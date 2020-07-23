Opinion

Crystal Ball: What's in store for 2021?

How many Americans – and people across the globe – will have access to the Covid-19 vaccine by mid-year? Which movies, songs and television shows will be deemed award-worthy next year? Which teams will win the year’s biggest sporting events? Each December, we ask a group of CNN contributors to predict the outcome of some of the major moments of the coming year. Here are their thoughts about what’s in store. See whose prior predictions have come true.

2021

Who will win the two US Senate runoffs on January 5 in Georgia?

Melissa Blake
Melissa Blake CNN opinion contributor

Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Paul Callan
Paul Callan CNN legal analyst

Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock win both Senate seats, largely because of the Trump campaign’s bogus claim that Georgia’s presidential election was rigged, as well as his attacks against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Discouraged Republican voters will come out in lower numbers, enabling a Democratic sweep.

Laura Coates
Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst

Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are most likely to build on the political momentum!

SE Cupp
SE Cupp CNN commentator

If the congressional races around the country were any indication, Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will win.

Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor

Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Ugh.

James Gagliano
James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst

As a Georgia boy and registered Republican, my heart says Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue hold on to their seats, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is somewhere in Kentucky, sporting a devilish smile and basking in the glory of his victory.

Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor

If President Donald Trump had accepted the election results, Republicans would have won at least one seat, enough to keep control of the Senate. But Democrats will win both seats, partly as the result of Trump’s unfounded assault on the credibility of Georgia’s election system, which produced a circular Republican firing squad. It will be Trump’s final gift to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. After helping McConnell dispose of his principles, Trump will help deprive him of control of the US Senate.

Elie Honig
Elie Honig CNN legal analyst

The GOP Senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, hold both seats.

Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst

The two Democrats – Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. The Republicans won’t vote. They’re too busy screaming about imaginary voter fraud.

Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings CNN political commentator

Both Republicans – David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor

Call me a blue-wave optimist, but I believe both Democrats, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, will win the US Senate races in Georgia. But the fight to the finish line will be nasty.

Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor

Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler will win both seats.

Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor

Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock will win.

Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor

Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will win their runoffs. Trump will have depressed Republican turnout with all his talk of rigged elections.

Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart CNN political commentator

Republican Sen. David Perdue has a strong base in Georgia, and I believe he will sail past Democrat John Ossoff. Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will have a tough race against Democrat Raphael Warnock, but I believe the GOP will come out to support her and she will win in the end.

Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas CNN opinion contributor

I think Democrat Raphael Warnock will take Republican Kelly Loeffler’s seat, but Democrat Jon Ossoff will have a harder time knocking out Republican David Perdue. Though President Donald Trump’s continued fear mongering around voting may give the Democratic turnout the edge it ultimately needs in both races.

Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst

Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue have been cleared of the ethical questions they faced over their financial dealings. Still, it’s striking that not one, but two different US Senators from the same state have faced serious ethical questions. Even though it’s high time for Georgia to elect better US Senators, it’s hard to see how both Republicans don’t eke this one out.

Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor

Speaking this into the world so it happens: Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

2021

Covid-19 continues to exact an awful toll, but new vaccines offer hope. What percentage of the US population will have been vaccinated by July 1? What percentage of the world population will have been by then?

Melissa Blake
Melissa Blake CNN opinion contributor

50% of the US population and 30% of the world population.

Paul Callan
Paul Callan CNN legal analyst

45% of the US population and 10% of the world population. Poverty and logistical problems will prevent widespread vaccine distribution except in wealthy countries.

Laura Coates
Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst

70% of the US population and 60% of the world population.

SE Cupp
SE Cupp CNN commentator

Conservatively, I’m hoping 50% of the US population is vaccinated by then, though I’m concerned that anti-vax politics will negatively influence our approach here in the US. I imagine we’ll be somewhere between 30% and 40% around the world.

Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor

45% of the US population and 20% of the world population.

James Gagliano
James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst

Unfortunately, anti-vax sentiment will delay the process. 33% of the US population will be vaccinated by July 1 and 23% of the world population by the same date.

Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor

51% of the US population and 26% of the world population.

Elie Honig
Elie Honig CNN legal analyst

Wow, very different from last year’s questions! Let’s be optimistic and say 50% of the US population and 30% of the world.

Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst

23% of the US population and 16% of the world population.

Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings CNN political commentator

50% of the US population and 10% of the world population.

Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor

Although President-elect Joe Biden will quickly push for a national plan, political divisions between governors of red and blue states will cause frustrating delays. By July, we’ll be lucky to have 40% of the US population inoculated. Worldwide, that number will look better: 65%.

Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor

40% in the US and 25% worldwide.

Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor

I’m hoping the US population is close to 60% or more, so we can be on our way to herd immunity. The world is much tougher to project, but I’d say much less – possibly 40%.

Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor

About 1/3 of Americans will have had the vaccine by July 1, but only 20% of the world’s population will have been vaccinated by then.

Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart CNN political commentator

I expect to see around 63% of Americans vaccinated by July 1. Due to distribution difficulties in parts of the world, I anticipate just over one-third of the world’s population to be vaccinated by the end of 2021.

Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas CNN opinion contributor

If frontline and high-risk groups in America get vaccinated by late December, it’s probably not a stretch to imagine that over half of the population will be vaccinated by July, so I’d say 55%. Due to the likely snapping up of vaccines by wealthier countries, and the sheer size of certain populations in say, rural China, Russia and India, it seems likely that less than half of the world’s population will be vaccinated by July. I’d guess about 40%.

Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst

The number is going to be lower than many are hoping, for two big reasons: getting vaccinated requires two separate shots and children haven’t widely been part of clinical tests yet. 10% United States; 2% worldwide.

Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor

I’m going to say 51% of the US, matching the percent who voted for Biden; less than 25% of the world.

2021

What film will win the Oscar for best picture?

Melissa Blake
Melissa Blake CNN opinion contributor

“The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Paul Callan
Paul Callan CNN legal analyst

Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” An eye-opening and entertaining history lesson about the protest movement of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Laura Coates
Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

SE Cupp
SE Cupp CNN commentator

The Trial of the Chicago 7” – it’s a story that resonates with many people, and Aaron Sorkin is always a good bet.

Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor

Probably “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” right?

James Gagliano
James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst

Easy one – “The Outpost.” Jake Tapper and Rod Lurie (who was senior when I was a plebe at West Point) get my vote. It’s an excellent film that truly highlights the horrors of the war in Afghanistan and the heroes who fought for all of us.

Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor

This will be the strangest Oscar event, after a year with closed movie theaters. The good news is that we will be eager to return – and the event will give us a blueprint for 2021. Best movie: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Oscar’s nostalgic farewell to Chadwick Boseman.

Elie Honig
Elie Honig CNN legal analyst

Mangrove.” This should be getting more buzz. It’s compelling, beautifully shot and timely.

Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst

The Trial of the Chicago 7.” (Nothing like a great trial!)

Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings CNN political commentator

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor

I’m going with Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.” Bravo to Lee for taking on the tale of the trauma of the Vietnam War through the prism of racial injustice, then and now, in America.

Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor

Da 5 Bloods” by Spike Lee.

Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor

Were there any new movies in 2020?! I’m going out on a limb and saying “On the Rocks.”

Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor

At the 93rd Oscars, “Nomadland” will win best picture – an unusual winner for an unusual time.

Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart CNN political commentator

As the whole world watched racial tensions explode on the streets of America in 2020, many have been asking how we have gotten to this point. For that reason, I expect “The Trial of the Chicago 7” to win the Oscar for best picture due to its emotional depiction of Chicago’s countercultural protests in the late 1960s.

Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas CNN opinion contributor

I’m going with “Nomadland” – sweeping Americana and Frances McDormand in the driver’s seat seems like a strong bet.

Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst

“Nomadland.”

Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor

Gonna play cheerleader here (not that it won’t be a contender on its own merits!) and say “Minari.”

2021

What will President-elect Joe Biden’s approval rating be at the end of 2021?

Melissa Blake
Melissa Blake CNN opinion contributor

60%.

Paul Callan
Paul Callan CNN legal analyst

A strengthening economy and vaccination progress will boost Biden to a 55% approval rating by the end of 2021.

Laura Coates
Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst

56%.

SE Cupp
SE Cupp CNN commentator

I’d guess 55%.

Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor

53%.

James Gagliano
James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst

The country is almost equally divided, so the math suggests that Democrats reflexively root for Biden and Republicans gloomily predict his vision for the country to be misguided and ill-fated. Being overly-generous, I predict a 47% approval rating by the end of 2021.

Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor

Biden’s approval rating will be 46%, a 5% drop from his electoral victory.

Elie Honig
Elie Honig CNN legal analyst

52% – right about the same percentage of people who voted for him.

Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst

54%.

Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings CNN political commentator

55%.

Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor

President-elect Joe Biden is a hard man to hate. There’s just something about his folksy manner, his authentic approach to governing and his ability to stand calm in the midst of chaos that moves critics to ratchet down the toxic rhetoric. I expect the nation to rally around Biden by the end of 2021 and rank his approval rating near 60%.

Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor

60%

Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor

Over 50%.

Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor

Biden’s year-end approval rate will be a healthy 60%.

Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart CNN political commentator

President-elect Joe Biden is a man of genuine empathy and that will help his approval rating in the midst of the challenges of being president. I expect his approval to be around 54% at the end of 2021.

Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas CNN opinion contributor

While Biden’s presidency will likely prove a lifeline in terms of getting the coronavirus under control, he will have inherited an array of issues as Trump leaves office. That being said, if Biden leads a successful vaccine rollout I think he’ll easily top 52%.

Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst

Joe Biden will be an immensely successful president. Which, in this climate, means he will probably end up with a 49% approval rating.

Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor

Just under 50%.

2021

What will be the Grammys’ Album of the Year?

Melissa Blake
Melissa Blake CNN opinion contributor

Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.”

Paul Callan
Paul Callan CNN legal analyst

Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.”

Laura Coates
Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst

Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia.”

SE Cupp
SE Cupp CNN commentator

My vote would go to The Highwomen’s self-titled album, but according to the kids, it will be Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.”

Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor

Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.”

James Gagliano
James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst

Taylor Swift’s “Folklore,” because one of my daughters told me that was the only right answer.

Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor

The winner will be the fabulous group Haim and their album “Women in Music Pt. III.”

Elie Honig
Elie Honig CNN legal analyst

TAAAAAYYYYLLLLORRRRRR Swift’s “Folklore.”

Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst

Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding.” Never bet against Hollywood.

Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings CNN political commentator

Black Pumas’ self-titled album.

Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor

I’ll go with Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.” I wasn’t much of a Swift fan before, but after watching her grow into an astute political voice, she deserves a Grammy.

Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor

Taylor Swift’s “Folklore,” but it should be Jhené Aiko’s “Chilombo.”

Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor

Coldplay’s “Everyday Life.”

Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor

Album of the Year will go to Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.” But it should go to The Weeknd, which was snubbed in this category for “After Hours.”

Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart CNN political commentator

I love Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” and the fact that she put it out without a lot of fanfare, saying, “the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed.”

Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas CNN opinion contributor

Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.” She managed to have a sickeningly strong pandemic (sorry), and homebound fans lost it over her latest album, at least judging by social media.

Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst

Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.”

Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor

Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” probably.

2021

What television show will win the Emmy for best drama? Best comedy?

Melissa Blake
Melissa Blake CNN opinion contributor

“The Crown” wins for best drama. “Schitt’s Creek” wins for best comedy.

Paul Callan
Paul Callan CNN legal analyst

Best drama goes to “The Crown,” which has great performances by an extraordinarily talented ensemble cast. Best comedy goes to “High Fidelity.”

Laura Coates
Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst

Best drama goes to “The Crown. ” Best comedy goes to “Schitt’s Creek.”

SE Cupp
SE Cupp CNN commentator

“Yellowstone” wins for best drama. “Schitt’s Creek” wins for best comedy.

Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor

Best drama goes to “The Crown.” Best comedy goes to “Insecure.”

James Gagliano
James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst

Best drama goes to “The Crown,” because it’s watercooler quality. Best comedy goes to “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” because a happy wife equals a happy life.

Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor

The Gilded Age” wins best drama (if it ever airs). And “Russian Doll,” though not exactly a comedy, wins for best comedy anyway.

Elie Honig
Elie Honig CNN legal analyst

Best drama goes to The Mandalorian.” Best comedy goes to “Cobra Kai,” an unintentionally funny show.

Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst

Best drama goes to “Stranger Things,” although nothing could be stranger than 2020, and best comedy goes to “Black-ish,” because that show is so funny.

Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings CNN political commentator

Succession” wins best drama, and “Schitt’s Creek” wins best comedy.

Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor

For best drama, I have to go with HBO’s “Succession.” It’s a cast full of immoral characters behaving badly. I can’t think of a more fitting winner for these times. For best comedy, I’m rooting for the brilliantly talented Issa Rae, star and co-creator of HBO’s “Insecure.” With the show’s renewal for a fifth season, Rae’s due for a big win.

Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor

Best drama goes to Succession.” Best comedy goes to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor

“The Crown” wins for best drama. “Ramy” wins for best comedy, especially because my friends are all in it.

Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor

Best drama will rightfully go to “The Crown,” which everyone is watching during quarantine. Best comedy will be “Dead To Me.”

Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart CNN political commentator

If “This is Us” doesn’t win for best drama, I will ask for a recount. That’s my favorite television show these days. My friends say “Schitt’s Creek” is funny, so I’ll pick that for best comedy.

Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas CNN opinion contributor

It was always going to be tough between “The Crown” and “Succession” for best drama, and then “The Undoing” came along, but I’m betting “The Crown” still prevails. Comedy-wise, “Schitt’s Creek” has had a super buzzy year, and smashed Emmy records in September. Dan Levy, one of its main characters, appears to be on a rapid ascent, so I’ll stick with that show.

Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst

If “The Mandalorian” doesn’t win all the awards, America, I don’t even know who you are any more.

Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor

“Industry” wins best drama. And Apple gets its first win for best comedy with “Ted Lasso.”

2021

Which team will win the Super Bowl?

Melissa Blake
Melissa Blake CNN opinion contributor

The New England Patriots.

Paul Callan
Paul Callan CNN legal analyst

Kansas City Chiefs will win – with quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the way.

Laura Coates
Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst

Pittsburgh Steelers.

SE Cupp
SE Cupp CNN commentator

Go, Pack, Go!

Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor

I don’t watch football, but I do watch politics, and so I really believe Philadelphia deserves something good this year. Let’s go Eagles.

James Gagliano
James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst

The Buffalo Bills. Sadly, not my beloved Atlanta Falcons, because the football gods hate Atlanta.

Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor

If the NFL manages to complete this surreal pandemic season, the winner will be not just the team that plays better, but the one that can keep its players from contracting Covid-19. Super Bowl winner: Kansas City Chiefs.

Elie Honig
Elie Honig CNN legal analyst

Kansas City Chiefs are completely unstoppable, and Patrick Mahomes will pick up another MVP award.

Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst

Pittsburgh Steelers – Big Ben is back with a vengeance.

Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings CNN political commentator

Kansas City Chiefs.

Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor

The Pittsburgh Steelers will win the Super Bowl. My Philadelphia Eagles are a disaster, but luckily the Steelers can still bring much-deserved glory to the great commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor

Kansas City Chiefs.

Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor

The New York Giants, of course

Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor

The Chiefs are a strong team with great continuity, so Kansas City will win Super Bowl LV. A back-to-back win!

Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart CNN political commentator

No question – the Pittsburgh Steelers will win. The team got off to a great start, and I love Big Ben (Roethlisberger)’s comeback story and therefore want to see his hard work and determination pay off.

Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas CNN opinion contributor

The Kansas City Chiefs. They’ve opened as the betting favorites in the 2020-21 season.

Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst

Put it this way: the Pittsburgh Steelers have won so many times this year, you’d think they’ve been up against President Donald Trump’s election legal team.

Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor

Uh, the Los Angeles Rams? I don’t know anything about football.

2021

Which team will win the World Series?

Melissa Blake
Melissa Blake CNN opinion contributor

Chicago White Sox.

Paul Callan
Paul Callan CNN legal analyst

Los Angeles Dodgers.

Laura Coates
Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst

Atlanta Braves.

SE Cupp
SE Cupp CNN commentator

Just because we finished 2020 with a 26-34 record, doesn’t mean the New York Mets can’t win it all next year. At least, that’s what I tell myself every year.

Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor

The Seattle Mariners, why not?

James Gagliano
James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst

Easy answer: Atlanta Braves, because they’re due.

Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor

Baseball will start bringing America a sense of normalcy in 2021. But in a nod to 2020, and Georgia’s pivotal role in the 2020 elections, the baseball gods will fortify the Atlanta Braves.

Elie Honig
Elie Honig CNN legal analyst

Philadelphia Phillies, obviously.

Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst

New York Yankees. (Are there any other baseball teams?)

Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings CNN political commentator

Chicago White Sox.

Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor

We’ll see if the pandemic allows for a return to the usual 162-game season, but either way I’d pick the Atlanta Braves to win the World Series. Yes, they need to hold on to free agent slugger Marcell Ozuna, but even if he leaves, the defending National League East champions still have lots of star power, including outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and pitcher Ian Anderson.

Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor

New York Yankees.

Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor

New York Yankees.

Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor

They did it before; they’ll do it again! The Los Angeles Dodgers will be World Series champs!

Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart CNN political commentator

I’m going to go with my heart here and say my beloved Atlanta Braves will win the 2021 World Series. We got so close in 2020, and I have confidence the Braves will build on their solid pitching team and come out on top in 2021.

Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas CNN opinion contributor

The Los Angeles Dodgers – they’re coming into the World Series strong, following their defeat of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.

Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst

Because baseball is a religion, it’s worth going back to words (sort of) written in the Book of Luke: “And suddenly there appeared with the angel a great multitude of the heavenly host, praising and saying: Let’s go Yan-kees {clap, clap, clap-clap-clap}.”

Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor

The New York Yankees finally take it back.

2021

Which country will take home the most medals at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics?

Melissa Blake
Melissa Blake CNN opinion contributor

China.

Paul Callan
Paul Callan CNN legal analyst

The Olympic games will be canceled in 2021 due to the ongoing threat posed by Covid-19.

Laura Coates
Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst

The United States, of course!

SE Cupp
SE Cupp CNN commentator

I predict the Olympics will be postponed, again.

Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor

USA!

James Gagliano
James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst

Why these United States, thank you very much.

Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor

China will continue nipping at America’s heels, but the US will still dominate the Olympic medal count.

Elie Honig
Elie Honig CNN legal analyst

Easy. U-S-A!

Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst

U-S-A!

Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings CNN political commentator

The United States.

Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor

The United State of America will win the most gold medals in Tokyo. Yes, we’ve been ravaged by the pandemic and toxic politics, but I never count us out. We always come together for the Olympics.

Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor

The United States.

Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor

The United States.

Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor

In Tokyo, the United States and China will win the most medals, while host country Japan will be among the top 10.

Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart CNN political commentator

Team USA never fails. The United States will take home the most medals in 2021, followed by China and Great Britain. I’ll be cheering on Molly Seidel and Sally Kipyego in the women’s marathon event.

Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas CNN opinion contributor

The USA, of course. There are so many of you!

Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst

In front of very few, if any, spectators, the top winner will be the United States, followed by China, Japan, Great Britain and Australia.

Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor

The United States.

2021

How will the US economy do in 2021? Estimate the percentage growth or decline in GDP by the end of 2021.

Melissa Blake
Melissa Blake CNN opinion contributor

Once we (finally!) have a competent president in the White House, we should start to see the GDP rise — maybe by as much as 5%.

Paul Callan
Paul Callan CNN legal analyst

The GDP will increase by 2%, as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

Laura Coates
Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst

5.4% growth.

SE Cupp
SE Cupp CNN commentator

If Biden succeeds in course-correcting our Covid-19 response and restores some normalcy to American politics, I think 2021 will be a very economically healthy year, and we could see as much as 4% growth in GDP.

Jill Filipovic
Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor

2.6%

James Gagliano
James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst

Unpopular answer: With a reversal of Trump economic policies and potential increases in taxes and more strangulating regulations, GDP will likely decline by 3%. Hey, we saw it coming.

Frida Ghitis
Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor

After a dismal 2020, the economy will grow a strong 7%.

Elie Honig
Elie Honig CNN legal analyst

3.8% growth. I expect strong growth, as the country emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic and the government stabilizes.

Joey Jackson
Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst

2% growth, which is not much, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Scott Jennings
Scott Jennings CNN political commentator

4% growth.

Roxanne Jones
Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor

The 2021 forecast looks more hopeful thanks to a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris White House and, finally, a Covid-19 vaccine. If the vaccine rollout is successful and Washington unites to provide a national stimulus plan for everyday Americans struggling to survive and for the business sector, I expect the economy to see late year annualized growth of about 5%.

Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor

1% growth.

Dean Obeidallah
Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor

4.2% growth.

Raul Reyes
Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor

Despite facing enormous challenges, the Biden administration will usher in a period of relative stability. By the end of 2021, GDP should be up by 5%.

Alice Stewart
Alice Stewart CNN political commentator

I expect the US economy will take another hit due to Covid-19, but as vaccinations are administered, the markets will see a positive effect. I expect the GDP to drop just a bit by the end of 2021, by around 3%.

Holly Thomas
Holly Thomas CNN opinion contributor

I’m going to be optimistic and say 4.5%, though that’s taking into account a guess that the US economy will also have shrunk by about 3.5% by the end of 2020, so most of 2021’s growth will be making up lost ground.

Elliot Williams
Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst

We will still be down in Q1 and Q2, but we could come surging back with double-digit growth in Q3 and Q4. In the end, +5.5%.

Jeff Yang
Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor

5% growth.