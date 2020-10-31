What 'I voted' stickers look like in all 50 states

Alabama

Dawn Holman Harvest, AL Dawn Holman waited three-and-a-half hours to vote -- and says she’d do it all again. "To me, this sticker means that my voice is heard,” she said. “It means that I have spoken up for what I feel is right for myself, my family and this country.” Photo credit: Dawn Holman

Alaska

Kerynn Fisher Fairbanks, AK Alaska has special stickers this year to celebrate, what the state’s elections division calls, the “power of Alaskan women.” "I love that the voting stickers this year celebrate the centennial of women’s voting rights and Alaska‘s diversity,” Kerynn Fisher said. “Equality and diversity are always worth celebrating, but this year especially so." Photo credit: Kerynn Fisher

Arizona

Ashley Holada Phoenix, AZ Ashley Holada early-voted after work. It took her 30 minutes. "I am voting for women's reproductive rights, for Black Lives Matter, for the environment and so much more,” she said. Photo credit: Ashley Holada

Arkansas

Blake Birdsong North Little Rock, AR “We want to show people that it’s actually fun to go vote!” said Blake Birdsong, pictured here with her fiancé Josh Smith. “[W]e are raising our kids that it is very important to vote and have our country be better than it is,” she said. Photo credit: Instagram/blakieboompow

California

Simon Motamed Los Angeles, CA Simon Motamed voted at Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers play. The Lakers fan got a Lakers-themed “I Voted” sticker and mask. “A bunch of friends are jealous and some have even told me they’re going to vote at Staples as well... mostly for that Lakers sticker!!” Photo credit: Instagram/symplesymon

Colorado

Toussaint Lorenz Denver, CO “Voting is important to me as it's our American right to be part of a decision that affects all of us,” said Toussaint Lorenz, who voted by mail. He says he likes his sticker because it’s the perfect size to fit on his forehead. Photo credit: Instagram/toussaintlorenz

Connecticut

Bryan Perri Ridgefield, CT Bryan Perri says he couldn't hold back tears; this was the first time he and his mom, Elise, voted together. "My mother and I have been through quite a bit -- good and bad -- so this moment was tremendous," he said. Photo credit: Bryan Perri

Delaware

District of Columbia

Carnel Davis Washington, DC, For Carnel Davis, the sticker honors the memory of those who sacrificed their lives so he could vote. "I'm so honored to represent being Black in America,” he said. Photo credit: Carnel Davis

Florida

Jessica Dalrymple Sarasota, FL “The sticker is a physical symbol of my completion of civic duty,” Jessica Dalrymple said. “I'm Catholic, so it's like the government version of an Ash Wednesday cross on your forehead." Photo credit: Jessica Dalrymple

Grantley Guerriero Orange County, FL "I vote so that we can work towards a country where we treat everyone as though all people are created equal,” Grantley Guerriero said. “So that we can live in a country one day without racism, sexism, or homophobia.” Photo credit: Instragram/grantleydoesthings

Georgia

Andrea Tenjo Atlanta, GA “This is the first time since becoming a US citizen that I’ve been able to vote in a presidential election and it feels very surreal,” Andrea Tenjo said. “My parents had to overcome hardship and a lot of sacrifice for me to be standing right here right now and I don’t take this right for granted.” Photo credit: Instagram/dreatl_

Hawaii

Ray Velasco Lahaina, HI Hawaii is holding a primarily vote-by-mail election. So, many residents are sharing photos of themselves holding their ballots instead of stickers. As a child of immigrants, Ray Velasco says he voted with his top issues — health care, immigration, the environment, women’s reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ rights — in mind. Photo credit: Ray Velasco

Idaho

Renee Anderson Nampa, ID “I truly care about America as my husband is a disabled vet and fought for this country. This is what he fought for, freedom to choose what’s right for our nation,” Renee Anderson said. The Idaho sticker, which Anderson posed with, celebrates the 100-year anniversary of women getting the right to vote. Photo credit: Instagram/always_renee

