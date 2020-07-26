2020 year in Review
The art that got us through 2020
We asked people on the frontlines of the pandemic, protests and political upheaval to tell us what piece of art kept them going in this most challenging of years.
John King
CNN Chief National Correspondent
When he wasn't manning the Magic Wall for the 2020 presidential race or the Covid-19 pandemic, King let his son, Jonah, choose what they'd do during his fleeting free time. "He decided early fall we would revisit 'MCU' -- Marvel Cinematic Universe -- (yes, the 9-year-old uses the acronym) in order." Among their favorites? The "Thor" series. "I'm off to Asgard as soon as they lift the COVID travel restrictions."
"Thor: Ragnarok," Marvel Studios
Alicia Garza
Co-founder, Black Lives Matter and author of "The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart."
In between writing her book and leading Black Lives Matter demonstrations, Garza was glued to HBO's "Lovecraft Country." "For me, 'Lovecraft Country' kept me grounded in the events of the day, while also pushing me into history to understand how we got here, and teasing me with the future to help me imagine where we might go, who we might be."
"Lovecraft Country," HBO Eli Joshua Ade/HBO
Dr. Teresa Amato
Chair of emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in Queens
While she and her colleagues were treating Covid-19 patients, the climax of the blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" served as inspiration. Like the fictional heroes, she said, "we all had a role, and none of us could have done it alone or without everyone working together. And along the way, some of the heroes made the ultimate sacrifice to save the many. Corny, I know, but it really helped me."
"Avengers: Endgame," Marvel Studios
Dr. Frederick Davis
Emergency physician at New York's Northwell Health
When the going got tough, Davis found power in the lyrics to "From Now On" from "The Greatest Showman." "The part as sung by Hugh Jackman reminded me of the significance of family and coming home after this daily fight. It reminded me to hold family tighter and relish the moments, and not wait 'til tomorrow for those moments."
Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle and cast sing "From Now On" from "The Greatest Showman" Courtesy of 20th Century
Opal Tometi
Activist and co-founder, Black Lives Matter
In between demonstrating and directing short films, Tometi was moved by the anti-racist art of the Wide Awakes, a group of young activists who lead public performances. "From stilt walkers at 'Get Out The Vote' events to coordinated sail boats with banners, the infusion of play in what can be labeled as daunting was profound. It aligns with what I’ve always believed was true, but to see the Wide Awakes manifest this alternative civic engagement on a massive scale was truly awe-inspiring!"
The Wide Awakes on stilts in 2020 Photo: mpi43/MediaPunch/IPX/AP
Ziwe Fumudoh
Comedian and creator of the digital show "Baited"
When she wasn't grilling celebrities on race on her topical digital series, Fumudoh relaxed with "The Real Housewives of Potomac." "Karen, Gizelle, Ashley, Robyn, Monique and Wendy continue to be some of the greatest comedians of the unscripted genre. Their hard work does not go unnoticed, as their shade got me through the most difficult months of quarantine."
A scene from "The Real Housewives of Potomac," Bravo Paul Morigi/Bravo
Dr. David Aronoff
Director, Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Music has buoyed Aronoff when he isn't treating patients. Practicing the drums helps him decompress after long days, and the music of jazz performers like Ego Ella May and Alfa Mist have been his constant companions. "I am in the thick of Covid-19 response seven days a week. Beautiful music helps a lot. Pair that with the love from my family and I can lean into the headwinds of this pandemic 24/7."
"Girls Don't Always Sing About Boys," Ego Ella May Ego Ella May
Dr. Leana Wen
Emergency physician, visiting professor at George Washington University and CNN medical analyst
Reading with her young children gave Wen a moment to breathe during the pandemic. "I've loved reading to my 3-year-old son, and now his 8-month-old baby sister joins in, too. Our current favorites: 'A Polar Bear in the Snow,' 'Apple Pie Fourth of July' and 'Cars and Trucks and Things That Go.'"
"Apple Pie Fourth of July," Margaret Chodos-Irvine, Janet S. Wong Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Raquel Willis
Trans rights activist and writer
In a dynamic year for the Black Lives Matter movement, Willis, the former executive editor of "Out" magazine, was moved by the work of indefatigable Black trans creators. "I am continuously impressed and inspired by the work of Black trans artists such as [filmmaker] Tourmaline and [photographer] Texas Isaiah, who reached new heights in 2020."
"Salacia," a short film directed by Tourmaline Museum of Modern Art
Melina Abdullah
Organizer, Black Lives Matter Los Angeles and professor of Pan-African Studies at California State University, Los Angeles
After leading weekly protests, Abdullah and her colleagues gathered to watch "Lovecraft Country" together. The series was instructive and restorative, she said. "'Lovecraft' was about the opening of that portal, the possibilities for justice, freedom, life, imagination and future, when we labor for it together."
"Lovecraft Country," HBO Courtesy of HBO
Deborah Burger
Registered nurse and president of National Nurses United
Burger's nurses union helped produce the playwright V's virtual play "That Kindness" this fall. Based on interviews with real nurses on the frontlines of the pandemic, "the play resonates with nurses because it is nurses' stories. They were able to relax and share their innermost feelings," Burger said. The results, brought to life by Billy Porter, Connie Britton, Marisa Tomei and more, were moving and empowering.
"That Kindness" By V (formerly Eve Ensler) with help from James Lecesne From National Nurses United/Facebook
Ibram X. Kendi
Anti-racist scholar, author and director, Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University
The onset of the pandemic was confusing, disconcerting and frighteningly unknown. Reading "Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick," a collection of newly released works by Zora Neale Hurston, helped Kendi make sense of it. "The time was unsettling and uncertain. But this book of short stories -- their humor, their insight, their familiarity -- settled me for the whirlwind ahead."
"Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick," Zora Neale Hurston HarperCollins Publishers