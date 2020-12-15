Markets Tech Media Success Perspectives Video
AMERICA’S ECONOMY

America's CEOs have advice for Biden's long road ahead

More than two dozen leading chief executives offer advice to the incoming Biden administration.

By Alexis Benveniste, Clare Duffy and Tal Yellin, CNN Business
Published December 15, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden is preparing to enter the White House during a tumultuous time. The United States has become deeply divided. The country is being ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans are out of work and climate change continues to irreversibly alter the planet — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The former vice president has decades of experience in politics, but a little extra advice never hurts. CNN Business asked some of America’s leading CEOs what they’d like to see from the new administration and how they think Biden should approach the top job. Their advice ranges from how to implement a carbon tax to how to help struggling businesses recover after the pandemic.

Here is what they had to say.

Apparel & Footwear

Allbirds

Joey Zwillinger, CEO

These next four years can determine the fate of our species for the next four hundred, and we would embrace the opportunity to help turn things green.”

First and by far most important is to put a price on carbon, and make it sufficiently high that it covers the social cost of carbon pollution. In the absence of sound policy, Allbirds imposed a carbon tax on ourselves, measuring carbon pollution from 'farm to foot,' paying for our carbon emissions via offsets while we navigate our journey to net neutral. However, we’re only one brand, and without a larger policy ecosystem focused on carbon reduction, the private sector will continue to emit at unsustainable rates.

Second, reinvest the proceeds from carbon taxation and create incentives to move our agriculture sector to regenerative practices. In doing so, we must also eliminate price guarantees for farmers who utilize practices that emit large amounts of carbon. Transitioning farming from a carbon geyser to a carbon sink alone has the power to reverse climate change indefinitely.

Third, encourage adoption of electricity-based transportation. Put a fee on each barrel of oil, and to a lesser extent natural gas, produced domestically or imported, and stick to the ambitious CAFE standards that the Obama Administration established.

And finally, fourth, create Green Economic Zones in areas where fossil fuel production and processing is a major contributor to the local economy. Invite investment in these areas to give people whose livelihood depends on high polluting industries the opportunity to benefit from a green economy.

Without good policy, leaders in the private sector with a stakeholder-centric model, as we aspire to be at Allbirds, can help; however, no company can do this without thoughtful policy from the government. These next four years can determine the fate of our species for the next four hundred, and we would embrace the opportunity to help turn things green.”
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Accessories Council

Columbia Sportswear

Tim Boyle, CEO

We're looking forward to working with the Biden administration and the new Congress to preserve our national parks and wild spaces for future generations.”

Congratulations to all the candidates who were chosen by voters in November. We're looking forward to working with the Biden administration and the new Congress to preserve our national parks and wild spaces for future generations. And to those who lost elections, just a friendly reminder that our national parks are great places to relieve stress.”
From a public statement posted to Columbia's Instagram page
Photo: Courtesy of Columbia Sportswear

M.M.LaFleur

Sarah Miyazawa LaFleur, CEO

In September, four times more women dropped out of the workforce than men—865,000 women versus 216,000 men. The Biden administration urgently needs to address this disparity.”

I recently welcomed three babies (long story). As my husband and I were getting ready to go back to work, we called our local, no-frills nursery in New York. The quote? $3,500 per infant per month. That’s $42,000 per year per child, or $126,000 for all three—roughly $200,000 in pre-tax dollars. Needless to say, they won’t be attending nursery.

I built my company, M.M.LaFleur, on the belief that when women succeed, the world is a better place. That mission has driven every decision I’ve made as CEO, from instituting a gender-neutral parental leave policy to implementing company-wide pay transparency. But our country doesn’t always have the same interest in mind. When something as fundamental as daycare forces many couples to calculate the value of one parent staying home with children versus maintaining their career, it makes you wonder how serious our country is about gender equality and keeping women in the workforce. To make matters worse, Covid-19 has pushed millions of women out of their jobs and has disproportionately affected Black and Latino women. In September, four times more women dropped out of the workforce than men—865,000 women versus 216,000 men. The Biden administration urgently needs to address this disparity. Make childcare free, or at the very least, affordable. Mandate a 12-week paid parental leave for all companies and encourage men to take it, so women aren’t at a disadvantage. We are the only industrialized country not to mandate paid family leave. Last but not least, call for companies to publish their wages to guarantee wage parity so women aren’t left behind. We need to take dramatic steps not only to restore the hard-won gains women have fought for, but also to build upon them and ensure that they continue to succeed at every level. American women deserve that.”
Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Magazine

