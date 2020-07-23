2021 Who will win the two US Senate runoffs on January 5 in Georgia? Melissa Blake CNN opinion contributor Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Paul Callan CNN legal analyst Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock win both Senate seats, largely because of the Trump campaign’s bogus claim that Georgia’s presidential election was rigged, as well as his attacks against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Discouraged Republican voters will come out in lower numbers, enabling a Democratic sweep. Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are most likely to build on the political momentum! SE Cupp CNN commentator If the congressional races around the country were any indication, Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will win. Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Ugh. James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst As a Georgia boy and registered Republican, my heart says Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue hold on to their seats, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is somewhere in Kentucky, sporting a devilish smile and basking in the glory of his victory. Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor If President Donald Trump had accepted the election results, Republicans would have won at least one seat, enough to keep control of the Senate. But Democrats will win both seats, partly as the result of Trump’s unfounded assault on the credibility of Georgia’s election system, which produced a circular Republican firing squad. It will be Trump’s final gift to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. After helping McConnell dispose of his principles, Trump will help deprive him of control of the US Senate. Elie Honig CNN legal analyst The GOP Senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, hold both seats. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst The two Democrats – Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. The Republicans won’t vote. They’re too busy screaming about imaginary voter fraud. Scott Jennings CNN political commentator Both Republicans – David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor Call me a blue-wave optimist, but I believe both Democrats, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, will win the US Senate races in Georgia. But the fight to the finish line will be nasty. Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler will win both seats. Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock will win. Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will win their runoffs. Trump will have depressed Republican turnout with all his talk of rigged elections. Alice Stewart CNN political commentator Republican Sen. David Perdue has a strong base in Georgia, and I believe he will sail past Democrat John Ossoff. Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will have a tough race against Democrat Raphael Warnock, but I believe the GOP will come out to support her and she will win in the end. Holly Thomas CNN opinion contributor I think Democrat Raphael Warnock will take Republican Kelly Loeffler’s seat, but Democrat Jon Ossoff will have a harder time knocking out Republican David Perdue. Though President Donald Trump’s continued fear mongering around voting may give the Democratic turnout the edge it ultimately needs in both races. Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue have been cleared of the ethical questions they faced over their financial dealings. Still, it’s striking that not one, but two different US Senators from the same state have faced serious ethical questions. Even though it’s high time for Georgia to elect better US Senators, it’s hard to see how both Republicans don’t eke this one out. Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor Speaking this into the world so it happens: Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

2021 Covid-19 continues to exact an awful toll, but new vaccines offer hope. What percentage of the US population will have been vaccinated by July 1? What percentage of the world population will have been by then? Melissa Blake CNN opinion contributor 50% of the US population and 30% of the world population. Paul Callan CNN legal analyst 45% of the US population and 10% of the world population. Poverty and logistical problems will prevent widespread vaccine distribution except in wealthy countries. Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst 70% of the US population and 60% of the world population. SE Cupp CNN commentator Conservatively, I’m hoping 50% of the US population is vaccinated by then, though I’m concerned that anti-vax politics will negatively influence our approach here in the US. I imagine we’ll be somewhere between 30% and 40% around the world. Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor 45% of the US population and 20% of the world population. James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst Unfortunately, anti-vax sentiment will delay the process. 33% of the US population will be vaccinated by July 1 and 23% of the world population by the same date. Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor 51% of the US population and 26% of the world population. Elie Honig CNN legal analyst Wow, very different from last year’s questions! Let’s be optimistic and say 50% of the US population and 30% of the world. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst 23% of the US population and 16% of the world population. Scott Jennings CNN political commentator 50% of the US population and 10% of the world population. Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor Although President-elect Joe Biden will quickly push for a national plan, political divisions between governors of red and blue states will cause frustrating delays. By July, we’ll be lucky to have 40% of the US population inoculated. Worldwide, that number will look better: 65%. Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor 40% in the US and 25% worldwide. Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor I’m hoping the US population is close to 60% or more, so we can be on our way to herd immunity. The world is much tougher to project, but I’d say much less – possibly 40%. Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor About 1/3 of Americans will have had the vaccine by July 1, but only 20% of the world’s population will have been vaccinated by then. Alice Stewart CNN political commentator I expect to see around 63% of Americans vaccinated by July 1. Due to distribution difficulties in parts of the world, I anticipate just over one-third of the world’s population to be vaccinated by the end of 2021. Holly Thomas CNN opinion contributor If frontline and high-risk groups in America get vaccinated by late December, it’s probably not a stretch to imagine that over half of the population will be vaccinated by July, so I’d say 55%. Due to the likely snapping up of vaccines by wealthier countries, and the sheer size of certain populations in say, rural China, Russia and India, it seems likely that less than half of the world’s population will be vaccinated by July. I’d guess about 40%. Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst The number is going to be lower than many are hoping, for two big reasons: getting vaccinated requires two separate shots and children haven’t widely been part of clinical tests yet. 10% United States; 2% worldwide. Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor I’m going to say 51% of the US, matching the percent who voted for Biden; less than 25% of the world.

