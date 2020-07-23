How many Americans – and people across the globe – will have access to the Covid-19 vaccine by mid-year? Which movies, songs and television shows will be deemed award-worthy next year? Which teams will win the year’s biggest sporting events? Each December, we ask a group of CNN contributors to predict the outcome of some of the major moments of the coming year. Here are their thoughts about what’s in store. See whose prior predictions have come true.
Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock win both Senate seats, largely because of the Trump campaign’s bogus claim that Georgia’s presidential election was rigged, as well as his attacks against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Discouraged Republican voters will come out in lower numbers, enabling a Democratic sweep.
Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are most likely to build on the political momentum!
If the congressional races around the country were any indication, Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will win.
Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Ugh.
As a Georgia boy and registered Republican, my heart says Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue hold on to their seats, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is somewhere in Kentucky, sporting a devilish smile and basking in the glory of his victory.
If President Donald Trump had accepted the election results, Republicans would have won at least one seat, enough to keep control of the Senate. But Democrats will win both seats, partly as the result of Trump’s unfounded assault on the credibility of Georgia’s election system, which produced a circular Republican firing squad. It will be Trump’s final gift to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. After helping McConnell dispose of his principles, Trump will help deprive him of control of the US Senate.
The GOP Senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, hold both seats.
The two Democrats – Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. The Republicans won’t vote. They’re too busy screaming about imaginary voter fraud.
Both Republicans – David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
Call me a blue-wave optimist, but I believe both Democrats, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, will win the US Senate races in Georgia. But the fight to the finish line will be nasty.
Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler will win both seats.
Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock will win.
Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will win their runoffs. Trump will have depressed Republican turnout with all his talk of rigged elections.
Republican Sen. David Perdue has a strong base in Georgia, and I believe he will sail past Democrat John Ossoff. Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will have a tough race against Democrat Raphael Warnock, but I believe the GOP will come out to support her and she will win in the end.
I think Democrat Raphael Warnock will take Republican Kelly Loeffler’s seat, but Democrat Jon Ossoff will have a harder time knocking out Republican David Perdue. Though President Donald Trump’s continued fear mongering around voting may give the Democratic turnout the edge it ultimately needs in both races.
Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue have been cleared of the ethical questions they faced over their financial dealings. Still, it’s striking that not one, but two different US Senators from the same state have faced serious ethical questions. Even though it’s high time for Georgia to elect better US Senators, it’s hard to see how both Republicans don’t eke this one out.
Speaking this into the world so it happens: Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.
50% of the US population and 30% of the world population.
45% of the US population and 10% of the world population. Poverty and logistical problems will prevent widespread vaccine distribution except in wealthy countries.
70% of the US population and 60% of the world population.
Conservatively, I’m hoping 50% of the US population is vaccinated by then, though I’m concerned that anti-vax politics will negatively influence our approach here in the US. I imagine we’ll be somewhere between 30% and 40% around the world.
45% of the US population and 20% of the world population.
Unfortunately, anti-vax sentiment will delay the process. 33% of the US population will be vaccinated by July 1 and 23% of the world population by the same date.
51% of the US population and 26% of the world population.
Wow, very different from last year’s questions! Let’s be optimistic and say 50% of the US population and 30% of the world.
23% of the US population and 16% of the world population.
50% of the US population and 10% of the world population.
Although President-elect Joe Biden will quickly push for a national plan, political divisions between governors of red and blue states will cause frustrating delays. By July, we’ll be lucky to have 40% of the US population inoculated. Worldwide, that number will look better: 65%.
40% in the US and 25% worldwide.
I’m hoping the US population is close to 60% or more, so we can be on our way to herd immunity. The world is much tougher to project, but I’d say much less – possibly 40%.
About 1/3 of Americans will have had the vaccine by July 1, but only 20% of the world’s population will have been vaccinated by then.
I expect to see around 63% of Americans vaccinated by July 1. Due to distribution difficulties in parts of the world, I anticipate just over one-third of the world’s population to be vaccinated by the end of 2021.
If frontline and high-risk groups in America get vaccinated by late December, it’s probably not a stretch to imagine that over half of the population will be vaccinated by July, so I’d say 55%. Due to the likely snapping up of vaccines by wealthier countries, and the sheer size of certain populations in say, rural China, Russia and India, it seems likely that less than half of the world’s population will be vaccinated by July. I’d guess about 40%.