Patagonia

Ryan Gellert, CEO

My hope for both the Biden administration and my friends in the business community is this: To build back better — from the pandemic, the economic crisis, and the fracturing of our democracy — we have to put people and the planet first.”

Let’s call it like it is: The Trump administration has a complete disregard for planet and people. Trump gutted many of our country’s most important environmental protections, he choose polluters over communities, he gave fossil fuel companies a blank check to pillage our public lands, and he failed to understand that the future of our economy depends on effectively combating climate change. I know President-elect Biden won’t make these same mistakes. But he has a lot of ground to make up and it’s up to all of us in the business community to step up and do our part too. No one president or company can solve the climate crisis alone — we all have to work together. So my hope for both the Biden administration and my friends in the business community is this: To build back better — from the pandemic, the economic crisis, and the fracturing of our democracy — we have to put people and the planet first. Nothing else will matter if we don’t have a planet to call home.”
Photo: Liz Seabrook

Beauty

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

Carrie Gross, CEO

Covid-19 should be your first and foremost priority. Small businesses are struggling and desperately require aid to continue to survive.”

At a time when our country is faced with a global pandemic, civil unrest and an environmental crisis, you need to enter the White House with a clear and tactical plan. Covid-19 should be your first and foremost priority. Small businesses are struggling and desperately require aid to continue to survive. Having clear communication that unites the nation – not divides – will be the best way to achieve all of your ambitious plans. Leverage your position and power of the presidency to encourage the nation to come together to achieve our common goal to improve the quality of life for all Americans.”
Photo: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

Ulta Beauty

Mary Dillon, CEO

As he takes office, I hope President-elect Biden keeps the 52 million people employed by retailers top of mind. We need a bipartisan path forward to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror.”

Throughout 2020, retailers nationwide have made significant investments to keep our guests and associates safe across online and in-store shopping options. As he takes office, I hope President-elect Biden keeps the 52 million people employed by retailers top of mind. We need a bipartisan path forward to put the pandemic in the rear view mirror to bring people back to work safely and to bolster the economy. We are hopeful for a Covid-19 response strategy that includes uniform, national guidance and prioritized vaccinations to ensure stability across our businesses and workforces, large and small. I would also urge the administration to look at stimulus package options to not only reignite the collective American spirit but also help bring people back into retail spaces confidently. There is much work to be done to unite the country and the first steps this administration takes will be critical to doing so.”
Photo: Courtesy of Ulta Beauty

Cannabis

Canopy Growth

David Klein, CEO

For far too long cannabis prohibition has disproportionately impacted BIPOC in America and our view is that you just cannot discuss criminal justice reform without also speaking to social justice and undoing the harms of prohibition, brick-by-brick.”

My advice to President-elect Biden is to listen to your voters, the evidence, and the experts with regards to cannabis legalization. They campaigned around the three C’s – Covid-19, Climate Change, and criminal justice reform and we have been working alongside the new administration to ensure they keep the latter of their campaign promises. For far too long cannabis prohibition has disproportionately impacted BIPOC in America and our view is that you just cannot discuss criminal justice reform without also speaking to social justice and undoing the harms of prohibition, brick-by-brick.”
Photo: Canopy Growth Corporation

Entertainment

Netflix

Reed Hastings, CEO

We have to be a bigger part of the solution in collaboration and allyship with our Black colleagues and not contain the solution to somebody else.”