2021 What film will win the Oscar for best picture? Melissa Blake CNN opinion contributor “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Paul Callan CNN legal analyst Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” An eye-opening and entertaining history lesson about the protest movement of the late 1960s and early 1970s. Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” SE Cupp CNN commentator “The Trial of the Chicago 7” – it’s a story that resonates with many people, and Aaron Sorkin is always a good bet. Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor Probably “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” right? James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst Easy one – “The Outpost.” Jake Tapper and Rod Lurie (who was senior when I was a plebe at West Point) get my vote. It’s an excellent film that truly highlights the horrors of the war in Afghanistan and the heroes who fought for all of us. Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor This will be the strangest Oscar event, after a year with closed movie theaters. The good news is that we will be eager to return – and the event will give us a blueprint for 2021. Best movie: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Oscar’s nostalgic farewell to Chadwick Boseman. Elie Honig CNN legal analyst “Mangrove.” This should be getting more buzz. It’s compelling, beautifully shot and timely. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” (Nothing like a great trial!) Scott Jennings CNN political commentator “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor I’m going with Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.” Bravo to Lee for taking on the tale of the trauma of the Vietnam War through the prism of racial injustice, then and now, in America. Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor “Da 5 Bloods” by Spike Lee. Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor Were there any new movies in 2020?! I’m going out on a limb and saying “On the Rocks.” Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor At the 93rd Oscars, “Nomadland” will win best picture – an unusual winner for an unusual time. Alice Stewart CNN political commentator As the whole world watched racial tensions explode on the streets of America in 2020, many have been asking how we have gotten to this point. For that reason, I expect “The Trial of the Chicago 7” to win the Oscar for best picture due to its emotional depiction of Chicago’s countercultural protests in the late 1960s. Holly Thomas CNN opinion contributor I’m going with “Nomadland” – sweeping Americana and Frances McDormand in the driver’s seat seems like a strong bet. Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst “Nomadland.” Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor Gonna play cheerleader here (not that it won’t be a contender on its own merits!) and say “Minari.”

2021 What will President-elect Joe Biden’s approval rating be at the end of 2021? Melissa Blake CNN opinion contributor 60%. Paul Callan CNN legal analyst A strengthening economy and vaccination progress will boost Biden to a 55% approval rating by the end of 2021. Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst 56%. SE Cupp CNN commentator I’d guess 55%. Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor 53%. James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst The country is almost equally divided, so the math suggests that Democrats reflexively root for Biden and Republicans gloomily predict his vision for the country to be misguided and ill-fated. Being overly-generous, I predict a 47% approval rating by the end of 2021. Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor Biden’s approval rating will be 46%, a 5% drop from his electoral victory. Elie Honig CNN legal analyst 52% – right about the same percentage of people who voted for him. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst 54%. Scott Jennings CNN political commentator 55%. Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor President-elect Joe Biden is a hard man to hate. There’s just something about his folksy manner, his authentic approach to governing and his ability to stand calm in the midst of chaos that moves critics to ratchet down the toxic rhetoric. I expect the nation to rally around Biden by the end of 2021 and rank his approval rating near 60%. Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor 60% Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor Over 50%. Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor Biden’s year-end approval rate will be a healthy 60%. Alice Stewart CNN political commentator President-elect Joe Biden is a man of genuine empathy and that will help his approval rating in the midst of the challenges of being president. I expect his approval to be around 54% at the end of 2021. Holly Thomas CNN opinion contributor While Biden’s presidency will likely prove a lifeline in terms of getting the coronavirus under control, he will have inherited an array of issues as Trump leaves office. That being said, if Biden leads a successful vaccine rollout I think he’ll easily top 52%. Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst Joe Biden will be an immensely successful president. Which, in this climate, means he will probably end up with a 49% approval rating. Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor Just under 50%.