Illinois

Erika Villanueva Oak Lawn, IL Erika Villanueva went to the polls with her sister, Cary Napoles, and her niece, Mavis. “I think it is important to show Mavis, all of my nieces, and my nephew, how people can come together, and that voting is important and a responsibility," Villanueva said. Photo credit: Instagram/amavie11

Caitlyn Cerza Chicago, IL The Chicago skyline shines in the city’s swanky sticker, proudly held by Caitlyn Cerza. "The voting sticker is a great way to remind people to participate,” she said. “It is a tangible way to show that you have done your part and a reminder for others to do theirs.” Photo credit: Caitlyn Cerza

Indiana

Mel Brown New Albany, IN Thomas Brown drove his father, Mel Brown (pictured above), to the polls. “If he can use a walker to get in there and get it done safely, it can be done!” the younger Brown wrote on Instagram. Photo credit: Instagram/thomasbrownaffair

Matt Todd Greenwood, IN Matt Todd says he’s “the nerd who wears red, white and blue” and hums patriotic songs while waiting in line to vote. “I felt great satisfaction in pushing the button to vote against certain candidates this year,” he said. Photo credit: Matt Todd

Iowa

Tara Kramer Des Moines, IA Tara Kramer, who says she is “totally and permanently disabled,” voted in person, and she’s proud of it. “The sticker means I made a plan,” she said. “And despite my body's disabilities, I followed my plan, gave myself accommodations and did all I could to make sure my voice was heard that day.” Photo credit: Tara Kramer

Kansas

Daphne Reed Mertens Emporia, KS Daphne Reed Mertens says she rushed out the door as soon as the polls opened. “Not voting means someone else gets to decide my future and that of my fellow Americans,” she said. Photo credit: Daphne Reed Mertens

Kentucky

Brad Maushart Covington, KY Meteorologist Brad Maushart says he voted about a week before Election Day to beat the lines and take advantage of the good weather. "I voted for those whom I thought would help guide us and help heal us in the coming years,” he said. Photo credit: Brad Maushart

Louisiana

Jaya McSharma Shreveport, LA Louisiana decided not to give out stickers at the polls due to Covid-19, but the state did provide voters with a digital version. Jaya McSharma says she believes voting means choosing the kind of world she wants to live in: “Will we choose what’s good for the many, or the few?” Photo credit: Jaya McSharma

Maine

Sean Smith Bangor, ME Sean Smith’s sticker was included with his absentee ballot. He plans to give it to his sons -- who love stickers -- and talk to them about “how we are proud of voting, and feel fortunate to be able to do so. “ Photo credit: Sean Smith

Maryland

Asif Rahman Potomac, MD Three generations of Asif Rahman's family cast their vote this year. "There's a lot of patriotism in my family," he said. Photo credit: Asif Rahman

Massachusetts

Daena Jeanne Antonelli Boston, MA Voting for the first time, Daena Jeanne Antonelli was nervous and excited “as if I were about to go on a first date.” “To be honest, I used to think those stickers were cheesy. … [But] the sticker means I voiced what I believe can make this country truly great again.” Photo credit: Instagram/baddiedae

Michigan

Erin Frick Ann Arbor, MI “There's no better feeling than walking out of the firehouse, or elementary school, or putting my ballot in the drop-box or mail, and knowing that I had a chance to make my opinion heard,” said Erin Frick. Photo credit: Erin Frick

Minnesota

Andrea Peña Burnsville, MN Andrea Peña believes the election is an opportunity to create long-term change in the country. "Good or bad, it’s truly up to us," Peña said. Photo credit: Andrea Peña

Elizabeth Eirwood Minneapolis, MN “[M]any women before me fought to make sure I had a voice and a vote,” Elizabeth Eirwood said. “The best way I can thank them is to vote.” Photo credit: Instagram/mamaeirwood

Mississippi

Diana Odom Ocean Springs, MS Mississippi doesn't allow people to vote early or absentee unless they have an excuse. As a first-time poll worker, Diana Odom was able to vote absentee in-person so she could serve on Election Day. “Being able to know I helped even in just a small way gives me a lot of hope knowing that I'm going to be even more a part of our democratic process,” she said. Photo credit: Diana Odom