Everyone I know of is very focused on not having George Floyd be Rodney King and have it be a temporary moment. We got to dig in. And what's different is White people feel... or many feel a sense of responsibility. And we have to be a bigger part of the solution in collaboration and allyship with our Black colleagues and not contain the solution to somebody else.”
From a statement Hastings made to the KIPP Foundation
Photo: Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Netflix

Finance

JPMorgan Chase

Jamie Dimon, CEO

We are a stronger country when we treat each other with dignity, share a commitment to a common purpose and are united to address our greater challenges.”

Now is a time for unity. We must respect the results of the U.S. presidential election and, as we have with every election, honor the decision of the voters and support a peaceful transition of power.

We are a stronger country when we treat each other with dignity, share a commitment to a common purpose and are united to address our greater challenges. No matter our political views, let's come together to strengthen our exceptional country.”
Comments from a public statement Dimon released following the election
Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Visa

Al Kelly, CEO

I am hopeful President-Elect Biden will leverage his experience crafting bipartisan solutions with an immediate focus on stemming the spread of the pandemic.”

President-elect Biden has more experience working in the public sector than any other American President in history. Recognizing the daunting challenges our country is facing, I am hopeful President-elect Biden will leverage his experience crafting bi-partisan solutions with an immediate focus on stemming the spread of the pandemic, promoting economic growth with a special focus on small businesses relief, and eradicating the racial equality and injustices that plague our country.”
Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Wells Fargo

Charlie Scharf, CEO

A second round of stimulus targeted at those in need is critical as a bridge to a post-vaccine world so the situation doesn’t get worse, but we must cure the problem with a longer term plan aimed at driving a more equal recovery with focus on small business, home preservation and job creation.”

As the nation navigates its way through what is hopefully the last phase of the Covid-19 pandemic and into post-pandemic reality, the Biden administration and Congress must come together to tackle the widespread economic and social challenges facing the country, particularly disproportionately impacted communities. While there are broad needs across America, two groups have been dramatically affected by the fallout of the pandemic: small businesses, in particular those that are minority-owned, and low- to mid- income communities. In fact, some studies estimate that 40% of Black-owned businesses will permanently shut their doors.

A second round of stimulus targeted at those in need is critical as a bridge to a post-vaccine world so the situation doesn’t get worse, but we must cure the problem with a longer term plan aimed at driving a more equal recovery with focus on small business, home preservation and job creation. I encourage the Biden administration to collaborate with partners, including members of the financial services industry, to develop a thoughtful approach to the smooth implementation of an economic relief program that provides capital, technical support, and long-term resiliency programs for small businesses, which in turn can help lift up lower-income communities. Wells Fargo and our community partners have used this model through our Open for Business Fund to help protect 50,000 small business jobs across 32 states since this summer. This program is a useful roadmap for helping small businesses, which leads to economic stability and growth in our communities. The entire Wells Fargo team and I look forward to working with you.”
Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Food & Beverage

Ben & Jerry's

Matthew McCarthy, CEO

As someone who has the privilege of leading a business, one of the things I’m looking for is stability, predictability and safety.”

As someone who has the privilege of leading a business, one of the things I’m looking for is stability, predictability and safety. I lump those things together because those things all go together. One of the things that’s been a challenge, obviously, is keeping our people safe. Contrary to this idea of opening up the economy is a good thing, clearly, not taking the right actions as a nation has resulted in a health crisis of unprecedented proportions. That is bad for humans. Therefore, it’s bad for business.

What’s good for business is good for our employees, it’s good for our consumers, it’s good for our partners, the people who are part of how we make our ice cream and sell it. And also our scoop shops. We’re in the restaurant business in Ben & Jerrys with our scoop shops, most of which are franchisees, and they’ve been hit incredibly hard. It didn’t have to be this way. We need the new administration to help get us out of this mess so we can get back to a focus on human health and safety…

There’s one other point I want to make and that’s about racial equity. There are plenty of studies, deep dive reviews of the billions, if not trillions of dollars of economic opportunity that have been squandered because of systemic racism over many, many years. … We now need to seize that. We need racial equity as part of our agenda as business people, and that’s not only from a human dignity and a social justice perspective, but also for the health of our businesses that help power our economy. I will be looking at ways the administration can be taking action that really put its money where it’s mouth is around racism. … Racial equity and defeating systemic racism is a business imperative.”
Photo: Courtesy of Ben & Jerry's

Hint

Kara Goldin, CEO

Stand tall and challenge Congress to return to regular order and work together for the benefit of all Americans. This is not a party conversation. This is about lives.”

