How closely were you paying attention to markets this week?

Oil prices have dropped sharply over renewed fears about new lockdowns across Europe and rising coronavirus cases in the US. Brent crude, the global benchmark, tumbled 2.3% on Monday to $37.07 a barrel. The oil contract, which briefly plunged below $20 in April, is close to bear market territory again, having dropped by about $9, or nearly 20% from its August 25 peak of $45.86 a barrel.