Missouri

Rae Daniel Kansas City, MO “Voting is important to me because so many before me risked their lives for this right,” Rae Daniel said. Photo credit: Instagram/raediatesunshine

Montana

Claire Shinn Bozeman, MT “I want science to be recognized, Black lives to matter,” said Claire Shinn. “I want everyone to be able to love whoever they want to, and I want women to be able to make their own decisions about their bodies.” Photo credit: Claire Shinn

Nebraska

Hilary Hull Grand Island, NE Hilary Hull, who made time to vote during her lunch break, repped her alma mater, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, on her mask as she headed to the polls. Photo credit: Hilary Hull

Nevada

Pamela Zimmer Reno, NV Pamela Zimmer says the mountains and the city skyline featured on her voting sticker make it unique. Her message to other voters: “Take the time to do your research and due diligence. It’s a responsibility of freedom.” Photo credit: Instagram/pamelakzimmer

Jason Dinant Las Vegas, NV Jason Dinant says his “I Voted” sticker is a symbol of his pride in America, and shows that he did his duty to his country. “This election means that we have a chance to correct the errors happening in our nation and put it back on track,” he said. Photo credit: Jason Dinant

New Hampshire

Samantha Korbey Salem, NH Samantha Korbey voted by absentee ballot to avoid rushing to the polls on Election Day. “I’m a family nurse practitioner, and I was worried about something happening and not being able to vote the day (of),” she said. Photo credit: Samantha Korbey

New Mexico

Laura Canuelas Los Alamos, NM “For me, voting this year means an opportunity to protect my rights and the rights of my friends, while supporting the candidates I believe will positively impact my community and the nation,” said Laura Canuelas, who shared a photo of her stuffed bear, Harry, rocking the “I voted” and “I voted early!” stickers. Photo credit: Laura Canuelas

New Jersey

Andrew Brake Haddonfield, NJ One of Andrew Brake’s favorite parts about voting is getting his sticker. “I’ve never missed an election,” he posted on Instagram. “I was disappointed to miss out on this election’s sticker, and resigned myself to being content of just doing my civic duty. Lo and behold, a week following my ballot submission, I received this post card in the mail. What a nice surprise!” Photo credit: Instagram/coffeebrakelive

New York

Jeffrey S. Putman Brooklyn, NY The voting sticker selfie has become a tradition for Jeffrey S. Putman. He waited for two hours in a line that wrapped around a city block twice so that he could cast his ballot on New York’s first day of early voting. “I have never seen such enthusiasm for voting in New York,” he said. Photo credit: Jeffrey S. Putman

North Carolina

Coan Richie Concord, NC “The voting sticker to me means that I have exercised my right as a citizen to elect those I believe will draft [legislation] that will benefit not only myself but those who cannot exercise the right to vote,” Coan Richie said. Photo credit: Coan Richie

Katie Kolls Durham, NC Katie Kolls says she’s learned a lot over the past four years about the power of voting. “To me,” she said, “this election means the difference between deepening that divide, or starting to repair it.” Photo credit: Katie Kolls

North Dakota

Shireen Alemadi Fargo, ND A sticker created by a fourth grade student in a statewide contest was used in North Dakota’s election. “The sticker is a way to represent to others that I took part in the democratic process,” voter Shireen Alemadi said. Photo credit: Shireen Alemadi

Ohio

Tommy Oliver Dayton, OH For Tommy Oliver, voting “is really about exercising a cornerstone of democracy,” he said. “It is making an informed decision about who represents me in my local, state and federal governments.” Photo credit: Tommy Oliver

Oklahoma

Rich Magaña Edmond, OK Getting a sticker that reads “This is what a voter looks like” resonated with Rich Magaña. “As a gay tattooed Mexican-American man living in one of the most conservative states in the US, THIS is what a voter looks like,” Magaña said. Photo credit: Rich Magaña

Oregon

Steve Nelson Portland, OR Steve Nelson says his motivation for voting in this election is his children. Since Oregon isn’t giving out stickers, he held up one that was available to print online. Photo credit: Steve Nelson

