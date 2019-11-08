How you can help

Avoid farmed shrimp

The biggest threat to mangroves worldwide is shrimp farming and aquaculture. Industrial shrimp farming involves diverting the natural flow of water through mangrove forests into large ponds, disrupting seed dispersal and changing the delicate balance of salt and freshwater essential to maintaining healthy mangroves.

The huge environmental cost to mangroves makes farmed shrimp four times as carbon intensive as beef pound for pound. Avoiding farmed shrimp or buying from sustainable sources can help protect mangrove forests worldwide. Check out these sustainable seafood guides from WWF and the Marine Conservation Society.