The number is going to be lower than many are hoping, for two big reasons: getting vaccinated requires two separate shots and children haven’t widely been part of clinical tests yet. 10% United States; 2% worldwide.
I’m going to say 51% of the US, matching the percent who voted for Biden; less than 25% of the world.
“The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” An eye-opening and entertaining history lesson about the protest movement of the late 1960s and early 1970s.
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” – it’s a story that resonates with many people, and Aaron Sorkin is always a good bet.
Probably “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” right?
Easy one – “The Outpost.” Jake Tapper and Rod Lurie (who was senior when I was a plebe at West Point) get my vote. It’s an excellent film that truly highlights the horrors of the war in Afghanistan and the heroes who fought for all of us.
This will be the strangest Oscar event, after a year with closed movie theaters. The good news is that we will be eager to return – and the event will give us a blueprint for 2021. Best movie: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Oscar’s nostalgic farewell to Chadwick Boseman.
“Mangrove.” This should be getting more buzz. It’s compelling, beautifully shot and timely.
“The Trial of the Chicago 7.” (Nothing like a great trial!)
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”
I’m going with Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.” Bravo to Lee for taking on the tale of the trauma of the Vietnam War through the prism of racial injustice, then and now, in America.
“Da 5 Bloods” by Spike Lee.
Were there any new movies in 2020?! I’m going out on a limb and saying “On the Rocks.”
At the 93rd Oscars, “Nomadland” will win best picture – an unusual winner for an unusual time.
As the whole world watched racial tensions explode on the streets of America in 2020, many have been asking how we have gotten to this point. For that reason, I expect “The Trial of the Chicago 7” to win the Oscar for best picture due to its emotional depiction of Chicago’s countercultural protests in the late 1960s.
I’m going with “Nomadland” – sweeping Americana and Frances McDormand in the driver’s seat seems like a strong bet.
“Nomadland.”
Gonna play cheerleader here (not that it won’t be a contender on its own merits!) and say “Minari.”
60%.
A strengthening economy and vaccination progress will boost Biden to a 55% approval rating by the end of 2021.
56%.
I’d guess 55%.
53%.
The country is almost equally divided, so the math suggests that Democrats reflexively root for Biden and Republicans gloomily predict his vision for the country to be misguided and ill-fated. Being overly-generous, I predict a 47% approval rating by the end of 2021.
Biden’s approval rating will be 46%, a 5% drop from his electoral victory.
52% – right about the same percentage of people who voted for him.
54%.
55%.
President-elect Joe Biden is a hard man to hate. There’s just something about his folksy manner, his authentic approach to governing and his ability to stand calm in the midst of chaos that moves critics to ratchet down the toxic rhetoric. I expect the nation to rally around Biden by the end of 2021 and rank his approval rating near 60%.
60%
Over 50%.
Biden’s year-end approval rate will be a healthy 60%.
President-elect Joe Biden is a man of genuine empathy and that will help his approval rating in the midst of the challenges of being president. I expect his approval to be around 54% at the end of 2021.
While Biden’s presidency will likely prove a lifeline in terms of getting the coronavirus under control, he will have inherited an array of issues as Trump leaves office. That being said, if Biden leads a successful vaccine rollout I think he’ll easily top 52%.
Joe Biden will be an immensely successful president. Which, in this climate, means he will probably end up with a 49% approval rating.
Just under 50%.
Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.”
Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.”
Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia.”
My vote would go to The Highwomen’s self-titled album, but according to the kids, it will be Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.”
Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.”
Taylor Swift’s “Folklore,” because one of my daughters told me that was the only right answer.
The winner will be the fabulous group Haim and their album “Women in Music Pt. III.”
TAAAAAYYYYLLLLORRRRRR Swift’s “Folklore.”
Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding.” Never bet against Hollywood.
Black Pumas’ self-titled album.
I’ll go with Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.” I wasn’t much of a Swift fan before, but after watching her grow into an astute political voice, she deserves a Grammy.
Taylor Swift’s “Folklore,” but it should be Jhené Aiko’s “Chilombo.”
Coldplay’s “Everyday Life.”
