at your seat and your tray table.”
Most viruses don’t spread easily on airplanes because of how the air circulates and is filtered, the CDC says.
Modern commercial jets recirculate 10-50% of the air in the cabin, mixed with outside air. “The recirculated air passes through a series of filters 20–30 times per hour,” the CDC says.
“Furthermore, air generally circulates in defined areas within the aircraft, thus limiting the radius of distribution of pathogens spread by small-particle aerosols. As a result, the cabin air environment is not conducive to the spread of most infectious diseases.”
Still, try to avoid contact with anyone sneezing or coughing. And if you’re feeling sick, cover your entire mouth and nose with the inside of your elbow when you cough or sneeze.
“US citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship,” the US Department of State says.
Cruise ship passengers are at an increased risk of infection, the CDC says. The virus spreads more easily between passengers in tight quarters.
Several cruise ships have been linked to coronavirus, including the Diamond Princess, where more than 700 people were infected. At least seven of those patients have died.
Since the coronavirus outbreak started, some cruise lines have implemented more flexible rebooking or cancellation policies.
People who are immunocompromised “are at higher risk from this illness, as well as other illnesses like the flu. Avoiding contact with ill people is crucial,” Washington state’s Snohomish Health District said.
“While rates of infection may not differ significantly between healthy and immunocompromised travelers, the latter are at greater risk for severe disease,” according to researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine.
Fever, dry cough and difficulty breathing are hallmarks of coronavirus.
Symptoms may appear anywhere from 2 days to 2 weeks after exposure, the CDC says, though some patients haven’t shown symptoms at all.
The illness varies in its severity, and many patients can recover at home in isolation.
Older adults — ages 60 and older — and people with severe chronic illness are more likely to get seriously sick from the coronavirus.
Learn more about the difference between flu, coronavirus and allergy symptoms here.
It primarily spreads between people through respiratory droplets — think coughs, sneezes, spittle.
There’s no evidence from the outbreak that eating garlic, sipping water every 15 minutes or taking vitamin C will protect people from the new coronavirus. Same goes for using essential oils, colloidal silver and steroids.
Some posts have suggested that putting sesame oil on your body or spraying yourself with alcohol or chlorine will kill the virus. That’s also false.
There are some chemical disinfectants, including bleach, 75% ethanol, peracetic acid and chloroform, that may kill the virus on surfaces. But if the virus is already in your body, putting those substances on your skin or under your nose won’t kill it – and can actually be dangerous.
And this should go without saying, but do not ingest chemical disinfectants either.
There’s currently no cure for the novel coronavirus. And while research is underway, it could be more than a year before a vaccine becomes available.
Stay home. Call your doctor to talk about your symptoms and let them know you’re coming for an appointment so they can prepare for your visit, the CDC says.
Only a Covid-19 test can diagnose you with the virus, but if you suspect you have it, isolate yourself at home. Limit close contact with other people and animals you live with – the CDC recommends keeping 6 feet of distance.
Many patients with coronavirus are able to recover at home. If you’ve been diagnosed and your illness is worsening, seek medical attention promptly. You may need to be monitored in a hospital.
Ask your physician to call the local or state health department, too, so they’re aware that you’re being monitored for the virus.
It depends.
Adults 60 and older and people with severe chronic illnesses are more likely to get really sick if they’re infected with Covid-19, so the CDC recommends those people stay at home as much as possible if they live in communities where there are outbreaks.
Some communities, cities and even countries have issued quarantines to contain the virus, but if you don’t live in one of those areas, use caution when going in public. Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated buildings, and frequently wash your hands before, during and after your trip out.
If you suspect you’re sick, though, or have recently returned from an area where an outbreak has been reported, stay home.
The vast majority of people with coronavirus survive. But they might face a lengthy recovery.
“It takes anything up to six weeks to recover from this disease,” said Dr. Michael Ryan of the World Health Organization. “People who suffer very severe illness can take months to recover from the illness.”
Recovery is often marked by a patient no longer showing symptoms and having two consecutive negative tests at least one day apart, Ryan said. But there is no known cure for the novel coronavirus.
Some people with coronavirus have mild or no symptoms. And in some cases, symptoms don’t appear until up to 14 days after infection.
During that incubation period, it’s possible to get coronavirus from someone with no symptoms. It’s also possible you may have coronavirus without feeling sick and are accidentally infecting others.
So anyone who has had close contact with someone known to have coronavirus should ask a health care provider about getting tested, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Anyone who recently traveled to a part of the world where coronavirus is widespread should do the same.
No. Not everyone in a certain demographic is at risk for coronavirus.
And social stigmas often cause more harm than good – whether they’re directed at a nationality or at a profession, like health care workers.
“Stigma affects the emotional or mental health of stigmatized groups and the communities they live in,” the CDC says. “Stopping stigma is important to making communities and community members resilient.”
Already, we’ve seen damaging fallout from coronavirus stigmas. Chinese-American businesses have been devastated financially, and restaurant workers have been laid off.