With people shouting from Left and from the Right, the biggest opportunity for all Americans lies in the middle. You were elected because you are a good and reasonable person who knows how to stand up for what is right. You understand how Congress works. And, you understand who the ‘customer' is standing in front of you — Americans in need. Focus on the 20 million Americans who are out of work, most of them because of the pandemic. About 12 million of them will lose benefits at the end of December with the expiration of the unemployment provisions of the Cares Act — the $2.2 trillion relief package Congress passed earlier this year. Stand tall and challenge Congress to return to regular order and work together for the benefit of all Americans. This is not a party conversation. This is about lives. We can lift each other up if we just stop trying to tear each other down. Focus on individuals as humans regardless of the party. They need you now. Lead with empathy and understanding — all people will follow.”
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images For Financo CEO Forum

Land O'Lakes

Beth Ford, CEO

We hope to work together to strengthen rural communities, whether it’s through opening markets to exports, tackling climate change, addressing the rural health care crisis, or focusing on rural vibrancy through additional economic opportunity.”

We appreciate President-elect Biden’s promise to be 'a president for all Americans' and his plans to build unity. As a farmer-owned cooperative, which sells products to consumers across America, we note the President-elect’s stated plans to give close attention to the needs of rural America. Particularly in light of Covid-19, our nation needs to accelerate that focus and be more forward-thinking about addressing these needs because the success of America’s rural and urban communities is inextricably linked. Transformational leadership to bridge those divides is essential. We hope to work together to strengthen rural communities, whether it’s through opening markets to exports, tackling climate change, addressing the rural health care crisis, or focusing on rural vibrancy through additional economic opportunity. One specific, urgently needed solution, which we can all rally around and is also cited by the President-elect as a priority, is to ensure every American has access to reliable, high-speed broadband internet. Expanding broadband availability will stimulate economic growth, create jobs, improve access to education, and enhance our global competitiveness.”
Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

McDonald's

Chris Kempczinski, CEO

We have been in touch with the Biden transition team to let them know we would like to be helpful on a number of fronts, including discussing climate change and sharing our safety and hygiene protocols on Covid-19 response.”

We have been in touch with the Biden transition team to let them know we would like to be helpful on a number of fronts, including discussing climate change and sharing our safety and hygiene protocols on Covid-19 response. We’re looking forward to working with the Biden Administration and all elected officials across the country, as we have throughout our history, to solve important issues facing our communities.”
Photo: McDonald's

Taco Bell

Mark King, CEO

As our leader, you have the opportunity to unite the thinkers, the innovators and the creators in this great nation to achieve an ambition we all share: create a better world that unlocks opportunities for all.”

Disrupt the status quo in service of the greater good, and embrace the divergent perspectives that will help you do just that. As our leader, you have the opportunity to unite the thinkers, the innovators and the creators in this great nation to achieve an ambition we all share: create a better world that unlocks opportunities for all.”
Photo: Taco Bell

Real Estate

Zillow

Richard Barton, CEO

The Biden administration can meet this moment by championing policies that give power to the people: investing in affordable housing, expanding access to capital, and addressing discrimination and systemic racism that too often keeps the opportunity of home out of reach.”

It’s unquestionably true that these are hard times. But it’s equally true that powering through adversity can lead to progress. From our vantage point in the shelter business, the challenges and opportunities of 2020 have led to a fundamental transformation: instead of wrapping their lives around work, many Americans are now fitting work around their lives. This is causing them to rethink everything about where and how they live, and what matters most about home. At Zillow, we call it The Great Reshuffling and see it as a defining cultural trend of this decade.