2021 What will be the Grammys’ Album of the Year? Melissa Blake CNN opinion contributor Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.” Paul Callan CNN legal analyst Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.” Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia.” SE Cupp CNN commentator My vote would go to The Highwomen’s self-titled album, but according to the kids, it will be Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.” Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.” James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst Taylor Swift’s “Folklore,” because one of my daughters told me that was the only right answer. Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor The winner will be the fabulous group Haim and their album “Women in Music Pt. III.” Elie Honig CNN legal analyst TAAAAAYYYYLLLLORRRRRR Swift’s “Folklore.” Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding.” Never bet against Hollywood. Scott Jennings CNN political commentator Black Pumas’ self-titled album. Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor I’ll go with Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.” I wasn’t much of a Swift fan before, but after watching her grow into an astute political voice, she deserves a Grammy. Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor Taylor Swift’s “Folklore,” but it should be Jhené Aiko’s “Chilombo.” Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor Coldplay’s “Everyday Life.” Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor Album of the Year will go to Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.” But it should go to The Weeknd, which was snubbed in this category for “After Hours.” Alice Stewart CNN political commentator I love Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” and the fact that she put it out without a lot of fanfare, saying, “the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed.” Holly Thomas CNN opinion contributor Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.” She managed to have a sickeningly strong pandemic (sorry), and homebound fans lost it over her latest album, at least judging by social media. Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.” Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” probably.

2021 What television show will win the Emmy for best drama? Best comedy? Melissa Blake CNN opinion contributor “The Crown” wins for best drama. “Schitt’s Creek” wins for best comedy. Paul Callan CNN legal analyst Best drama goes to “The Crown,” which has great performances by an extraordinarily talented ensemble cast. Best comedy goes to “High Fidelity.” Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst Best drama goes to “The Crown. ” Best comedy goes to “Schitt’s Creek.” SE Cupp CNN commentator “Yellowstone” wins for best drama. “Schitt’s Creek” wins for best comedy. Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor Best drama goes to “The Crown.” Best comedy goes to “Insecure.” James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst Best drama goes to “The Crown,” because it’s watercooler quality. Best comedy goes to “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” because a happy wife equals a happy life. Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor “The Gilded Age” wins best drama (if it ever airs). And “Russian Doll,” though not exactly a comedy, wins for best comedy anyway. Elie Honig CNN legal analyst Best drama goes to “The Mandalorian.” Best comedy goes to “Cobra Kai,” an unintentionally funny show. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst Best drama goes to “Stranger Things,” although nothing could be stranger than 2020, and best comedy goes to “Black-ish,” because that show is so funny. Scott Jennings CNN political commentator “Succession” wins best drama, and “Schitt’s Creek” wins best comedy. Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor For best drama, I have to go with HBO’s “Succession.” It’s a cast full of immoral characters behaving badly. I can’t think of a more fitting winner for these times. For best comedy, I’m rooting for the brilliantly talented Issa Rae, star and co-creator of HBO’s “Insecure.” With the show’s renewal for a fifth season, Rae’s due for a big win. Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor Best drama goes to “Succession.” Best comedy goes to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor “The Crown” wins for best drama. “Ramy” wins for best comedy, especially because my friends are all in it. Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor Best drama will rightfully go to “The Crown,” which everyone is watching during quarantine. Best comedy will be “Dead To Me.” Alice Stewart CNN political commentator If “This is Us” doesn’t win for best drama, I will ask for a recount. That’s my favorite television show these days. My friends say “Schitt’s Creek” is funny, so I’ll pick that for best comedy. Holly Thomas CNN opinion contributor It was always going to be tough between “The Crown” and “Succession” for best drama, and then “The Undoing” came along, but I’m betting “The Crown” still prevails. Comedy-wise, “Schitt’s Creek” has had a super buzzy year, and smashed Emmy records in September. Dan Levy, one of its main characters, appears to be on a rapid ascent, so I’ll stick with that show. Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst If “The Mandalorian” doesn’t win all the awards, America, I don’t even know who you are any more. Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor “Industry” wins best drama. And Apple gets its first win for best comedy with “Ted Lasso.”

