The Shadow Pandemic

Isolation during lockdown was meant to protect

But for some, isolation proved to be deadly

This is the reality of the world’s 'shadow pandemic';

an explosion of domestic abuse on a global scale

The world is seeing a domestic abuse crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic. As more people have to stay home, many victims are locked in with their abusers, and some domestic abuse support services have been put on hold. Ongoing job loss, government inaction, judicial backlogs and many other factors have all contributed to what the United Nations is calling 'a shadow pandemic.’

Domestic Violence surges during Covid-19

Navigate the map to see the scale of the crisis and watch stories from around the world

pin italy
Italy

In April, the Italian national hotline for domestic abuse saw a threefold rise over the previous year in calls from women suffering domestic abuse.

pin france
France

Lockdown saw a 42% jump in the number of domestic violence interventions by the authorities compared to the same period in 2019.

pin nigeria
Nigeria

The Women at Risk International Foundation in Lagos saw a 64% increase in calls to its helpline during the city’s lockdown in March 2020.

pin uganda
Uganda

There was a 522% increase in calls to the hotline run by The Association of Women Lawyers (FIDA-U) after lockdown was introduced.

pin singapore
Singapore

The two weeks after the city state went into lockdown on April 7th saw a 37% increase in hotline calls to Family Violence Specialist Centers.

pin japan
Japan

Over 13,000 women reported that they experienced domestic violence in April alone, a figure 30% higher than in the same period in 2019.

pin el-salvador
El Salvador

Between March and May, the Organization of Salvadoran Women for Peace saw a 70% increase in domestic abuse reports compared to 2019.

pin venezuela
Venezuela

For the month of April 2020, there was a 65% increase in femicides compared to the same month in 2019.

pin bosnia-herzegovina
Bosnia Herzegovina

In the Banja Luka Region, there was a 20% increase in calls to the United Women Foundation compared to April last year.

pin belgium
Belgium

Belgium’s Flemish-language hotline received 70% more calls in the third week of lockdown compared to the first.

pin alaska
Alaska

Domestic violence hotlines saw a 52% jump in calls during March and April.

pin sweden
Sweden

April saw a 33% increase in assaults on women by a partner or family member in Stockholm, where a lockdown wasn’t put in place but social distancing and other measures were encouraged.

pin west-bank-gaza
West Bank & Gaza

Demand for gender-based violence services shot up 20% in April compared to mid-March when lockdown measures began.

pin australia
Australia (2.03)

Australia

"The internet gives perpetrators easy access"

pin india
India (2.16)

India

"I want to leave my house. But where would I go?"

pin mexico
Mexico (2.19)

Mexico

"It is not normal for us women to be killed"

pin south-africa
South Africa (2.15)

South Africa

"Those testosterone charged gangsters are now locked up with women"

pin uk
United Kingdom (2.26)

United Kingdom

"For me, I’m still in a bad dream"

pin united-states
United States (2.21)

United States

"He seemed like an overall just good guy"

Getting help around the world

If you or someone you know is being affected by domestic violence, a worldwide list of directories is provided by UN Women. You can also find a list of national agencies on The Pixel Project.