Anchoring what we do at Zillow is the strong belief that renting, buying and selling homes should be easier. The Biden administration can meet this moment by championing policies that give power to the people: investing in affordable housing, expanding access to capital, and addressing discrimination and systemic racism that too often keeps the opportunity of home out of reach. This difficult period in our history has fostered a collective understanding that we need to take care of each other. We’re looking forward to working with the next administration to help ensure that the fundamental need of housing is accessible to all Americans.”
Photo: Courtesy of Zillow Group

Retail

Target

Brian Cornell, CEO

In the year ahead, we’d encourage the administration to prioritize two things for consumers: a strong economic recovery plan for businesses of all sizes, and clear, consistent, science-based guidelines to keep the public safe.”

We appreciate how the Biden transition team is seeking perspectives on the economy and the pandemic from a broad range of stakeholders, including essential businesses like Target. We encourage the administration to follow the transition team’s lead, keeping the lines of communication and cooperation open with the business community. We all have a part to play in managing through Covid-19 and rebuilding the economy to help the millions of American families who are suffering. In the year ahead, we’d encourage the administration to prioritize two things for consumers: a strong economic recovery plan for businesses of all sizes, and clear, consistent, science-based guidelines to keep the public safe. Target will continue to do our part to provide jobs and essential goods for our communities, and we stand ready to work with the president-elect and elected officials across the country as Target has for more than 50 years.”
Photo: Sarah Blesener/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Kroger

Rodney McMullen, CEO

Like many businesses across the U.S. we have been focused on addressing the four crises that President-elect Biden will face: defeating the pandemic, growing the economy again, making America more racially equitable, and improving our environment.”

At Kroger, we believe that we are a force for good, and like many businesses across the U.S. we have been focused on addressing the four crises that President-elect Biden will face: defeating the pandemic, growing the economy again, making America more racially equitable, and improving our environment. Kroger stands ready to be a partner and solution provider as part of the business community to help the President-elect address these fundamental challenges.”
Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Rite Aid

Heyward Donigan, CEO

The role pharmacies have played in Covid-19 testing prepares us as an industry to play a key role in the unprecedented task of vaccinating the entire U.S. population in a short period of time. Rite Aid stands ready and willing to play a critical role in administering vaccinations.”

Rite Aid is eager to partner with the Biden Administration to ensure that Covid-19 tests – and eventually, vaccinations – are readily available to all Americans as we continue to fight the pandemic.

Pharmacies like Rite Aid have been instrumental in Covid-19 testing since the early days of the pandemic. Since March, Rite Aid has been a key partner in making Covid-19 testing accessible to our communities. Having administered more than 1.2 million tests to-date, we’ve learned a lot and built efficiencies that have bolstered our ability to move quickly at scale when our communities need us most. We continue to ensure that essential diagnostic testing is readily available to the general public, and have prioritized socially vulnerable areas and communities of color that have been disproportionately impacted. In fact, more than half of Rite Aid’s testing sites nationally are in communities with 50% or higher minority populations.

The role pharmacies have played in Covid-19 testing prepares us as an industry to play a key role in the unprecedented task of vaccinating the entire U.S. population in a short period of time. Rite Aid stands ready and willing to play a critical role in administering vaccinations. We believe pharmacies will be essential in reducing the overall burden on a healthcare system that is straining to treat an escalating number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations. Pharmacists are trusted and accessible; as a matter of fact, pharmacists see customers up to 30 times a year. Our pharmacists are the last mile connector in the healthcare ecosystem, and as certified immunizers, Rite Aid pharmacists are well qualified to help deliver safe and effective Covid-19 vaccinations as soon as they are available.

It’s our mission to keep our communities healthy and thriving, and we look forward to working closely with the Biden Administration toward that goal. Neighborhood pharmacies serve as critical access points for healthcare for millions of Americans – and we’re ready to support the Biden Administration’s efforts to communicate the importance of getting vaccinated and make vaccines broadly available to all the communities we serve.”
Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Tech

ADT

Jim DeVries, CEO

The smart communities of tomorrow require trained electricians, welders, plumbers, and HVAC technicians to make these dreams a reality.”