Album of the Year will go to Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.” But it should go to The Weeknd, which was snubbed in this category for “After Hours.”
I love Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” and the fact that she put it out without a lot of fanfare, saying, “the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed.”
Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.” She managed to have a sickeningly strong pandemic (sorry), and homebound fans lost it over her latest album, at least judging by social media.
Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.”
Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” probably.
“The Crown” wins for best drama. “Schitt’s Creek” wins for best comedy.
Best drama goes to “The Crown,” which has great performances by an extraordinarily talented ensemble cast. Best comedy goes to “High Fidelity.”
Best drama goes to “The Crown. ” Best comedy goes to “Schitt’s Creek.”
“Yellowstone” wins for best drama. “Schitt’s Creek” wins for best comedy.
Best drama goes to “The Crown.” Best comedy goes to “Insecure.”
Best drama goes to “The Crown,” because it’s watercooler quality. Best comedy goes to “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” because a happy wife equals a happy life.
“The Gilded Age” wins best drama (if it ever airs). And “Russian Doll,” though not exactly a comedy, wins for best comedy anyway.
Best drama goes to “The Mandalorian.” Best comedy goes to “Cobra Kai,” an unintentionally funny show.
Best drama goes to “Stranger Things,” although nothing could be stranger than 2020, and best comedy goes to “Black-ish,” because that show is so funny.
“Succession” wins best drama, and “Schitt’s Creek” wins best comedy.
For best drama, I have to go with HBO’s “Succession.” It’s a cast full of immoral characters behaving badly. I can’t think of a more fitting winner for these times. For best comedy, I’m rooting for the brilliantly talented Issa Rae, star and co-creator of HBO’s “Insecure.” With the show’s renewal for a fifth season, Rae’s due for a big win.
Best drama goes to “Succession.” Best comedy goes to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
“The Crown” wins for best drama. “Ramy” wins for best comedy, especially because my friends are all in it.
Best drama will rightfully go to “The Crown,” which everyone is watching during quarantine. Best comedy will be “Dead To Me.”
If “This is Us” doesn’t win for best drama, I will ask for a recount. That’s my favorite television show these days. My friends say “Schitt’s Creek” is funny, so I’ll pick that for best comedy.
It was always going to be tough between “The Crown” and “Succession” for best drama, and then “The Undoing” came along, but I’m betting “The Crown” still prevails. Comedy-wise, “Schitt’s Creek” has had a super buzzy year, and smashed Emmy records in September. Dan Levy, one of its main characters, appears to be on a rapid ascent, so I’ll stick with that show.
If “The Mandalorian” doesn’t win all the awards, America, I don’t even know who you are any more.
“Industry” wins best drama. And Apple gets its first win for best comedy with “Ted Lasso.”
The New England Patriots.
Kansas City Chiefs will win – with quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the way.
Pittsburgh Steelers.
Go, Pack, Go!
I don’t watch football, but I do watch politics, and so I really believe Philadelphia deserves something good this year. Let’s go Eagles.
The Buffalo Bills. Sadly, not my beloved Atlanta Falcons, because the football gods hate Atlanta.
If the NFL manages to complete this surreal pandemic season, the winner will be not just the team that plays better, but the one that can keep its players from contracting Covid-19. Super Bowl winner: Kansas City Chiefs.
Kansas City Chiefs are completely unstoppable, and Patrick Mahomes will pick up another MVP award.
Pittsburgh Steelers – Big Ben is back with a vengeance.
Kansas City Chiefs.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will win the Super Bowl. My Philadelphia Eagles are a disaster, but luckily the Steelers can still bring much-deserved glory to the great commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Kansas City Chiefs.
The New York Giants, of course
The Chiefs are a strong team with great continuity, so Kansas City will win Super Bowl LV. A back-to-back win!
No question – the Pittsburgh Steelers will win. The team got off to a great start, and I love Big Ben (Roethlisberger)’s comeback story and therefore want to see his hard work and determination pay off.
The Kansas City Chiefs. They’ve opened as the betting favorites in the 2020-21 season.
Put it this way: the Pittsburgh Steelers have won so many times this year, you’d think they’ve been up against President Donald Trump’s election legal team.
Uh, the Los Angeles Rams? I don’t know anything about football.
Chicago White Sox.
