America's CEOs have advice for Biden's long road ahead
More than two dozen leading chief executives offer advice to the incoming Biden administration.
President-elect Joe Biden is preparing to enter the White House during a tumultuous time. The United States has become deeply divided. The country is being ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans are out of work and climate change continues to irreversibly alter the planet — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
The former vice president has decades of experience in politics, but a little extra advice never hurts. CNN Business asked some of America’s leading CEOs what they’d like to see from the new administration and how they think Biden should approach the top job. Their advice ranges from how to implement a carbon tax to how to help struggling businesses recover after the pandemic.
Here is what they had to say.
Apparel & Footwear
Allbirds
Joey Zwillinger, CEO
These next four years can determine the fate of our species for the next four hundred, and we would embrace the opportunity to help turn things green.”
Columbia Sportswear
Tim Boyle, CEO
We're looking forward to working with the Biden administration and the new Congress to preserve our national parks and wild spaces for future generations.”
M.M.LaFleur
Sarah Miyazawa LaFleur, CEO
In September, four times more women dropped out of the workforce than men—865,000 women versus 216,000 men. The Biden administration urgently needs to address this disparity.”
Patagonia
Ryan Gellert, CEO
My hope for both the Biden administration and my friends in the business community is this: To build back better — from the pandemic, the economic crisis, and the fracturing of our democracy — we have to put people and the planet first.”
Beauty
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare
Carrie Gross, CEO
Covid-19 should be your first and foremost priority. Small businesses are struggling and desperately require aid to continue to survive.”
Ulta Beauty
Mary Dillon, CEO
As he takes office, I hope President-elect Biden keeps the 52 million people employed by retailers top of mind. We need a bipartisan path forward to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror.”
Cannabis
Canopy Growth
David Klein, CEO
For far too long cannabis prohibition has disproportionately impacted BIPOC in America and our view is that you just cannot discuss criminal justice reform without also speaking to social justice and undoing the harms of prohibition, brick-by-brick.”
Entertainment
Netflix
Reed Hastings, CEO
We have to be a bigger part of the solution in collaboration and allyship with our Black colleagues and not contain the solution to somebody else.”
Finance
JPMorgan Chase
Jamie Dimon, CEO
We are a stronger country when we treat each other with dignity, share a commitment to a common purpose and are united to address our greater challenges.”
Visa
Al Kelly, CEO
I am hopeful President-Elect Biden will leverage his experience crafting bipartisan solutions with an immediate focus on stemming the spread of the pandemic.”
Wells Fargo
Charlie Scharf, CEO
A second round of stimulus targeted at those in need is critical as a bridge to a post-vaccine world so the situation doesn’t get worse, but we must cure the problem with a longer term plan aimed at driving a more equal recovery with focus on small business, home preservation and job creation.”
Food & Beverage
Ben & Jerry's
Matthew McCarthy, CEO
As someone who has the privilege of leading a business, one of the things I’m looking for is stability, predictability and safety.”
Hint
Kara Goldin, CEO
Stand tall and challenge Congress to return to regular order and work together for the benefit of all Americans. This is not a party conversation. This is about lives.”
Land O'Lakes
Beth Ford, CEO
We hope to work together to strengthen rural communities, whether it’s through opening markets to exports, tackling climate change, addressing the rural health care crisis, or focusing on rural vibrancy through additional economic opportunity.”
McDonald's
Chris Kempczinski, CEO
We have been in touch with the Biden transition team to let them know we would like to be helpful on a number of fronts, including discussing climate change and sharing our safety and hygiene protocols on Covid-19 response.”
Taco Bell
Mark King, CEO
As our leader, you have the opportunity to unite the thinkers, the innovators and the creators in this great nation to achieve an ambition we all share: create a better world that unlocks opportunities for all.”
Real Estate
Zillow
Richard Barton, CEO
The Biden administration can meet this moment by championing policies that give power to the people: investing in affordable housing, expanding access to capital, and addressing discrimination and systemic racism that too often keeps the opportunity of home out of reach.”
Retail
Target
Brian Cornell, CEO
In the year ahead, we’d encourage the administration to prioritize two things for consumers: a strong economic recovery plan for businesses of all sizes, and clear, consistent, science-based guidelines to keep the public safe.”
Kroger
Rodney McMullen, CEO
Like many businesses across the U.S. we have been focused on addressing the four crises that President-elect Biden will face: defeating the pandemic, growing the economy again, making America more racially equitable, and improving our environment.”
Rite Aid
Heyward Donigan, CEO
The role pharmacies have played in Covid-19 testing prepares us as an industry to play a key role in the unprecedented task of vaccinating the entire U.S. population in a short period of time. Rite Aid stands ready and willing to play a critical role in administering vaccinations.”
Tech
ADT
Jim DeVries, CEO
The smart communities of tomorrow require trained electricians, welders, plumbers, and HVAC technicians to make these dreams a reality.”
Dell
Michael Dell, CEO
We see an opportunity for the new Administration to work with global technology companies to leverage the benefits of technology and help re-build our economies while solving issues like digital access.”
HP Inc.
Enrique Lores, CEO
We must uphold America’s promise as a place where people are treated fairly and equally, regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation. Immigration policy should also reflect this ideal, because companies need diverse talent to thrive.”
IBM
Arvind Krishna, CEO
To close the digital divide, pathways to fast-growing technology jobs should include non-traditional training programs such as apprenticeships and innovative six-year high schools that combine academic study with career-focused skills. We hope to work with you on this goal.”
Intel
Bob Swan, CEO
We recently suggested several key policy areas to the new administration, including increasing critical high-tech U.S. manufacturing, investing in digital infrastructure designed to make cities and energy systems smarter and more efficient, and developing a 21st century workforce that reflects the makeup of this nation.”
Yelp
Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO
Our democracy has been put increasingly at risk due to Big Tech monopolies running amok and they unaccountably wield far too much power over our daily lives.”
Telecom
AT&T (CNN parent company WarnerMedia is owned by AT&T)
John Stankey, CEO
We must work together to ensure an equitable justice system, including redefining the relationship between law enforcement and all those they serve. Any meaningful solution would include better data collection and transparency, accountability and minimum national policing standards.”
Charter Communications
Tom Rutledge, CEO
Too many rural Americans still lack access because of the exorbitant expense and regulatory disparities associated with building out to those areas.”
Transportation
Uber
Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO
As you take on this monumental new role, I hope you will prioritize the 57 million Americans who depend on independent work and make up the on-demand economy. Rather than eliminating independent work, we should strive to improve it.”
United Airlines
Scott Kirby, CEO
When a Covid-19 vaccine is deemed safe and effective by the scientific and medical community, United will be ready to support delivery throughout the country and around the world.”
Virgin Hyperloop
Jay Walder, CEO
Now is the time to say yes to systems that have a high capacity for passengers and goods, that travel at airline speeds, that are flexible and that, importantly, don't pollute the air we breathe.”
