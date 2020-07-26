The art that got us through 2020

Chair of emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in Queens

My pick for 2020:

While she and her colleagues were treating Covid-19 patients, the climax of the blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" served as inspiration. Like the fictional heroes, she said, "we all had a role, and none of us could have done it alone or without everyone working together. And along the way, some of the heroes made the ultimate sacrifice to save the many. Corny, I know, but it really helped me."

Photo: Courtesy Northwell Health