Los Angeles Dodgers.
Atlanta Braves.
Just because we finished 2020 with a 26-34 record, doesn’t mean the New York Mets can’t win it all next year. At least, that’s what I tell myself every year.
The Seattle Mariners, why not?
Easy answer: Atlanta Braves, because they’re due.
Baseball will start bringing America a sense of normalcy in 2021. But in a nod to 2020, and Georgia’s pivotal role in the 2020 elections, the baseball gods will fortify the Atlanta Braves.
Philadelphia Phillies, obviously.
New York Yankees. (Are there any other baseball teams?)
Chicago White Sox.
We’ll see if the pandemic allows for a return to the usual 162-game season, but either way I’d pick the Atlanta Braves to win the World Series. Yes, they need to hold on to free agent slugger Marcell Ozuna, but even if he leaves, the defending National League East champions still have lots of star power, including outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and pitcher Ian Anderson.
New York Yankees.
New York Yankees.
They did it before; they’ll do it again! The Los Angeles Dodgers will be World Series champs!
I’m going to go with my heart here and say my beloved Atlanta Braves will win the 2021 World Series. We got so close in 2020, and I have confidence the Braves will build on their solid pitching team and come out on top in 2021.
The Los Angeles Dodgers – they’re coming into the World Series strong, following their defeat of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.
Because baseball is a religion, it’s worth going back to words (sort of) written in the Book of Luke: “And suddenly there appeared with the angel a great multitude of the heavenly host, praising and saying: Let’s go Yan-kees {clap, clap, clap-clap-clap}.”
The New York Yankees finally take it back.
China.
The Olympic games will be canceled in 2021 due to the ongoing threat posed by Covid-19.
The United States, of course!
I predict the Olympics will be postponed, again.
USA!
Why these United States, thank you very much.
China will continue nipping at America’s heels, but the US will still dominate the Olympic medal count.
Easy. U-S-A!
U-S-A!
The United States.
The United State of America will win the most gold medals in Tokyo. Yes, we’ve been ravaged by the pandemic and toxic politics, but I never count us out. We always come together for the Olympics.
The United States.
The United States.
In Tokyo, the United States and China will win the most medals, while host country Japan will be among the top 10.
Team USA never fails. The United States will take home the most medals in 2021, followed by China and Great Britain. I’ll be cheering on Molly Seidel and Sally Kipyego in the women’s marathon event.
The USA, of course. There are so many of you!
In front of very few, if any, spectators, the top winner will be the United States, followed by China, Japan, Great Britain and Australia.
The United States.
Once we (finally!) have a competent president in the White House, we should start to see the GDP rise — maybe by as much as 5%.
The GDP will increase by 2%, as the economy recovers from the pandemic.
5.4% growth.
If Biden succeeds in course-correcting our Covid-19 response and restores some normalcy to American politics, I think 2021 will be a very economically healthy year, and we could see as much as 4% growth in GDP.
2.6%
Unpopular answer: With a reversal of Trump economic policies and potential increases in taxes and more strangulating regulations, GDP will likely decline by 3%. Hey, we saw it coming.
After a dismal 2020, the economy will grow a strong 7%.
3.8% growth. I expect strong growth, as the country emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic and the government stabilizes.
2% growth, which is not much, but it’s a step in the right direction.
4% growth.
The 2021 forecast looks more hopeful thanks to a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris White House and, finally, a Covid-19 vaccine. If the vaccine rollout is successful and Washington unites to provide a national stimulus plan for everyday Americans struggling to survive and for the business sector, I expect the economy to see late year annualized growth of about 5%.
1% growth.
4.2% growth.
Despite facing enormous challenges, the Biden administration will usher in a period of relative stability. By the end of 2021, GDP should be up by 5%.
I expect the US economy will take another hit due to Covid-19, but as vaccinations are administered, the markets will see a positive effect. I expect the GDP to drop just a bit by the end of 2021, by around 3%.
I’m going to be optimistic and say 4.5%, though that’s taking into account a guess that the US economy will also have shrunk by about 3.5% by the end of 2020, so most of 2021’s growth will be making up lost ground.
We will still be down in Q1 and Q2, but we could come surging back with double-digit growth in Q3 and Q4. In the end, +5.5%.
5% growth.