The past nine months have refocused all of our attention on what is really 'essential.' Family, friends, health, safety, and security have never been more important. ADT has been working throughout the pandemic to help protect and connect our customers to what matters most, and we rely on thousands of highly trained technicians around the country to do it.

The future has never been brighter for skilled tradespeople. The demand for electricians is off the charts, and yet, fewer and fewer schools are offering vocational education and basic shop classes to their students. To solve for this, all stakeholders, including businesses, local, state and federal government leaders, universities and community colleges, high schools, and community organizations must work collaboratively. This means investing in career and technical education programs at the high school level to introduce students to vocational learning and expanding those opportunities in community colleges.

The smart communities of tomorrow require trained electricians, welders, plumbers, and HVAC technicians to make these dreams a reality. They also require fast, reliable broadband internet connections. ADT supports efforts to promote competition in this marketplace and encourages Congress to include funding for broadband expansion in any infrastructure package that is brought forward.”
Photo: Courtesy of ADT

Dell

Michael Dell, CEO

We see an opportunity for the new Administration to work with global technology companies to leverage the benefits of technology and help re-build our economies while solving issues like digital access.”

We look forward to working with President-elect Biden and the new Congress on pandemic response and recovery, and as a global organization, we appreciate the new administration’s focus on strengthening relationships with our global allies and alliances. We see an opportunity to work with the new administration to help solve critical priorities that impact both the US and the world including education, infrastructure and the environment.

We know combating Covid-19 is a top priority for President-elect Biden and we will support him as he navigates the best path forward. As the new Administration prepares for the next four years, they should consider the power that technology can bring in terms of helping the nation recover economically. We see an opportunity for the new Administration to work with global technology companies to leverage the benefits of technology and help re-build our economies while solving issues like digital access. We look forward to working alongside our peers in the technology industry as well as policymakers to develop solutions that push the boundaries of innovation and help us progress forward.”
Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

HP Inc.

Enrique Lores, CEO

We must uphold America’s promise as a place where people are treated fairly and equally, regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation. Immigration policy should also reflect this ideal, because companies need diverse talent to thrive.”

The task awaiting the new administration is not simply to overcome today’s challenges, but to forge a new era of opportunity. This must include policies that move us closer to a world where climate change is reversed, human rights are universal, and the digital divide is eliminated. But any path forward starts with overcoming Covid-19. Investing in infrastructure to expand testing and distribute vaccines will beat this pandemic and better prepare us for the next one. We need to listen to scientists on climate and rejoin the Paris Agreement to confront this existential threat and build a more sustainable economy.

We must uphold America’s promise as a place where people are treated fairly and equally, regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation. Immigration policy should also reflect this ideal, because companies need diverse talent to thrive. And digital inclusion is key to it all. We cannot build 21st century economic, education and healthcare systems when many are still using 20th century tools. Throughout history, times of great struggle have led to great progress. We can do it again – and the business community has important roles to play. At HP, we believe our success will be driven not just by products we make, but by progress we make possible. Making a sustainable impact on people, the planet and communities is core to our strategy – and we look forward to working with the administration on these shared objectives.”
Photo: Courtesy of HP

IBM

Arvind Krishna, CEO

To close the digital divide, pathways to fast-growing technology jobs should include non-traditional training programs such as apprenticeships and innovative six-year high schools that combine academic study with career-focused skills. We hope to work with you on this goal.”

As you convene a Covid-19 task force, we recommend that your administration also establish a Scientific Readiness Reserve – a body of scientists and computing resources from the private sector that can be swiftly mobilized in times of crisis. IBM has already laid some groundwork by helping to form the Covid-19 High Performance Computing Consortium, which has advanced the pace of science focused on treatments for the virus.

As you know, Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems can play a key role in helping doctors to treat cancer and other illnesses. We therefore suggest that your Administration consider creating a National Research Cloud for AI that would provide the American scientific research community with access to AI tools from both the public and private sector.

Similarly, we stand ready to work with the National Laboratories to provide dedicated access for scientists to quantum computing systems which, over the long term, can help in the research and discovery of new medicines.