2021 Which team will win the Super Bowl? Melissa Blake CNN opinion contributor The New England Patriots. Paul Callan CNN legal analyst Kansas City Chiefs will win – with quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the way. Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst Pittsburgh Steelers. SE Cupp CNN commentator Go, Pack, Go! Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor I don’t watch football, but I do watch politics, and so I really believe Philadelphia deserves something good this year. Let’s go Eagles. James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst The Buffalo Bills. Sadly, not my beloved Atlanta Falcons, because the football gods hate Atlanta. Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor If the NFL manages to complete this surreal pandemic season, the winner will be not just the team that plays better, but the one that can keep its players from contracting Covid-19. Super Bowl winner: Kansas City Chiefs. Elie Honig CNN legal analyst Kansas City Chiefs are completely unstoppable, and Patrick Mahomes will pick up another MVP award. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst Pittsburgh Steelers – Big Ben is back with a vengeance. Scott Jennings CNN political commentator Kansas City Chiefs. Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor The Pittsburgh Steelers will win the Super Bowl. My Philadelphia Eagles are a disaster, but luckily the Steelers can still bring much-deserved glory to the great commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor Kansas City Chiefs. Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor The New York Giants, of course Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor The Chiefs are a strong team with great continuity, so Kansas City will win Super Bowl LV. A back-to-back win! Alice Stewart CNN political commentator No question – the Pittsburgh Steelers will win. The team got off to a great start, and I love Big Ben (Roethlisberger)’s comeback story and therefore want to see his hard work and determination pay off. Holly Thomas CNN opinion contributor The Kansas City Chiefs. They’ve opened as the betting favorites in the 2020-21 season. Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst Put it this way: the Pittsburgh Steelers have won so many times this year, you’d think they’ve been up against President Donald Trump’s election legal team. Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor Uh, the Los Angeles Rams? I don’t know anything about football.

2021 Which team will win the World Series? Melissa Blake CNN opinion contributor Chicago White Sox. Paul Callan CNN legal analyst Los Angeles Dodgers. Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst Atlanta Braves. SE Cupp CNN commentator Just because we finished 2020 with a 26-34 record, doesn’t mean the New York Mets can’t win it all next year. At least, that’s what I tell myself every year. Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor The Seattle Mariners, why not? James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst Easy answer: Atlanta Braves, because they’re due. Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor Baseball will start bringing America a sense of normalcy in 2021. But in a nod to 2020, and Georgia’s pivotal role in the 2020 elections, the baseball gods will fortify the Atlanta Braves. Elie Honig CNN legal analyst Philadelphia Phillies, obviously. Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst New York Yankees. (Are there any other baseball teams?) Scott Jennings CNN political commentator Chicago White Sox. Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor We’ll see if the pandemic allows for a return to the usual 162-game season, but either way I’d pick the Atlanta Braves to win the World Series. Yes, they need to hold on to free agent slugger Marcell Ozuna, but even if he leaves, the defending National League East champions still have lots of star power, including outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and pitcher Ian Anderson. Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor New York Yankees. Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor New York Yankees. Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor They did it before; they’ll do it again! The Los Angeles Dodgers will be World Series champs! Alice Stewart CNN political commentator I’m going to go with my heart here and say my beloved Atlanta Braves will win the 2021 World Series. We got so close in 2020, and I have confidence the Braves will build on their solid pitching team and come out on top in 2021. Holly Thomas CNN opinion contributor The Los Angeles Dodgers – they’re coming into the World Series strong, following their defeat of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020. Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst Because baseball is a religion, it’s worth going back to words (sort of) written in the Book of Luke: “And suddenly there appeared with the angel a great multitude of the heavenly host, praising and saying: Let’s go Yan-kees {clap, clap, clap-clap-clap}.” Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor The New York Yankees finally take it back.

2021 Which country will take home the most medals at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics? Melissa Blake CNN opinion contributor China. Paul Callan CNN legal analyst The Olympic games will be canceled in 2021 due to the ongoing threat posed by Covid-19. Laura Coates CNN senior legal analyst The United States, of course! SE Cupp CNN commentator I predict the Olympics will be postponed, again. Jill Filipovic CNN opinion contributor USA! James Gagliano CNN law enforcement analyst Why these United States, thank you very much. Frida Ghitis CNN opinion contributor China will continue nipping at America’s heels, but the US will still dominate the Olympic medal count. Elie Honig CNN legal analyst Easy. U-S-A! Joey Jackson CNN legal analyst U-S-A! Scott Jennings CNN political commentator The United States. Roxanne Jones CNN opinion contributor The United State of America will win the most gold medals in Tokyo. Yes, we’ve been ravaged by the pandemic and toxic politics, but I never count us out. We always come together for the Olympics. Peniel Joseph CNN opinion contributor The United States. Dean Obeidallah CNN opinion contributor The United States. Raul Reyes CNN opinion contributor In Tokyo, the United States and China will win the most medals, while host country Japan will be among the top 10. Alice Stewart CNN political commentator Team USA never fails. The United States will take home the most medals in 2021, followed by China and Great Britain. I’ll be cheering on Molly Seidel and Sally Kipyego in the women’s marathon event. Holly Thomas CNN opinion contributor The USA, of course. There are so many of you! Elliot Williams CNN legal analyst In front of very few, if any, spectators, the top winner will be the United States, followed by China, Japan, Great Britain and Australia. Jeff Yang CNN opinion contributor The United States.