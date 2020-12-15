America's CEOs have advice for Biden's long road ahead

As someone who has the privilege of leading a business, one of the things I’m looking for is stability, predictability and safety. I lump those things together because those things all go together. One of the things that’s been a challenge, obviously, is keeping our people safe. Contrary to this idea of opening up the economy is a good thing, clearly, not taking the right actions as a nation has resulted in a health crisis of unprecedented proportions. That is bad for humans. Therefore, it’s bad for business.



What’s good for business is good for our employees, it’s good for our consumers, it’s good for our partners, the people who are part of how we make our ice cream and sell it. And also our scoop shops. We’re in the restaurant business in Ben & Jerrys with our scoop shops, most of which are franchisees, and they’ve been hit incredibly hard. It didn’t have to be this way. We need the new administration to help get us out of this mess so we can get back to a focus on human health and safety…



There’s one other point I want to make and that’s about racial equity. There are plenty of studies, deep dive reviews of the billions, if not trillions of dollars of economic opportunity that have been squandered because of systemic racism over many, many years. … We now need to seize that. We need racial equity as part of our agenda as business people, and that’s not only from a human dignity and a social justice perspective, but also for the health of our businesses that help power our economy. I will be looking at ways the administration can be taking action that really put its money where it’s mouth is around racism. … Racial equity and defeating systemic racism is a business imperative.”

Photo: Courtesy of Ben & Jerry's