On Saturday, you emphasized the vital role that education and educators play in America’s success. IBM agrees, and hopes to work with you, Dr. Biden, and your Administration to advance a STEM For All agenda, because a four-year college degree should not be the only path to success. To close the digital divide, pathways to fast-growing technology jobs should include non-traditional training programs such as apprenticeships and innovative six-year high schools that combine academic study with career-focused skills. We hope to work with you on this goal.

Importantly, we know that technological skills alone won’t erase barriers to advancement or alleviate systemic racism. This is why IBM supports inclusion and equality of opportunity for all Americans and has long advocated for passage of the Equality Act, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, restoration of the DACA program, and passage of the DREAM Act.”
Comments from a public letter to Biden published after the election
Photo: Brian Ach/Getty Images for WIRED

Intel

Bob Swan, CEO

We recently suggested several key policy areas to the new administration, including increasing critical high-tech U.S. manufacturing, investing in digital infrastructure designed to make cities and energy systems smarter and more efficient, and developing a 21st century workforce that reflects the makeup of this nation.”

We are grateful for President-elect Biden’s recognition of the role technology plays in solving our nation’s largest societal challenges. We recently suggested several key policy areas to the new administration, including increasing critical high-tech U.S. manufacturing, investing in digital infrastructure designed to make cities and energy systems smarter and more efficient, and developing a 21st century workforce that reflects the makeup of this nation.

Addressing the challenges posed by Covid-19 has shown us how important it is for industry and government to work together. Intel has enjoyed working closely with presidential administrations over the past 52 years on policies that help the United States lead the world in technological innovation. I look forward to working together in a shared mission to tackle the many challenges facing our nation today as we prepare for an equitable and prosperous future.”
Photo: David Becker/Getty Images

Yelp

Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO

Our democracy has been put increasingly at risk due to Big Tech monopolies running amok and they unaccountably wield far too much power over our daily lives.”

There are two areas in particular that I’d like to see the Biden administration prioritize. The first is to quickly work in a bipartisan way to pass a new stimulus package that provides immediate relief to consumers and small businesses. The other area is in antitrust enforcement, which is where President Obama fell short. Our democracy has been put increasingly at risk due to Big Tech monopolies running amok and they unaccountably wield far too much power over our daily lives. President-elect Biden should appoint digital natives with a healthy dose of skepticism toward Big Tech to relevant roles at the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice. The leadership in these agencies needs fresh blood and must be ready to take bold action.”
Photo: Kimberly White/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

Telecom

AT&T (CNN parent company WarnerMedia is owned by AT&T)

John Stankey, CEO

We must work together to ensure an equitable justice system, including redefining the relationship between law enforcement and all those they serve. Any meaningful solution would include better data collection and transparency, accountability and minimum national policing standards.”

We would welcome seeing the new administration focus on three areas that support greater equality – 1) Make internet connectivity accessible and affordable for everyone; 2) Hold the big online tech companies more accountable given their sizable influence on markets and society; and 3) Work toward equal justice for every American.

Covid-19 proved internet connectivity is essential to how Americans live, work and learn. And America’s broadband networks have performed extremely well. But many rural and low-income families don’t have the internet access they need to work and learn. To help close this digital divide, we need to identify where internet connectivity is unavailable with geographic precision, modernize the FCC program that supports connectivity for low-income households, and enact a policy framework that incorporates sustainable funding mechanisms for the long run. With these actions, America can provide universal internet connectivity that’s accessible, affordable and sustainable.

Second, there is a growing bipartisan consensus that big online tech companies should be more accountable for decisions that fundamentally shape American society. Members of both parties in Congress increasingly see a need for greater transparency and oversight.

Finally, we must work together to ensure an equitable justice system, including redefining the relationship between law enforcement and all those they serve. Any meaningful solution would include better data collection and transparency, accountability and minimum national policing standards.”
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Charter Communications

Tom Rutledge, CEO

Too many rural Americans still lack access because of the exorbitant expense and regulatory disparities associated with building out to those areas.”

