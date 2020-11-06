How closely were you paying attention to markets this week?
November 6, 2020
By Jazmin Goodwin, CNN Business
Test how much you know about business, the economy and markets with our weekly markets quiz.
Which market index had its best day in 7 months following election day?
The Nasdaq jumped 3.9% Wednesday, keeping the index that’s home to tech stocks such as Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft on track for its best day in nearly seven months.
Fill in the blank: –––––– prices plunged this week because of concerns about a second wave of Covid-19.
Oil prices have dropped sharply over renewed fears about new lockdowns across Europe and rising coronavirus cases in the US. Brent crude, the global benchmark, tumbled 2.3% on Monday to $37.07 a barrel. The oil contract, which briefly plunged below $20 in April, is close to bear market territory again, having dropped by about $9, or nearly 20% from its August 25 peak of $45.86 a barrel.
This California law passed Tuesday exempts companies, such as Lyft and Uber, from classifying drivers as employees.
Proposition 22, or the App-Based Drivers as Contractors and Labor Policies Initiative, will allow ride-hail and delivery drivers to continue to be treated as independent contractors.
Clorox reported earnings this week. What were the results?
Clorox reported earnings that topped Wall Street’s forecasts and also boosted its outlook. The better-than-expected earnings are due to a surge in demand for its cleaning products throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Which country just suspended the world’s biggest IPO?
China suspended Ant Group’s $34.5 billion IPO – what would have been the world’s largest-ever initial public offering.