Pennsylvania

Devon Montgomery Pashanamaei Media, PA Devon Montgomery Pashanamaei voted because the US needs to heal, she says, from hate and division. “Brave women fought for the right to be included in the democratic process and so I treat my right to vote as a sacred privilege and exercise it,” she said. Photo credit: Devon Montgomery Pashanamaei

Rhode Island

Nathan Kearns and Mika Salas Warwick, RI It took Nathan Kearns and Mika Salas about 20 minutes to vote early. Kearns says sharing his “I Voted” sticker builds a sense of community, and gets more people involved and excited about the process. Photo credit: Nathan Kearns

South Carolina

Carrie Aull Larson Irmo, SC “Your VOTE is your VOICE!!” said Carrie Aull Larson. "As a woman, voting in such an honor for me... to be part of the Democratic process!” Photo credit: Instagram/prettysideofthings

Megan Q. Thomas Columbia, SC “Some things are better left unsaid... Voting IS NOT one of them,” Megan Q. Thomas wrote on Instagram. Thomas says voting allows her to honor her “ancestors for the sacrifices they made so people who look like me can have a voice in our democracy.” Photo credit: Instagram/myqtees

South Dakota

Grace Douglas Sioux Falls, SD Grace Douglas, a student, says she posted a photo with her voting sticker to encourage others. “I hope that everyone is able to vote safely while our country faces Covid-19,” she said. Photo credit: Grace Douglas

Tennessee

Sunil Kripalani Franklin, TN Sunil Kripalani, a doctor, voted in his first presidential election this year with his wife, Sapna. “I always thought my vote might not make a difference and sat out,” Kripalani said. “This time, there's too much on the line.” Photo credit: Sunil Kripalani

Texas

Corey Hines Arlington, TX Corey Hines says he votes to help his community. “Being an African American and realizing that this is an opportunity that we previously did not have, I feel like it’s my responsibility to vote because of what it cost my ancestors,” he said. Photo credit: Corey Hines

Utah

Edwin Ortiz Salt Lake City, UT Designer Edwin Ortiz says there’s a lot at stake in this election. “It means everything,” he said. “It means my rights are on the line as minority; an LGBTQI American.” Photo credit: Edwin Ortiz

Vermont

Jeremy Mathsen Georgia, VT Jeremy Mathsen says he’s been voting every chance he could since he was 18. This summer, he moved to Vermont with his wife and two kids -- so it was his first year voting in a new state. "I was worried it would take a while to get my new Vermont State ID, and thus delay my chances of voting. However, everything went smooth," he said. Photo credit: Jeremy Mathsen

Virginia

Catherine Smith Abington, VA “With so much wrong with the world, it can be really easy to become overwhelmed by it all,” Catherine Smith said. “It can be easy to check out or feel like filling in a bubble at the polls doesn’t do much. But this year, more than years past, it feels like our voices may be all we have.” Photo credit: Catherine Smith

Denise Rivera Norfolk, VA For Denise Rivera, voting means, “protecting democracy and getting someone into the White House who cares about us. Someone who will fight for social injustices.” Both her daughters voted for the first time this election, Rivera says. Photo credit: Instagram/sheismissdenise

Washington

Julissa Mirabal Seattle, WA “I’m a first generation American and my parents worked hard as immigrants to make sure I had a better life and the privilege to vote,” Julissa Mirabal said. “My father lived under the Trujillo dictatorship in the Dominican Republic and voting as the voice of the people was critical.” Photo credit: Damian Puggelli

West Virginia

Hunter Whitley Huntington, WV Hunter Whitley cast his vote on his college campus. “It’s important to participate in this democracy that the United States troops have died for,” he said. Photo credit: Hunter Whitley

Wisconsin

Ashley Durham Burlington, WI “The American Way itself is at stake; the livelihood and well-being of our entire nation hangs in the balance,” Ashley Durham said. “I’m scared for small business and the middle class. I’m scared for my children’s future.” Photo credit: Ashley Durham

Wyoming