Over the past three years, Charter has increased the reach of our broadband network to more than 2.5 million additional homes and businesses, about a third of that expansion is to rural areas. Despite that progress, too many rural Americans still lack access because of the exorbitant expense and regulatory disparities associated with building out to those areas. We look forward to working with the incoming Biden Administration to better identify unserved areas and effectively target subsidies to help reach the most remote and economically unfeasible geographies, while ensuring the regulatory environment doesn’t discourage these investments. We also see a great opportunity – and need – to modernize the programs that help low-income Americans purchase internet service so funds go not to the providers but to the consumers, who can choose the best product to fit their needs.

Finally, as American consumers and businesses transition to a world increasingly reliant on seamless connectivity, the continued allocation of our national spectrum resource is increasingly vital. The Biden Administration will have the opportunity to repurpose billions of dollars’ worth of spectrum and we encourage the Administration to consider technological advances that enable efficient spectrum sharing, a balance of licensed and unlicensed spectrum, and rules that make the market more accessible to more participants.”
Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Transportation

Uber

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO

As you take on this monumental new role, I hope you will prioritize the 57 million Americans who depend on independent work and make up the on-demand economy. Rather than eliminating independent work, we should strive to improve it.”

President-elect Biden: As you take on this monumental new role, I hope you will prioritize the 57 million Americans who depend on independent work and make up the on-demand economy. Rather than eliminating independent work, we should strive to improve it. Independent workers deserve a better deal, and Uber hopes to play a role in helping find that solution. I hope you will listen not only to CEOs but to workers themselves, the majority of whom say they want more benefits and protections with the freedom to work however they want. I stand with them in believing that our laws should protect all workers, not just one type of work.”
Photo: Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

United Airlines

Scott Kirby, CEO

When a Covid-19 vaccine is deemed safe and effective by the scientific and medical community, United will be ready to support delivery throughout the country and around the world.”

Over the last several days, you have spoken about the importance of uniting the country and working together to restore public health, revitalize the economy, and promote sustainable growth. At United, we could not agree more. Guided by science and the best medical minds, we are focused on ensuring that our customers and employees are safe and healthy throughout their journey, especially amid the pandemic. We have taken the lead in conducting rapid testing pilots, requiring mask usage, and implementing state-of-the art cleaning practices. And when a Covid-19 vaccine is deemed safe and effective by the scientific and medical community, United will be ready to support delivery throughout the country and around the world … Over the next four years, I am sure there will be both significant challenges and exciting opportunities we can tackle together. As you prepare to begin your term, please know that I stand ready to work with you, your administration, and Congressional leaders in support of our nation, our economy, and our environment.”
From a Nov. 7 letter to the Biden administration that was shared with CNN Business
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Virgin Hyperloop

Jay Walder, CEO

Now is the time to say yes to systems that have a high capacity for passengers and goods, that travel at airline speeds, that are flexible and that, importantly, don't pollute the air we breathe.”

We’re at a moment in time where we should be taking a giant leap forward. We really haven’t seen a new mode of mass transit in over 100 years — we’re overdo. We recently had our first passengers on a Hyperloop vehicle a couple weeks ago. It was incredible. And think about it: We’re now on the cusp of where the plane, the train or the car became part of our lives. My hope for the Biden administration is that now is the time to say yes to systems that have a high capacity for passengers and goods, that travel at airline speeds, that are flexible and that, importantly, don’t pollute the air that we breathe. That’s what emerging technologies can do for us.

To be more concrete, I would say that first, the federal government should work with state and local governments to create pilot projects for new technologies so we can see what it means for us as a society and so that we can implement at scale. Second, the federal government should support businesses and private sectors in making changes to new technologies. Critical for us to take this forward is to retool school sets and create job opportunities. In essence, we should be focusing and rebuilding our industrial capacity to power our future. And then third, we want to make sure that the federal government is working in partnership with companies just like ours to create the regulatory process so that we can move swiftly toward commercialization. And I think that if we commit to this, we’ll create jobs and we’ll reinvigorate our country — not just the coasts of our country, but the heartland of America.”
Photo: Courtesy of Virgin Hyperloop

